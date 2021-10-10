College football rankings: Alabama falls, Georgia takes top spot in AP Top 25 poll for Week 7

Week 6 saw six ranked teams lose, including two losses coming from top-10 teams to unranked opponents as then-No. 1 Alabama and then-No. 10 BYU suffered their first losses of the season. Elsewhere, we saw Iowa defeat Penn State in a top-five battle while games across the country came down to the wire.

After wild finishes and surprising losses, there were bound to be consequential changes in the AP poll ahead of Week 7.

Here's the complete AP poll ahead of Week 7.

AP Top 25 Poll: Week 7

RANK school (first-place vOtes) POINTS PREVIOUS RANK RECORD 1 Georgia (62) 1,550 2 6-0 2 Iowa 1,476 3 6-0 3 Cincinnati 1,407 5 5-0 4 Oklahoma 1,336 6 6-0 5 Alabama 1,286 1 5-1 6 Ohio State 1,157 7 5-1 7 Penn State 1,147 4 5-1 8 Michigan 1,139 9 6-0 9 Oregon 1,057 8 4-1 10 Michigan State 992 11 6-0 11 Kentucky 918 16 6-0 12 Oklahoma State 830 12 5-0 13 Ole Miss 779 17 4-1 14 Notre Dame 732 14 5-1 15 Coastal Carolina 712 15 6-0 16 Wake Forest 526 19 6-0 17 Arkansas 470 13 4-2 18 Arizona State 428 22 5-1 19 BYU 421 10 5-1 20 Florida 397 20 4-2 21 Texas A&M 348 NR 4-2 22 North Carolina State 265 23 4-1 23 SMU 225 24 6-0 24 San Diego State 176 25 5-0 25 Texas 108 21 4-2

Others receiving votes: Auburn 106, Clemson 63, Baylor 62, UTSA 22, Mississippi State 7, Kansas State 3, Air Force 2, Appalachian State 2, Pittsburgh 1

Alabama's loss shuffles the top

A new team has taken over the top spot after Alabama suffered its first loss in 679 days, snapping a 100-game win streak against unranked opponents. No. 1 Georgia takes over the top spot, receiving all of the first-place votes, as No. 5 Alabama drops four spots in the latest AP Poll.

No. 2 Iowa also moves up after defeating No. 7 Penn State last week, while a remarkable comeback victory in the Red River Rivalry has No. 4 Oklahoma back in the top four.

Rounding out the top 10, the Big Ten made its presence felt with No. 6 Ohio State, No. 8 Michigan, and No. 10 Michigan State giving the conference five top-10 teams for the first time in poll history. Meanwhile, Oregon remains the lone Pac-12 team in the top 10 at No. 9.

UNBLEMISHED: Here are the remaining undefeated college football teams in the FBS

The biggest movers

Three teams moved up four spots in this week's AP poll as No. 11 Kentucky, No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 18 Arizona State all are top 20 teams. Wake Forest saw a three-spot jump to No. 16, after surviving Syracuse in overtime, as it remains in first-place in the ACC.

The biggest faller of the week was No. 19 BYU, falling nine spots. Auburn dropped out of the AP poll after losing to Georgia. No. 17 Arkansas and No. 25 Texas each fell four spots, the third-biggest drop in this week's rankings.

Week 7 ranked matchups to watch

An undefeated No. 11 Kentucky heads into Athens to take on the nation's top team, No. 1 Georgia. Kentucky is off to its first 6-0 start since 1950, but will be put to the test against Georgia's top scoring defense in the FBS. The Bulldogs have won 11 straight games against the Wildcats, the longest streak in the series.

After losing in heartbreaking fashion to Oklahoma, No. 25 Texas will head home to host No. 11 Oklahoma State. The Longhorns will try to bounce back against the undefeated Cowboys, who enter off a bye week. A win for either team is vital to keeping pace at the top of the Big 12.

Click or tap here to view the complete FBS scoreboard for Week 7.

Here are other games involving ranked teams that are worth highlighting:

Auburn will try and hand No. 17 Arkansas its third-straight loss to a ranked opponent in Week 7. The Razorbacks have had a mighty fall since jumping up to a top-10 ranking just three weeks ago.

Head to Norman, Oklahoma for a Week 7 nightcap as TCU takes on No. 4 Oklahoma. Since TCU joined the Big 12, six of nine matchups between the Horned Frogs and Sooners have been decided by seven points or fewer. Oklahoma may have a quarterback controversy entering this game as it remains to be seen who starts between QB Spencer Rattler and QB Caleb Williams.