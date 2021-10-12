The college football fan's guide to Week 7 games

Week 7 of college football looks to continue an unpredictable season. After the number one ranked team lost last week, this week has a new top team that will face a test against a ranked opponent.

There are two games featuring two ranked opponents this week: No.12 Oklahoma State against No. 25 Texas and No. 11 Kentucky against No. 1 Georgia.

Week 7 preview: Games to watch

No. 12 Oklahoma State sneakily is one of 13 unbeaten teams remaining in the FBS heading into Week 7. The Cowboys have largely flown under the radar, despite having back-to-back ranked wins. Oklahoma State will be thrust in the spotlight this week against No. 25 Texas.

The Longhorns will get a second shot at knocking off an undefeated Big 12 opponent after a heartbreaking defeat last week. Texas will look to rebound with an offense that has scored no fewer than 32 points since making a quarterback change to QB Casey Thompson in Week 3. Thompson may shoulder a bigger load this week as the nation’s third-leading rusher, RB Bijan Robinson, will face a challenge in Oklahoma State’s 12th-leading rushing defense.

Players to watch: QB Spencer Sanders (OKST), RB Jaylen Warren (OKST), DB Kolby Harvell-Peel (OKST), QB Casey Thompson (TEX), RB Bijan Robinson (TEX), LB DeMarvion Overshown, DB Anthony Cook (TEX)

Georgia is ranked number one in both major polls for the first time since 2008. No. 11 Kentucky is off to its best start since 1950. When the two undefeated teams meet head-to-head in Athens on Saturday, first-place in the SEC East will be on the line.

Kentucky will look to end an 11-game losing streak against Georgia (the longest in the series). Led by QB Will Levis, the Wildcats will need to do something that teams have struggled to do in six games — score points on Georgia’s defense. The Bulldogs allow just 5.5 points per game in dominating fashion.

Thanks to its defense and timely plays on offense, Georgia has three ranked wins already this season. The Bulldogs have a chance at number four this weekend but shouldn't take Kentucky lightly.

Players to watch: QB Will Levis (UK), RB Chris Rodriguez (UK), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (UK), DT Justin Rogers (UK), LB DeAndre Square (UK), QB JT Daniels (UGA), QB Stetson Bennett (UGA), RB Zamir White (UGA), DT Jordan Davis, LB Nakobe Dean (UGA), LB Nolan Smith (UGA)

All eyes entering this game will be on the man under center for No. 4 Oklahoma. Will quarterback Spencer Rattler or Caleb Williams get the start? Rattler started last week before Williams came in and led a remarkable comeback to win the Red River Rivalry.

Regardless of who plays quarterback for Oklahoma, TCU will look to exploit an Oklahoma defense that allowed Texas RB Bijan Robinson to average 6.85 yards per carry last week. The Horned Frogs rushed for 396 yards in a victory over Texas Tech; more of the same could be TCU’s recipe for success.

Players to watch: QB Max Duggan (TCU), RB Zach Evans (TCU), DE Khari Coleman (TCU), CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (TCU), QB Spencer Rattler (OU), QB Caleb Williams (OU), RB Kennedy Brooks (OU), LB Brian Asamoah (OU), LB Nik Bonitto (OU)

Big Week 7 questions

Will a season of upsets continue?

Fans have had to expect the unexpected all season long. In the last four weeks, at least six ranked teams have lost games each week, highlighted by a season-high nine ranked losses in Week 5.

If Week 7 is to continue the upset trend, it will have to do so with seven ranked teams on byes. However, that means there are more eyes on games with ranked teams if they do fall. After a chaotic season, there’s no telling what could happen next.

What star player can separate himself in the Heisman race?

This year’s Heisman trophy has no consensus front-runner after six weeks of action. There’s a loaded list of candidates that have entered their name into the Heisman hat so far.

Since 2010, a quarterback has won the Heisman trophy nine out of 11 times. Quarterbacks like Matt Corral (Ole Miss), Bryce Young (Alabama), Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati), and CJ Stroud (Ohio State) are putting up big numbers for teams at the top of the rankings to boost their case for the award. Keep an eye out for dark horses Malik Willis (Liberty) and Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh); they might enter the conversation sooner rather than later.

Yet, don’t sleep on running backs in the 2021 Heisman race either. Kenneth Walker III (Michigan State), Bijan Robinson (Texas), and TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State) have all dazzled this season. Although a running back hasn’t won the Heisman in six seasons, 41 running backs have won the award in its history. 2021 could be the season to break the six-year drought.