College football rankings: Cincinnati climbs, Oregon, Florida fall in AP Top 25 poll for Week 6

Week 5 of the college football season saw nine top-25 teams lose, including four teams that were ranked in the top 10 — No. 3 Oregon, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 10 Florida. For the Ducks, Razorbacks and Fighting Irish, it was their first losses of the season, which was bound to lead to some major shakeups in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Here are our takeaways from the latest AP poll.

Here's the complete AP poll ahead of Week 6.

AP Top 25 Poll: Week 6

RANK school (first-place vOtes) POINTS PREVIOUS RANK RECORD 1 Alabama (53) 1,541 1 5-0 2 Georgia (9) 1,497 2 5-0 3 Iowa 1,381 5 5-0 4 Penn State 1,360 4 5-0 5 Cincinnati 1,320 7 4-0 6 Oklahoma 1,248 6 5-0 7 Ohio State 1,094 11 4-1 8 Oregon 1,069 3 4-1 9 Michigan 1,053 14 5-0 10 BYU 990 13 5-0 11 Michigan State 852 17 5-0 12 Oklahoma State 749 19 5-0 13 Arkansas 745 8 4-1 14 Notre Dame 701 9 4-1 15 Coastal Carolina 694 16 5-0 16 Kentucky 662 NR 5-0 17 Ole Miss 601 12 3-1 18 Auburn 448 22 4-1 19 Wake Forest 412 24 5-0 20 Florida 343 10 3-2 21 Texas 303 NR 4-1 22 Arizona State 297 NR 4-1 23 North Carolina State 279 23 4-1 24 SMU 136 21 4-1 25 San Diego State 111 NR 4-0

Others receiving votes: Clemson 96, Texas A&M 41, Oregon State 27, Baylor 24, Mississippi State 18, Virginia Tech 13, Stanford 11, UTSA 10, Pittsburgh 6, Fresno State 5, Texas Tech 4, Western Michigan 3, Appalachian State 2, Kansas State 2, Boston College 1, UCLA 1

A new-look top 10

Three teams climbed into the top 10 of the AP poll after Week 5 — Ohio State from No. 11 to No. 7, Michigan from No. 14 to No. 9 and BYU from No. 13 to No. 10. They replaced Arkansas (previously No. 8), Notre Dame (No. 9) and Florida (No. 10).

Within the top 10, Iowa and Cincinnati each improved their respective rankings by two spots each, to No. 3 and No. 5, respectively, after wins over Maryland and Notre Dame. Oregon is still a top-10 team after losing to Stanford in overtime, although the Ducks are now No. 8.

The biggest movers

Kentucky, which defeated then-No. 10 Florida on Saturday, was the week's biggest mover as the Wildcats went from being unranked to No. 16 in the latest AP poll. The 'Cats are undefeated at 5-0.

Oklahoma State improved its ranking by seven spots from No. 19 to No. 12 as it also remained undefeated on the season at 5-0 after the Cowboys beat No. 21 Baylor 24-14. Michigan State (six spots), Michigan (five spots), Wake Forest (five spots) and Ohio State (four spots) also made notable improvements.

On the other end of the spectrum, Texas A&M fell out of the AP poll after being ranked No. 15 last week. Florida fell 10 spots from No. 10 to No. 20, while Oregon, Ole Miss and Notre Dame each fell five spots.

Week 6 ranked matchups to watch

No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss | 12 p.m. ET | ESPN

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas | 12 p.m. ET | ABC

No. 2 Georgia at No. 18 Auburn | 3:30 p.m. ET | CBS

No. 4 Penn State at No. 3 Iowa | 4 p.m. ET | FOX

This year's Red River Showdown will feature two ranked teams, just like both of their matchups in 2018, as well as their meeting in 2019. The Sooners have defeated the Longhorns three years in a row and in five of the last six meetings.

There's a huge top-four matchup in Iowa City next Saturday when undefeated No. 4 Penn State travels to undefeated No. 3 Iowa in a game between the two highest-ranked teams in the Big Ten. Both teams dominated in Week 5 with the Nittany Lions shutting out Indiana 24-0 while holding the Hoosiers to 3-for-14 on third-down conversion attempts and 0-for-2 on their red-zone trips. On Friday, Iowa forced seven Maryland turnovers in a 51-14 win in which the Hawkeyes scored 31 points in the second quarter.

After a massive win over Arkansas, No. 2 Georgia travels to No. 18 Auburn, which defeated LSU on the road in Week 5. It's another opportunity for a potential ranked win for the Bulldogs. Auburn's only loss this season came on the road at Penn State.

Speaking of Arkansas, the Razorbacks and the Ole Miss Rebels will both seek a bounce-back win after they lost to the two highest-ranked teams in the country in Week 5 — Georgia and Alabama, respectively.

Click or tap here to view the complete FBS scoreboard for Week 6.