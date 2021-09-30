Anthony Chiusano | NCAA.com | September 30, 2021 When do College Football Playoff rankings come out? These are the biggest stadiums in college football Share The 2021-22 College Football Playoff semifinals and national championship game are scheduled for Dec. 31, 2021 and Jan. 10, 2022. But before the four semifinal teams play for the title, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release six sets of top 25 rankings throughout the season. These rankings will be released weekly through November and in early December. The final top 25, which will reveal the four teams that will play in the College Football Playoff semifinals, will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 5. The College Football Playoff rankings release schedule stretches out over six announcement days this fall. The first Top 25 reveal is set for Tuesday, Nov. 2. 2021-22 College Football Playoff rankings: Release schedule, dates Here's the schedule for the CFP top 25 announcements: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 (approximate time — will be revealed between the Champions Classic basketball games) 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 (Selection Day) Here's the list of all No. 1 teams in the CFP rankings. 2014 Week 10: Mississippi State Week 11: Mississippi State Week 12: Mississippi State Week 13: Alabama Week 14: Alabama Week 15: Alabama Week 16 (Final): Alabama (Oregon, Florida State and Ohio State also make the CFP) 2015 Week 9: Clemson Week 10: Clemson Week 11: Clemson Week 12: Clemson Week 13: Clemson Week 14: Clemson (Alabama, Michigan State and Oklahoma also make the CFP) 2016 Week 9: Alabama Week 10: Alabama Week 11: Alabama Week 12: Alabama Week 13: Alabama Week 14: Alabama (Clemson, Ohio State and Washington also make the CFP) 2017 Week 9: Georgia Week 10: Georgia Week 11: Alabama Week 12: Alabama Week 13: Clemson Week 14: Clemson (Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama also make the CFP) 2018 Week 9: Alabama Week 10: Alabama Week 11: Alabama Week 12: Alabama Week 13: Alabama Week 14: Alabama (Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma also make the CFP) 2019 Week 10: Ohio State Week 11: LSU Week 12: LSU Week 13: Ohio State Week 14: Ohio State Week 15: LSU (Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma also make the CFP) 2020 Week 13: Alabama Week 14: Alabama Week 15: Alabama Week 16: Alabama Week 17: Alabama (Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame also make the CFP) College Football Playoff: Results 2014 season Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20 Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 2015 season Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 2016 season Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0 Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 RANKINGS: All major college football polls 2017 season Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT) Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT) 2018 season Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 2019 season Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28 Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25 2020 season Rose Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14 Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 The college football fan's guide to Week 7 games Week 7 of college football looks to continue an unpredictable season. 