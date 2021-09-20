Khalil Mack: College football career, stats, highlights, records

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack is a three-time first-team All-Pro selection in the NFL, including his 2016 season when he was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year after finishing with 73 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, an interception and a touchdown.

He was the same destructive force defensively in college, where he harassed opposing quarterbacks and offensive linemen in the MAC, plus those who played for some notable non-conference opponents.

Here's everything you need to know about Khalil Mack's college career.

The vitals on Khalil Mack

School: Buffalo

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-3

Weight: 248 pounds

Years active: 2010-13

Here are Khalil Mack's career stats in college. Scroll to the right to view the complete stats.

Year games Tackles Tackles for loss Sacks INT Forced fumbles 2010 12 68 14.5 4.5 0 2 2011 12 65 20.5 5.5 1 5 2012 11 94 21.0 8.0 0 4 2013 13 100 18.5 10.5 3 5 Career 48 327 74.5 28.5 4 16

Where did Khalil Mack go to college?

Mack attended the University at Buffalo, which competes in the Mid-American Conference (MAC).

What kind of prospect was Khalil Mack in high school?

According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Mack was a two-star recruit who was ranked as the 121st inside linebacker prospect and the 2,252 player nationally in the 2009 recruiting class.

What was Khalil Mack's record in college?

In the games in which Mack played in college, Buffalo went 17-31, with almost half of those wins (eight) coming in his senior season, when the Bulls went 8-5, playing for the MAC Championship.

Records set by Khalil Mack

Here are some of the notable records and statistical rankings set by Mack in college:

1st in FBS history in career forced fumbles: 16 forced fumbles

1st in Buffalo history in career sacks: 28.5 sacks

T-1st in FBS history in career tackles for loss: 75.0 tackles for loss

2nd in Buffalo history in forced fumbles in a season: Five forced fumbles (2011; 2013)

2nd in Buffalo history in tackles for loss in a season: 21.0 tackles for loss (2012)

T-2nd in FBS history in forced fumbles in a game: Three forced fumbles (vs. Miami (OH) on Nov. 19, 2013)

T-3rd in Buffalo history in sacks in a season: 10.5 sacks (2013)

6th in FBS history in career forced fumbles per game (min. 20 games played): 0.333 forced fumbles per game

6th in Buffalo history in career solo tackles: 186 tackles

9th in Buffalo history in career total tackles: 327 tackles

10th in FBS history in career tackles for loss per game (min. 35 tackles for loss): 1.56 tackles for loss per game

What were some of Khalil Mack's best games in college?

Here are some of Mack's most notable performances in college:

Buffalo 28, Bowling Green 26| Oct. 2, 2010

In Buffalo's second and final win of Mack's freshman season, he finished with nine total tackles — six solo — including four tackles for loss, one sack, a forced fumble and a pass deflection. He led the Bulls in solo and total tackles, tackles for loss, sacks and forced fumbles in the game.

Buffalo 35, Stony Brook 7 | Sept. 10, 2011

In Buffalo's first win of the 2011 season, Mack had eight tackles, three and a half of which were tackles for loss and one was a sack. He had an interception, which he returned for 23 yards, and he also forced two fumbles.

Buffalo 29, UMass 19 | Nov. 17, 2012

Mack set a career-high with 15 tackles, and he set a new career-high with 2.5 sacks, while also forcing two fumbles. UMass finished with just 49 rushing yards on 35 carries and only 264 total yards of offense.

Ohio State 40, Buffalo 20 | Aug. 31, 2013

In his season opener of his senior season, Mack played arguably the best opponent of his college career — preseason No. 2 Ohio State, which finished the season 12-2. But Mack left his mark, even in defeat. He had a 45-yard pick-six in the second quarter that cut the deficit to 23-13, while recording nine total tackles, including 2.5 sacks.

Buffalo 44, Miami (OH) 7 | Nov. 19, 2013

Mack helped Buffalo win its eighth game of the season to improve to 8-3 as he tied the second-best mark in FBS history by forcing three fumbles against Miami (OH), while also recording three sacks.

What awards did Khalil Mack win in college?

Here are the awards and honors Mack won in college: