NCAA.com | September 25, 2021 College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 4 College football rankings: Penn State jumps four more spots in latest AP poll We're in Week 4 of the 2021 college football season. No. 12 Notre Dame faces No. 18 Wisconsin and No. 16 Arkansas plays No. 7 Texas A&M in two big games. Get the complete list of Week 4 games below for the AP top 25 teams. College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 4 All times ET Click or tap here for a live scoreboard. Saturday, Sept. 25 No. 1 Alabama vs. Southern Miss | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network No. 2 Georgia at Vanderbilt | 12 p.m. | SEC Network No. 3 Oregon vs. Oregon| 10:30 p.m. | ESPN No. 4 Oklahoma vs. West Virginia | 7:30 p.m. | ABC No. 5 Iowa vs. Colorado State | 3:30 p.m. | FS1 No. 6 Penn State vs. Villanova | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network No. 7 Texas A&M at No. 16 Arkansas (AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas) | 3:30 p.m. | CBS No. 9 Clemson at NC State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN No. 10 Ohio State vs. Akron | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network No. 11 Florida vs. Tennessee | 7 p.m. | ESPN No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin (Soldier Field in Chicago) | 12 p.m. | FOX No. 14 Iowa State at Baylor | 3:30 p.m. | FOX No. 15 BYU vs. South Florida | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN2 No. 17 Coastal Carolina vs. UMass | 1 p.m. | ESPN+ No. 19 Michigan vs. Rutgers | 3:30 p.m. | ABC No. 20 Michigan State vs. Nebraska | 7 p.m. | FS1 No. 21 North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia) | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network No. 23 Auburn vs. Georgia State | 4 p.m. | SEC Network No. 24 UCLA at Stanford | 6 p.m. | Pac-12 Network No. 25 Kansas State at Oklahoma State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+ Friday, Sept. 24 No. 22 Fresno State 38, UNLV 30 College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 4 RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS RECORD 1 Alabama (59) 1,547 1 3-0 2 Georgia (3) 1,491 2 3-0 3 Oregon 1,385 4 3-0 4 Oklahoma 1,302 3 3-0 5 Iowa 1,298 5 3-0 6 Penn State 1,197 10 3-0 7 Texas A&M 1,158 7 3-0 8 Cincinnati 1,145 8 3-0 9 Clemson 1,074 6 2-1 10 Ohio State 976 9 2-1 11 Florida 930 11 2-1 12 Notre Dame 874 12 3-0 13 Ole Miss 717 17 3-0 14 Iowa State 664 14 2-1 15 BYU 603 23 3-0 16 Arkansas 537 20 3-0 17 Coastal Carolina 526 16 3-0 18 Wisconsin 513 18 1-1 19 Michigan 456 25 3-0 20 Michigan State 389 NR 3-0 21 North Carolina 306 21 2-1 22 Fresno State 201 NR 3-1 23 Auburn 166 22 2-1 24 UCLA 142 13 2-1 25 Kansas State 127 NR 3-0