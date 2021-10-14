Trending:

football-fbs flag

NCAA.com | October 20, 2021

2021-22 college football bowl schedule, scores, TV listings, matchup information

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

You can find the 2021-22 college football bowl schedule below, including game times and TV channels as they're announced.

The bowl season kicks off Friday, Dec. 17 with the Bahamas Bowl. It continues through the College Football Playoff title game on Monday, Jan. 11.

2021-22 college football bowl game schedule, scores

Friday, Dec. 17

Bahamas Bowl
12 p.m. ET | ESPN
Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas

Cure Bowl
6 p.m. | ESPN2
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Saturday, Dec. 18

Boca Raton Bowl
11 a.m. | ESPN
FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida

Celebration Bowl
12 p.m. | ABC
Mercedes-Benz in Atlanta, Georgia

New Mexico Bowl
2:15 p.m. | ESPN
Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Independence Bowl
3:30 p.m. | ABC
Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana

LendingTree Bowl
5:45 p.m. | ESPN
Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama

LA Bowl
7:30 p.m. | ABC
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

New Orleans Bowl
9:15 p.m. | ESPN
Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Monday, Dec. 20

Myrtle Beach Bowl
2:30 p.m. | ESPN
Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho

Frisco Bowl
7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl
8 p.m. | ESPN
Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

Thursday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl
7 p.m. | ESPN
Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Friday, Dec. 24

Hawai'i Bowl
8 p.m. | ESPN
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawai'i

Saturday, Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl
2:30 p.m. | ESPN
Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama

Monday, Dec. 27

Quick Lane Bowl
11 a.m. | ESPN
Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Military Bowl
2:30 p.m. | ESPN
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Birmingham Bowl
12 p.m. | ESPN
Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama

First Responder Bowl
3:15 p.m. | ESPN
Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas

Liberty Bowl
6:45 p.m. | ESPN
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee

Holiday Bowl
8 p.m. | FOX
Petco Park in San Diego, California

Guaranteed Rate Bowl
10:15 p.m. | ESPN
Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Fenway Bowl
11 a.m. | ESPN
Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Pinstripe Bowl
2:15 p.m. | ESPN
Yankee Stadium in New York, New York

Cheez-It Bowl
5:45 p.m. | ESPN
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Alamo Bowl
9:15 p.m. | ESPN
Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Thursday, Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl
11:30 a.m. | ESPN
Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Music City Bowl
3 p.m. | ESPN
Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Peach Bowl
7 p.m. | ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Las Vegas Bowl
10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Friday, Dec. 31

Orange Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Cotton Bowl Classic (College Football Playoff semifinal)
ESPN
AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Gator Bowl
11 a.m. | ESPN
TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida

Sun Bowl
12:30 p.m. | CBS
Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas

Arizona Bowl
4:30 p.m. | Barstool Sports
Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona

Saturday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl
12 p.m. | ESPN2
Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Citrus Bowl
1 p.m. | ABC
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Fiesta Bowl
1 p.m. | ESPN
State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Rose Bowl
5 p.m. | ABC
Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

Sugar Bowl
8:45 p.m. | ESPN
Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Texas Bowl
9 p.m. | ESPN
NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

Monday, Jan. 14

College Football Playoff National Championship Game
8 p.m. | ESPN
Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Here's a complete list of scores from the College Football Playoff since its first season in 2014:

College Football Playoff: Scores

2014 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015 season

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016 season

  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0
  • Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

2018 season

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019 season

  • Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28
  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

The 2019 season marked the first time the No. 1 team in the final CFP rankings has won the title. The No. 1 has now won two in a row, however, with Alabama routing Ohio State in the 2020 season.

The No. 2 team has been the most successful this far, as that team has won three times: Alabama (2015 season), Clemson (2016 season) and Clemson (2018 season).

Here's a look at some of the upcoming CFP title game locations and dates:

  • 2021 season (Jan. 10, 2022): Indianapolis, Indiana
  • 2022 season (Jan. 9, 2023): Inglewood, California
  • 2023 season (Jan. 8, 2024): Houston, Texas

