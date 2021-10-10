🤩 Dazzling goals push Providence men's soccer over No. 1 Georgetown

🏐 Don't miss this week's must-watch matchups

Predicting the 2022 DI men's ice hockey bracket
football-fbs flag

NCAA.com | October 13, 2021

College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 7

College football rankings: Georgia is No. 1 after Alabama's loss

It's Week 7 of the 2021 college football season. Two ranked teams play Friday night, as No. 9 Oregon hosts Cal and No. 24 San Diego State visits San Jose State. 

On Saturday, undefeated SEC East teams face off with new No. 1 Georgia hosting No. 11 Kentucky at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Here's a look at the top 25 schedule:

College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 7

All times ET

Click or tap here for a live scoreboard.

Friday, Oct. 15

Saturday, Oct. 16

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 7

The college football fan's guide to Week 7 games

Week 7 of college football looks to continue an unpredictable season. One of the top matchups is No. 11 Kentucky vs. No. 1 Georgia.
READ MORE

FCS football rankings: A wild weekend of top-10 upsets shakes up the latest FCS Coaches Poll

A chaotic Week 6 that saw nine ranked teams lose, with two losses coming from top-3 teams, has led to immense changes in the latest FCS Coaches Poll. Here are some takeaways from the latest FCS Coaches Poll on Oct. 11.
READ MORE

Here's the likelihood of a team making the College Football Playoff after an undefeated start through Week 6

We took a big-picture approach and examined the seasons since the start of the College Football Playoff to analyze what percentage of undefeated teams, on a weekly basis, ultimately made the CFP.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners