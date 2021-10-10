NCAA.com | October 13, 2021 College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 7 College football rankings: Georgia is No. 1 after Alabama's loss Share It's Week 7 of the 2021 college football season. Two ranked teams play Friday night, as No. 9 Oregon hosts Cal and No. 24 San Diego State visits San Jose State. On Saturday, undefeated SEC East teams face off with new No. 1 Georgia hosting No. 11 Kentucky at 3:30 p.m. ET. Here's a look at the top 25 schedule: College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 7 All times ET Click or tap here for a live scoreboard. Friday, Oct. 15 No. 9 Oregon vs. California | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN No. 24 San Diego State at San Jose State | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN Saturday, Oct. 16 No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 11 Kentucky | 3:30 p.m. | CBS No. 2 Iowa vs. Purdue | 3:30 p.m. | ABC No. 3 Cincinnati vs. UCF | 12 p.m. | ABC No. 4 Oklahoma vs. TCU | 7:30 p.m. | ABC No. 5 Alabama at Mississippi State | 7 p.m. | ESPN No. 10 Michigan State at Indiana | 12 p.m. | FS1 No. 12 Oklahoma State at No. 25 Texas | 12 p.m. | FOX No. 13 Ole Miss at Tennessee | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network No. 17 Arkansas vs. Auburn | 12 p.m. | CBS No. 18 Arizona State at Utah | 10 p.m. | ESPN No. 19 BYU at Baylor | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN No. 20 Florida at LSU | 12 p.m. | ESPN No. 21 Texas A&M at Missouri | 12 p.m. | SEC Network No. 22 NC State at Boston College | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 7 The college football fan's guide to Week 7 games Week 7 of college football looks to continue an unpredictable season. One of the top matchups is No. 11 Kentucky vs. No. 1 Georgia. READ MORE FCS football rankings: A wild weekend of top-10 upsets shakes up the latest FCS Coaches Poll A chaotic Week 6 that saw nine ranked teams lose, with two losses coming from top-3 teams, has led to immense changes in the latest FCS Coaches Poll. Here are some takeaways from the latest FCS Coaches Poll on Oct. 11. READ MORE Here's the likelihood of a team making the College Football Playoff after an undefeated start through Week 6 We took a big-picture approach and examined the seasons since the start of the College Football Playoff to analyze what percentage of undefeated teams, on a weekly basis, ultimately made the CFP. READ MORE