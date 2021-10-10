Buck Buchanan Award: Complete history of the FCS defensive honor

The Buck Buchanan Award is given each year to the most outstanding defensive player in FCS football. Southern defensive end Jordan Lewis received the 2020-21 award on the day before the FCS championship game.

Here's everything you need to know about the annual honor, presented by Stats Perform FCS.

FCS Buck Buchanan Award: What is it and who is it named after?

The Buck Buchanan Award debuted in 1995 to honor the most outstanding defensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision.

A national panel of more than 150 sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries vote on the award's winner, based on players' regular-season performances. Voting is conducted before the start of FCS playoffs.

The Buck Buchanan Award is one of five national awards announced by STATS FCS:

Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year)

Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year)

Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman of the year)

Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year)

Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year

The defensive player of the year award's namesake, Junious “Buck” Buchanan, was an AFL and NFL legend with the Dallas Texans and Kansas City Chiefs, earning eight-straight AFL All-Star and NFL Pro Bowl trips, two AFL Championships, and a Super Bowl IV ring. The 1963 first-overall pick began his journey at FCS program Grambling State from 1959-1962.

Buchanan, an All-American defensive tackle, measured in at 6’7’’ and 280 pounds. After joining Grambling State on an “if” scholarship, Buchanan quickly became one of the best players in Grambling State history. He is a member of both the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio and the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.

Southeast Mo. State Athletics Southeast Missouri State LB Zach Hall won the 2018 Buck Buchanan Award

FCS Buck Buchanan Award: When is the winner announced?

The Buck Buchanan Award winner is revealed annually at the STATS FCS Awards Banquet and Presentation the night before the FCS championship game in Frisco, Texas. The 2020-21 recipient was announced Saturday, May 15, 2021 in a broadcast show.

All five STATS FCS national honors are celebrated at the banquet, though the Jerry Rice, Eddie Robinson and Doris Robinson winners are all announced ahead of time. The Payton and Buchanan award winners are revealed for the first time as part of the ceremony.

The first 35-man Buck Buchanan Award watch list is released in the preseason by STATS FCS. The list has updated periodically throughout the regular season, culminating in the invitation of finalists to attend the banquet.

FCS Buck Buchanan Award: Complete history of past recipients

Southern defensive end Jordan Lewis is the 26th recipient of the Buck Buchanan Award after beating out fellow finalists Colby Campbell (Presbyterian) and Stone Snyder (VMI). Lewis led the FCS in sacks (10.5), tackles for loss (15), sacks per game (2.1) and tackles for loss per game (3.0) in five games.

Defensive ends have accounted for a position-best 13 winners since the award debuted in 1995. 12 linebackers, one defensive tackle, and one cornerback have also been honored. Cal Poly and Montana lead all schools with three winners apiece.

Only one player has lifted the hardware in consecutive years: Appalachian State standout linebacker Dexter Coakley won in 1995 and '96, the first two seasons of the award’s history.

Other notable past honorees include eventual NFL stars Jared Allen (Idaho State, 2003) and Rashean Mathis (Bethune-Cookman, 2002). See the full list below.

FCS Buck Buchanan Award winners (1995-2021):