NCAA.com | October 3, 2021

It's Week 6 of the 2021 college football season. On Saturday, No. 3 Iowa hosts No. 4 Penn State and No. 6 Oklahoma faces No. 21 Texas at the Cotton Bowl in this year's Red River Showdown.

Week 6 begins Thursday though, featuring undefeated No. 15 Coastal Carolina on the road against Arkansas State.

College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 6

All times ET

Click or tap here for a live scoreboard.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Friday, Oct. 8

Saturday, Oct. 9

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 6

RANK

SCHOOL

POINTS

PREVIOUS

RECORD
1 Alabama (53) 1,541 1 5-0
2 Georgia (9) 1,497 2 5-0
3 Iowa 1,381 5 5-0
4 Penn State 1,360 4 5-0
5 Cincinnati 1,320 7 4-0
6 Oklahoma 1,248 6 5-0
7 Ohio State 1,094 11 4-1
8 Oregon 1,069 3 4-1
9 Michigan 1,053 14 5-0
10 BYU 990 13 5-0
11 Michigan State 852 17 5-0
12 Oklahoma State 749 19 5-0
13 Arkansas 745 8 4-1
14 Notre Dame 701 9 4-1
15 Coastal Carolina 694 16 5-0
16 Kentucky 662 NR 5-0
17 Ole Miss 601 12 3-1
18 Auburn 448 22 4-1
19 Wake Forest 412 24 5-0
20 Florida 343 10 3-2
21 Texas 303 NR 4-1
22 Arizona State 297 NR 4-1
23 NC State 279 23 4-1
24 SMU 136 NR 5-0
25 San Diego State 111 NR 4-0

