Justin Fields: College football career, stats, highlights, records

After being selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, Justin Fields will have the opportunity to compete for a starting role in the NFL, after leading Ohio State to the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship. Fields guided Ohio State to back-to-back CFP appearances and he was one of the premier quarterbacks in the sport during his time in Columbus.

Here's everything you need to know about Justin Fields' college career.

The vitals on Justin Fields

Schools: Georgia, Ohio State

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-3

Weight: 227 pounds

Years active: 2018-20

Here are Justin Fields' career stats in college. Scroll to the right to view the complete stats.

Year games completions attempts comp. % Yards Y/A TD int rating 2018 12 27 39 69.2 328 8.4 4 0 173.7 2019 14 238 354 67.2 3,273 9.2 41 3 181.4 2020 8 158 225 70.2 2,100 9.3 22 6 175.6 Career 34 423 618 68.4 5,701 9.2 67 9 178.8

Where did Justin Fields go to college?

Justin Fields enrolled at Georgia, where he was the Bulldogs' backup quarterback during his freshman year, before transferring to Ohio State, where he was the Buckeyes' starter for two seasons.

What kind of prospect was Justin Fields in high school?

Justin Fields was the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback prospect in the 2018 recruiting class and the No. 2 player nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

What was Justin Fields' record in college?

Justin Fields' teams went a combined 30-4 in games in which Fields played in college. As a starter at Ohio State, Fields went 20-2, with only one loss in each of the 2019 and 2020 seasons, with both losses coming in the College Football Playoff.

Records set by Justin Fields

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Fields in college:

1st in Ohio State history in total offense in a bowl game: 427 yards (2021 Sugar Bowl vs. Clemson)

1st in Ohio State history in completions in a bowl game: 30 completions (2019 Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson)

1st in Ohio State history in passing yards in a bowl game: 385 yards (2021 Sugar Bowl vs. Clemson)

1st in Ohio State history in touchdown passes in a bowl game: Six touchdowns (2021 Sugar Bowl vs. Clemson)

1st in Ohio State history in completion percentage in a season: 70.2 percent (2020)

1st in Ohio State history in passing efficiency in a season: 181.4 (2019)

T-1st in Ohio State history in consecutive completions: 16 completions

2nd in Ohio State history in completion percentage in a game (min. 10 completions): 95.2 percent

2nd in Ohio State history in career completion percentage: 68.4 percent

2nd in Ohio State history in touchdown passes in a season: 41 touchdowns (2019)

2nd in Ohio State history in career touchdown passes: 63 touchdowns

2nd in Ohio State history in career passing yards per game: 244.2 yards

3rd in FBS history in career passing efficiency rating among players with 400-499 completions: 178.8

3rd in Ohio State history in passing yards in a season: 3,273 yards (2019)

3rd in Ohio State history in passing yards per game in a season: 262.5 yards (2020)

3rd in Ohio State history in career 200-yard passing games: 15 games

T-3rd in Ohio State history in consecutive 100-yard passing games: 14 games

T-8th in Ohio State history in passing yards in a game: 385 yards

10th in Ohio State history in career passing yards: 5,373 yards

21st in FBS history in a passing efficiency rating in a season (min. 15 attempts per game): 181.4

What were some of Justin Fields' best games in college?

Here are some of Fields' most notable performances in college:

Georgia 66, UMass 27 | Nov. 17, 2018

Playing against UMass as a freshman at Georgia, Justin Fields had the highest number of pass and rush attempts of any game that season. He completed five of his eight pass attempts for 121 yards and two touchdowns, including a 57-yard strike to Mecole Hardman, while rushing for 100 yards and another score. That's three total touchdowns on 15 combined rush and pass attempts.

Ohio State 56, Rutgers 21 | Nov. 16, 2019

Fields set a then-career-high with 305 passing yards and a single-game passing efficiency rating of 283.3, and he tied a then-career-high with four touchdowns. Fields had as many touchdown passes as incompletions as Ohio State won by 45.

Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17 | Oct. 24, 2020

In Ohio State's season opener, Fields was nearly perfect, completing 20-of-21 passes (95.2 percent) for 276 yards and two touchdowns as the Buckeyes blitzed the Huskers. Fields also had 54 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Ohio State 49, Clemson 28 | Jan. 1, 2021

Fields and the Buckeyes were dominant in the College Football Playoff semifinals as their star quarterback completed 22-of-28 attempts for 385 yards and six touchdowns. His 257.6 passing efficiency rating was the second-best of his Ohoi State career.

What awards did Justin Fields win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Fields won in college:

2020 Sugar Bowl MVP

2020 first-team All-Big Ten

2020 Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year

2020 Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year

2020 Chicago Tribune Most Valuable Player Award

2019 Heisman Trophy finalist

2019 Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year

2019 Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year

2019 Big Ten Championship Game MVP

2019 first-team All-Big Ten

What did people say about Justin Fields?

Former Georgia running back Elijiah Holyfield, after Georgia defeated UMass in 2018: "I'm glad Justin got a chance to show he can do more than run."

Georgia coach Kirby Smart, after Georgia defeated UMass: "He's getting better with his vision down the field."

Miami (OH) coach Chuck Martin, after Ohio State defeated Miami in 2019: "We defended him as well as we could. We just couldn't get the big son of a gun on the ground."

Ohio State coach Ryan Day, after Ohio State defeated Penn State in 2019: "He's a warrior, I'm telling you. He's got the heart of a lion."

Day, after Fields returned from an injury to throw a touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson against Michigan in 2019: "It was a magical moment. I thought it was a Heisman moment."

Nebraska linebacker Collin Miller, after Ohio State defeated Nebraska in 20202:“You guys saw the arm we saw. He’s making throws guys on Sundays make.”

Penn State coach James Franklin, after Ohio State defeated Penn State in 2020: “We really couldn’t get them off-schedule. And with a quarterback like that and their offensive personnel, not getting them off schedule is going to be challenging.”

Day, after Ohio State defeated Northwestern in the 2020 Big Ten Championship: "We wanted to throw early, wear them out and run in the second half. That's how it kind of played out."