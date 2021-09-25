COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No. 12 Notre Dame battles No. 18 Wisconsin

NCAA.com | September 25, 2021

College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 4

College football rankings: Penn State jumps four more spots in latest AP poll

We're in Week 4 of the 2021 college football season. No. 12 Notre Dame faces No. 18 Wisconsin and No. 16 Arkansas plays No. 7 Texas A&M in two big games.

Get the complete list of Week 4 games below for the AP top 25 teams.

All times ET

Click or tap here for a live scoreboard.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Friday, Sept. 24

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 4

RANK

SCHOOL

POINTS

PREVIOUS

RECORD
1 Alabama (59) 1,547 1 3-0
2 Georgia (3) 1,491 2 3-0
3 Oregon 1,385 4 3-0
4 Oklahoma 1,302 3 3-0
5 Iowa 1,298 5 3-0
6 Penn State 1,197 10 3-0
7 Texas A&M 1,158 7 3-0
8 Cincinnati 1,145 8 3-0
9 Clemson 1,074 6 2-1
10 Ohio State 976 9 2-1
11 Florida 930 11 2-1
12 Notre Dame 874 12 3-0
13 Ole Miss 717 17 3-0
14 Iowa State 664 14 2-1
15 BYU 603 23 3-0
16 Arkansas 537 20 3-0
17 Coastal Carolina 526 16 3-0
18 Wisconsin 513 18 1-1
19 Michigan 456 25 3-0
20 Michigan State 389 NR 3-0
21 North Carolina 306 21 2-1
22 Fresno State 201 NR 3-1
23 Auburn 166 22 2-1
24 UCLA 142 13 2-1
25 Kansas State 127 NR 3-0

