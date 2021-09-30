When do College Football Playoff rankings come out?

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

The 2021-22 College Football Playoff semifinals and national championship game are scheduled for Dec. 31, 2021 and Jan. 10, 2022.

But before the four semifinal teams play for the title, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release six sets of top 25 rankings throughout the season.

These rankings will be released weekly through November and in early December. The final top 25, which will reveal the four teams that will play in the College Football Playoff semifinals, will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 5.

The College Football Playoff rankings release schedule stretches out over six announcement days this fall. The first Top 25 reveal is set for Tuesday, Nov. 2.

2021-22 College Football Playoff rankings: Release schedule, dates

Here's the schedule for the CFP top 25 announcements:

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2

9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 (approximate time — will be revealed between the Champions Classic basketball games)

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30

12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 (Selection Day)