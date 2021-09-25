5 things to know from Week 4 of college football

Week 4 saw upsets, high scores, and more in an exciting slate of action. Here's what you need to know.

5 things to know from Week 4 of the college football season

1. Top-15 teams fall on the road

No. 9 Clemson had their 36-game winning streak against unranked opponents broken, as NC State beat the Tigers 27-21 in overtime. With that loss, Clemson drops to 2-2 on the season and is now fourth in the ACC Atlantic division. No. 14 Iowa State was also handed their second loss of the season — losing at Baylor 31-29. The game came down to a Cyclone two-point conversion. ISU QB Brock Purdy failed to convert and threw an interception to end the game.

2. Arkansas is off to a hog-wild start

No. 16 Arkansas is off to their first 4-0 start since 2003 as they took down No. 7 Texas A&M 20-10 in the Southwest Classic. The Razorbacks were led by redshirt sophomore QB KJ Jefferson who threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Jefferson left the game in the third quarter with a knee injury but later returned in the fourth. Head coach Sam Pittman said that Jefferson has a bruised knee after the game.

With the win, Arkansas has firmly placed itself in the conversation with SEC contenders.

3. No. 4 Oklahoma survives West Virginia in their first Big-12 test

No. 4 Oklahoma narrowly takes down West Virginia 16-13 in Norman, Oklahoma. Both teams scored just one touchdown apiece in the whole game. The second half would be made up of three field goals including the game-winning 30-yard kick from OU's Gabe Brkic. Sooners' QB Spencer Rattler was the majority of their offense with over 265 yards in the air — the run game accounted for much less with just 57 yards. Oklahoma remains undefeated with that win now at 4-0 on the season.

4. No. 12 Notre Dame's defense shows out against No. 18 Wisconsin

Notre Dame's defense was the difference-maker in its 41-13 win against Wisconsin. The Fighting Irish defense forced five turnovers (four interceptions, one fumble), two of those interceptions turned into pick-sixes late in the game.

The Irish will face yet another test next week with No. 8 Cincinnati coming to town.

5. High-flying offenses

Week 4 saw high-scoring outputs from multiple teams. Texas put up 70 points on rival Texas Tech. The Longhorns ran for 336 yards while QB Casey Thompson threw for five touchdowns. Also throwing for five touchdowns was Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett in a 77-7 victory over New Hampshire. The win was Pitt's most points in a game since 1926.

In addition, Miami and Georgia surpassed the 60 point threshold in shutout victories. The Hurricanes ran for five touchdowns and threw for five touchdowns in a 69 point effort. Five different Georgia running backs ran for a touchdown in their 62 point SEC victory.

Week 4 saw an offensive explosion, to say the least.