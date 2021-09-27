Stan Becton | NCAA.com | September 27, 2021 Four teams break into latest FCS Coaches Poll, as top six remain unchanged Sam Houston defeats South Dakota State 23-21 to win first FCS title Share After a compelling week with a handful of top-25 matchups and surprise losses, new rankings are here. Here are some takeaways from the latest FCS Coaches Poll. Four new teams enter the rankings No. 22 VMI, No. 23 Rhode Island, T-No. 24 Holy Cross, and T-No. 24 UT Martin all enter this week's edition of the FCS Coaches Poll. VMI and Holy Cross re-enter the rankings after previously being ranked weeks prior. UT Martin enters the poll for the first time since September 25, 2017, while Rhode Island moves up after falling just short last week. The four new entrants are the most in the poll this season. With FCS conference play picking up, expect more movement in the coming weeks. SURPRISE: 6 FCS teams that can make a surprise run to a conference championship Jacksonville State and Weber State drop after losses For the second straight week, Weber State fell to a top-10 opponent. Back-to-back losses to then-No. 2 James Madison and then-No. 10 UC Davis dropped the Wildcats ten spots in two weeks. With the addition of a season-opening loss to FBS opponent Utah, Weber State's record is now 1-3, the worst of all ranked teams. Jacksonville State saw the biggest fall of any team in this week's rankings. After a surprise loss to then-unranked UT Martin, the Gamecocks dropped from 9 to 17. At 2-2, Jacksonville State's season doesn't get any easier with a visit to No. 20 Kennesaw State up next. No movement at the top The top six teams of the FCS Coaches Poll remained the same after each team in action won last week. No. 1 Sam Houston took two first-place votes away from No. 2 James Madison after the Bearkats picked up their first top-25 win of the season. Don't expect the lack of movement at the top of the rankings to be the norm, especially with No. 4 Montana heading to No. 6 Eastern Washington this Saturday night. RING SZN: These 6 FCS teams could be the next first-time national champion See the full FCS Coaches Poll from Sept. 27, 2021: RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Sam Houston (26) 3-0 698 1 2 James Madison (1) 3-0 658 2 3 South Dakota St. (1) 3-0 652 3 4 Montana 3-0 614 4 5 North Dakota St. 3-0 589 5 6 Eastern Washington 4-0 557 6 7 Southern Illinois 3-1 494 8 8 UC Davis 4-0 479 10 9 Villanova 3-1 426 7 10 Delaware 2-1 425 11 11 North Dakota 2-1 400 13 12 Montana St. 3-1 387 12 13 Northern Iowa 2-1 365 14 14 East Tennessee St. 4-0 334 17 15 Southeastern Louisiana 2-1 317 16 16 Missouri St. 2-1 275 18 17 Jacksonville St. 2-2 224 9 18 Weber St. 1-3 158 15 19 Chattanooga 1-2 143 23 20 Kennesaw St. 2-1 127 T-24 21 Richmond 2-2 115 21 22 VMI 3-1 102 NR 23 Rhode Island 3-0 87 NR T-24. Holy Cross 3-1 67 NR T-24. UT Martin 3-1 67 NR FCS football rankings: Eastern Washington soars, the Ivy League returns in the latest Coaches Poll There’s shuffling in the latest FCS Coaches poll after Week 5 saw two top-11 matchups and three ranked games overall. Here are some takeaways. READ MORE DII football Power 10 rankings: Grand Valley State on the move; 3 new teams enter the mix Wingate, West Alabama and Henderson State are the newcomers in this week's DII football Power 10 rankings. Here's how it breaks down as well as three predictions for Week 6 of the 2021 season. READ MORE Here are the remaining undefeated college football teams in the FBS for the 2021 season Here are the last remaining undefeated teams for the 2021 season. READ MORE