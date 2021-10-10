Here are the remaining undefeated college football teams in the FBS for the 2021 season

We're in October, so conference play in college football has started (or picking up) throughout the country, which means many teams are facing a step up in competition. With each passing week, fewer teams have a zero in the loss column.

Here are the remaining undefeated teams in the FBS this season, as of Oct. 10, 2021. Just 13 undefeated teams remained through Week 6 of the 2021 college football season.

Dale Zanine | USA TODAY Sports Images

No. 1 Georgia (6-0)

Next game: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 16 vs. Kentucky (CBS)

Georgia might have a historically great defense as the Bulldogs have allowed just 33 points through six games, including back-to-back shutouts against SEC foes Vanderbilt and Arkansas. South Carolina's 13 points are the most that any team has scored against the 'Dawgs this season — and the Gamecocks still lost by 27 points.

No. 2 Iowa (6-0)

Next game: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 16 vs. Purdue (ABC)

The Hawkeyes remained perfect thanks to a rally to knock off No. 4 Penn State, 23-20. The Hawkeyes intercepted four passes and started to make a comeback following the injury to Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford. Iowa got two touchdown passes from Spencer Petras.

No. 3 Cincinnati (5-0)

Next game: 12 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 16 vs. UCF (ABC)

Cincinnati's non-conference slate is in the books and the Bearcats own road wins over Indiana and Notre Dame, each of which came by double digits. They opened AAC play with a dominant 52-3 win against Temple.

No. 4 Oklahoma (6-0)

Next game: 7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 16 vs. TCU (ABC)

Oklahoma continues to win close games, with the most recent win against rival Texas the highlight. Oklahoma trailed by 21 but rallied to win 55-48 as Caleb Williams took over at quarterback and Kennedy Brooks rushed for 217 yards and the winning touchdown. Oklahoma's 76-0 win over Western Carolina is the team's only win by more than a touchdown but the Sooners are still perfect through five weeks.

Jeff Hanisch | USA TODAY Sports Images

No. 8 Michigan (6-0)

Next game: Saturday, Oct. 23 vs. Northwestern

The Wolverines won in Madison, Wisconsin, in Week 5, where they hadn't won since 2001. Last week, Michigan survived at Nebraska, hanging on for a 32-29 win. Hassan Haskins ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns to get the Wolverines to 6-0.

No. 10 Michigan State (6-0)

Next game: 12 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 16 at Indiana

Michigan State opened the 2021 season with a 17-point win on the road against Northwestern, which put the Spartans halfway to matching their win total last season. Since then, Michigan State has continued to climb up the rankings. The Spartans topped Rutgers 31-13 to reach 3-0 in the Big Ten.

Matt Stone | Special to USA TODAY Sports Images

No. 11 Kentucky (6-0)

Next game: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 16 at Georgia (CBS)

One week after beating then-No. 10 Florida, Kentucky remained undefeated with a dominant 42-21 win at home against LSU. Quarterback Will Levis passed for 145 yards and three touchdowns and added two more rushing scores on the ground. But things get difficult next, as the Wildcats visit Georgia.

No. 12 Oklahoma State (5-0)

Next game: 12 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 16 at Texas (FOX)

The Cowboys are just one of two undefeated teams in the Big 12 through Week 5, with the other being Oklahoma, which faces a ranked Texas squad in Week 5, while Oklahoma State has the week off. If the Longhorns top the Sooners, Oklahoma State could be the conference's final remaining team with a perfect record heading into Oklahoma State's own matchup with Texas. Following a road win over Boise State, Oklahoma State knocked off back-to-back ranked opponents in Kansas State and Baylor.

No. 15 Coastal Carolina (6-0)

Next game: 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Appalachian State (ESPN2)

The Chanticleers were one of the sport's darlings during the 2020 season and they've picked up right where they left off, with a 6-0 start to the season. In four of their first six wins, Coastal Carolina broke the 50-point mark and it was one point shy in another game. The Chanticleers have three road games in their remaining seven regular-season contests.

No. 16 Wake Forest (6-0)

Next game: 12 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 23 at Army

The Demon Deacons are the last remaining undefeated team in the ACC and they've started 4-0 in conference play. But that last one wasn't easy, as Wake Forest needed OT to beat Syracuse, 40-37. Quarterback Sam Hartman threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

No. 23 SMU (6-0)

Next game: 7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, Oct. 21 vs. Tulane

SMU could be Cincinnati's top contender in the AAC as the two are the only undefeated teams left in the conference. The Mustangs have scored at least 31 points in every game so far. SMU got by Navy, 31-24, in its most recent win.

No. 24 San Diego State (5-0)

Next game: 10:30 p.m. ET, Friday, Oct. 15 at San Jose State

The Aztecs are holding opponents to 16.6 points per game. Two of San Diego State's four wins came against Pac-12 opponents — Arizona and Utah. San Diego State had little problems in its latest win, routing New Mexico 31-7. The Aztecs allowed only 193 yards.

UTSA (6-0)

Next game: 6 p.m. ET, Saturday Oct. 16 vs. Rice (ESPN+)

The Roadrunners opened their season with a road win over Illinois, and in Week 4, they defeated Memphis on the road. UTSA had another close win to get to 6-0, hanging on to beat Western Kentucky 52-46 on the road. UTSA allowed 670 yards but came up with the big interception late to get the win.