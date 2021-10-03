NCAA.com | October 3, 2021 College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 6 College football rankings: Iowa, Cincinnati move up in AP poll Share It's Week 6 of the 2021 college football season. On Saturday, No. 3 Iowa hosts No. 4 Penn State and No. 6 Oklahoma faces No. 21 Texas at the Cotton Bowl in this year's Red River Showdown. Week 6 begins Thursday though, featuring undefeated No. 15 Coastal Carolina on the road against Arkansas State. College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 6 All times ET Click or tap here for a live scoreboard. Thursday, Oct. 7 No. 15 Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU Friday, Oct. 8 No. 5 Cincinnati vs. Temple | 7 p.m. | ESPN No. 22 Arizona State vs. Stanford | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN Saturday, Oct. 9 No. 1 Alabama at Texas A&M | 8 p.m. | CBS No. 2 Georgia at No. 18 Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | CBS No. 3 Iowa vs. No. 4 Penn State | 4 p.m. | Fox Sports No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas (Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas) | 12 p.m. | ABC No. 7 Ohio State vs. Maryland | 12 p.m. | FOX No. 9 Michigan at Nebraska | 7:30 p.m. | ABC No. 10 BYU vs. Boise State | 3:30 p.m. | ABC No. 11 Michigan State at Rutgers | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss | 12 p.m. | ESPN No. 14 Notre Dame at Virginia Tech | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network No. 16 Kentucky vs. LSU | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network No. 19 Wake Forest at Syracuse | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2 No. 20 Florida vs. Vanderbilt | 12 p.m. | SEC Network No. 24 SMU at Navy | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN No. 25 San Diego State vs. New Mexico | 9 p.m. | FS1 College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 6 RANK SCHOOL POINTS PREVIOUS RECORD 1 Alabama (53) 1,541 1 5-0 2 Georgia (9) 1,497 2 5-0 3 Iowa 1,381 5 5-0 4 Penn State 1,360 4 5-0 5 Cincinnati 1,320 7 4-0 6 Oklahoma 1,248 6 5-0 7 Ohio State 1,094 11 4-1 8 Oregon 1,069 3 4-1 9 Michigan 1,053 14 5-0 10 BYU 990 13 5-0 11 Michigan State 852 17 5-0 12 Oklahoma State 749 19 5-0 13 Arkansas 745 8 4-1 14 Notre Dame 701 9 4-1 15 Coastal Carolina 694 16 5-0 16 Kentucky 662 NR 5-0 17 Ole Miss 601 12 3-1 18 Auburn 448 22 4-1 19 Wake Forest 412 24 5-0 20 Florida 343 10 3-2 21 Texas 303 NR 4-1 22 Arizona State 297 NR 4-1 23 NC State 279 23 4-1 24 SMU 136 NR 5-0 25 San Diego State 111 NR 4-0 FCS football rankings: Eastern Washington soars, the Ivy League returns in the latest Coaches Poll There’s shuffling in the latest FCS Coaches poll after Week 5 saw two top-11 matchups and three ranked games overall. Here are some takeaways. READ MORE DII football Power 10 rankings: Grand Valley State on the move; 3 new teams enter the mix Wingate, West Alabama and Henderson State are the newcomers in this week's DII football Power 10 rankings. Here's how it breaks down as well as three predictions for Week 6 of the 2021 season. READ MORE Here are the remaining undefeated college football teams in the FBS for the 2021 season Here are the last remaining undefeated teams for the 2021 season. READ MORE