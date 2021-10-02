Week 5 saw teams assert themselves at the top of college football with a handful of upsets scattered around the top-25 rankings. Here's what you need to know.

5 things to know from Week 5 of the college football season

1. There's separation at the top of the SEC

In two ranked SEC matchups today, No. 1 Alabama took down No. 12 Ole Miss 42-21 and No. 2 Georgia shut out No. 8 Arkansas 37-0. It was a dominating effort from the SEC's top two teams.

All the hype around Ole Miss' offense fell short of expectations as the Crimson Tide held the nation's leading scoring offense to a scoreless first half and 291 total yards for the game. Alabama RB Brian Robinson Jr. revived the Crimson Tide rushing attack with four touchdowns on 36 carries. With the win, head coach Nick Saban moves to 24-0 against former assistant coaches.

Georgia started the afternoon with the news that starting quarterback JT Daniels wouldn't play. His absence wasn't a problem for the Bulldogs as their defense led the way. Georgia's defense also stood tall as they held the Razorbacks to 162 yards and no points. The Bulldogs have now posted back-to-back shutouts, allowing just two touchdowns on the year.

GEORGIA's DEFENSE DOES IT AGAIN: No. 2 Georgia handles No. 8 Arkansas

Alabama and Georgia each dominated a ranked SEC team, widening the gap between the good SEC teams and the great ones.

2. Elsewhere in the SEC, upsets reigned supreme

In the rest of the SEC, ranked SEC teams lost to unranked opponents.

Kentucky took down No. 10 Florida 20-13 in a game the came down to the final play. The win marks the first home Kentucky win over Florida since 1986. Kentucky blocked a field goal early in the second half and LB Trevin Wallace took it to the house, giving the Wildcats their first lead. From there, Kentucky never looked back.

FG BLOCK TD 🔥



78-yard house call for Trevin Wallace!



(📍 @NavyFederal) pic.twitter.com/HN99zmmnMw — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 3, 2021

Mississippi State handed No. 15 Texas A&M back-to-back losses, defeating the Aggies 26-22. Bulldogs QB Will Rogers threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns. A fourth-quarter safety secured the Mississippi State upset.

3. No. 7 Cincinnati gets a major resume boost with win over No. 9 Notre Dame

No. 7 Cincinnati went to South Bend and left with a 24-13 win over the Fighting Irish. Bearcats' QB Desmond Ridder led the way with two passing touchdowns and one on the ground to go with his 319 total yards. The Cincinnati defense also pitched in to get the win, forcing three turnovers and allowing ND to convert on only six of 17 third downs. With the victory, Cincinnati picked up their first-ever road win against a top-10 opponent. It's a big boost for the Bearcats' resume as the first College Football Playoff rankings are fast approaching.

4. Stanford shakes up the Pac-12 with upset over No. 3 Oregon

Stanford gets their second upset of the season; this time No. 3 Oregon is the victim of a 31-24 overtime Cardinal victory. Stanford QB Tanner McKee played a big factor in the win with 230 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-tying pass to WR Elijah Higgins who made an impressive catch with no time left in the fourth. The Stanford defense came up with a big stop in overtime to get the Cardinal's third win of the season and second win against a ranked opponent. Overall, Stanford has won its last four games against AP top-3 teams.

Stanford now improves to 2-1 in the Pac-12 with Oregon falling to 1-1.

All 3️⃣1️⃣ from the instant classic at Stanford Stadium 👇 pic.twitter.com/iFcaVwpy9c — Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) October 3, 2021

5. The Big Ten's best teams take care of business

In commanding fashion, No. 4 Penn State and No. 5 Iowa took care of business this weekend. Penn State's defense shut out Indiana while QB Sean Clifford tossed three touchdowns in a 24-0 win. Iowa defeated Maryland 51-14, intercepting Terrapin quarterback six times on the evening. The two impressive victories set the stage for a top-five matchup in Week 6 when the Nittany Lions visit the Hawkeyes.