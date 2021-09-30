When do College Football Playoff rankings come out?

🤩 Dazzling goals push Providence men's soccer over No. 1 Georgetown

Anthony Chiusano | NCAA.com | September 30, 2021

The 2021-22 College Football Playoff semifinals and national championship game are scheduled for Dec. 31, 2021 and Jan. 10, 2022.

But before the four semifinal teams play for the title, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release six sets of top 25 rankings throughout the season.

These rankings will be released weekly through November and in early December. The final top 25, which will reveal the four teams that will play in the College Football Playoff semifinals, will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 5.

The College Football Playoff rankings release schedule stretches out over six announcement days this fall. The first Top 25 reveal is set for Tuesday, Nov. 2.

2021-22 College Football Playoff rankings: Release schedule, dates

Here's the schedule for the CFP top 25 announcements:

  • 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2
  • 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9 (approximate time — will be revealed between the Champions Classic basketball games)
  • 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16
  • 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23
  • 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30
  • 12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 (Selection Day)

College Football Playoff: Rankings, history

In 2014, Mississippi State became the first team to rank No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Here's the list of all No. 1 teams in the CFP rankings.

2014

  • Week 10: Mississippi State
  • Week 11: Mississippi State
  • Week 12: Mississippi State
  • Week 13: Alabama
  • Week 14: Alabama
  • Week 15: Alabama
  • Week 16 (Final): Alabama (Oregon, Florida State and Ohio State also make the CFP)

2015

  • Week 9: Clemson
  • Week 10: Clemson
  • Week 11: Clemson
  • Week 12: Clemson
  • Week 13: Clemson
  • Week 14: Clemson (Alabama, Michigan State and Oklahoma also make the CFP)

2016

  • Week 9: Alabama
  • Week 10: Alabama
  • Week 11: Alabama
  • Week 12: Alabama
  • Week 13: Alabama
  • Week 14: Alabama (Clemson, Ohio State and Washington also make the CFP)

2017

  • Week 9: Georgia
  • Week 10: Georgia
  • Week 11: Alabama
  • Week 12: Alabama
  • Week 13: Clemson
  • Week 14: Clemson (Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama also make the CFP)

2018

  • Week 9: Alabama
  • Week 10: Alabama
  • Week 11: Alabama
  • Week 12: Alabama
  • Week 13: Alabama
  • Week 14: Alabama (Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma also make the CFP)

2019

  • Week 10: Ohio State
  • Week 11: LSU
  • Week 12: LSU
  • Week 13: Ohio State
  • Week 14: Ohio State
  • Week 15: LSU (Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma also make the CFP)

2020

  • Week 13: Alabama
  • Week 14: Alabama
  • Week 15: Alabama
  • Week 16: Alabama
  • Week 17: Alabama (Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame also make the CFP)

College Football Playoff: Results

2014 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015 season

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016 season

  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0
  • Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

2018 season

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019 season

  • Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28
  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

