NCAA.com | October 20, 2021 2021-22 college football bowl schedule, scores, TV listings, matchup information These are the biggest stadiums in college football Share You can find the 2021-22 college football bowl schedule below, including game times and TV channels as they're announced. The bowl season kicks off Friday, Dec. 17 with the Bahamas Bowl. It continues through the College Football Playoff title game on Monday, Jan. 11. 2021-22 college football bowl game schedule, scores Friday, Dec. 17 Bahamas Bowl 12 p.m. ET | ESPN Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas TV: Here's the upcoming TV information for college football Cure Bowl 6 p.m. | ESPN2 Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida Saturday, Dec. 18 Boca Raton Bowl 11 a.m. | ESPN FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida Celebration Bowl 12 p.m. | ABC Mercedes-Benz in Atlanta, Georgia New Mexico Bowl 2:15 p.m. | ESPN Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico Independence Bowl 3:30 p.m. | ABC Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana SCORES: Live scoreboard and stats for all college football games LendingTree Bowl 5:45 p.m. | ESPN Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama LA Bowl 7:30 p.m. | ABC SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California New Orleans Bowl 9:15 p.m. | ESPN Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana Monday, Dec. 20 Myrtle Beach Bowl 2:30 p.m. | ESPN Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina Tuesday, Dec. 21 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 3:30 p.m. | ESPN Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho Frisco Bowl 7:30 p.m. | ESPN Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas Polls: Check out the latest Top 25 rankings Wednesday, Dec. 22 Armed Forces Bowl 8 p.m. | ESPN Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas Thursday, Dec. 23 Gasparilla Bowl 7 p.m. | ESPN Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Friday, Dec. 24 Hawai'i Bowl 8 p.m. | ESPN Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawai'i Saturday, Dec. 25 Camellia Bowl 2:30 p.m. | ESPN Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama Monday, Dec. 27 Quick Lane Bowl 11 a.m. | ESPN Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan Military Bowl 2:30 p.m. | ESPN Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland Tuesday, Dec. 28 Birmingham Bowl 12 p.m. | ESPN Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama First Responder Bowl 3:15 p.m. | ESPN Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas Liberty Bowl 6:45 p.m. | ESPN Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee Holiday Bowl 8 p.m. | FOX Petco Park in San Diego, California Guaranteed Rate Bowl 10:15 p.m. | ESPN Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona Wednesday, Dec. 29 Fenway Bowl 11 a.m. | ESPN Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Pinstripe Bowl 2:15 p.m. | ESPN Yankee Stadium in New York, New York Cheez-It Bowl 5:45 p.m. | ESPN Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida Alamo Bowl 9:15 p.m. | ESPN Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas Thursday, Dec. 30 Duke's Mayo Bowl 11:30 a.m. | ESPN Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina Music City Bowl 3 p.m. | ESPN Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee Peach Bowl 7 p.m. | ESPN Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia Las Vegas Bowl 10:30 p.m. | ESPN Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada Friday, Dec. 31 Orange Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) ESPN Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida Cotton Bowl Classic (College Football Playoff semifinal) ESPN AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Gator Bowl 11 a.m. | ESPN TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida Sun Bowl 12:30 p.m. | CBS Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas Arizona Bowl 4:30 p.m. | Barstool Sports Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona Saturday, Jan. 1 Outback Bowl 12 p.m. | ESPN2 Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida Citrus Bowl 1 p.m. | ABC Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida Fiesta Bowl 1 p.m. | ESPN State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona Rose Bowl 5 p.m. | ABC Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California Sugar Bowl 8:45 p.m. | ESPN Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana Tuesday, Jan. 4 Texas Bowl 9 p.m. | ESPN NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas Monday, Jan. 14 College Football Playoff National Championship Game 8 p.m. | ESPN Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana Here's a complete list of scores from the College Football Playoff since its first season in 2014: College Football Playoff: Scores 2014 season Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20 Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 2015 season Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 2016 season Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0 Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 2017 season Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT) Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT) 2018 season Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 2019 season Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28 Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25 2020 season Rose Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14 Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 The 2019 season marked the first time the No. 1 team in the final CFP rankings has won the title. The No. 1 has now won two in a row, however, with Alabama routing Ohio State in the 2020 season. The No. 2 team has been the most successful this far, as that team has won three times: Alabama (2015 season), Clemson (2016 season) and Clemson (2018 season). Here's a look at some of the upcoming CFP title game locations and dates: 2021 season (Jan. 10, 2022): Indianapolis, Indiana 2022 season (Jan. 9, 2023): Inglewood, California 2023 season (Jan. 8, 2024): Houston, Texas LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS SCHEDULE: Game times, TV info | SEC | Big Ten | ACC RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | USA Today Coaches | CFP top 25| Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy MORE: Longest active road winning streaks | 15 of the most successful walk-ons HISTORY: National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 8 It's Week 8 of the 2021 college football season. Here's a look at the Week 8 Top 25 schedule and scores. 