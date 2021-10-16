No. 1 Georgia rolls, No. 2 Iowa goes down in upset in Week 7 action

Week 7 saw top teams put to the test, a number of games come down to the wire and some teams dropping off the undefeated list. Here's what you need to know.

The No. 1 team in the nation passed its test

No. 1 Georgia flexed its muscle against SEC East foe No. 11 Kentucky. The Bulldogs led by 23 points at one point in the fourth quarter. Georgia’s defense limited Kentucky’s 23rd ranked rushing attack to just 51 yards on the ground. Overall, the win marks Georgia’s 12th straight victory over Kentucky, the longest in the series.

But the No. 2 team shockingly fell

No. 2 Iowa lost to Purdue behind WR David Bell's 11 catches for 240 yards and a touchdown. Bell torched what entered as one of the nation's best secondaries, nearly outgaining the Hawkeyes offense himself. The Boilermakers never trailed in the upset victory and now have nine wins as an unranked team vs. AP top-2 teams.

Here’s what else you may have missed from Week 7.

The list of undefeated teams begins to dwindle

Entering Week 7, 13 undefeated teams remained in the FBS. After this week's action two teams (No. 2 Iowa and No. 11 Kentucky) have fallen from the unbeaten ranks.

Elsewhere, three undefeated teams suffered scares. No. 24 San Diego State squeaked by San Jose State in two overtimes on Friday, 19-13. On Saturday, No. 10 Michigan State and No. 12 Oklahoma State overcame halftime deficits to pick up a win.

Texas goes down again

When No. 12 Oklahoma State battled No. 25 Texas, it was one of two ranked matchups in Week 7. Through three quarters, star Texas running back Bijan Robinson scored three touchdowns from scrimmage for the fourth game in the last two seasons, giving Texas a 24-16 lead. However, the fourth quarter saw a Longhorn collapse. Oklahoma State outgained Texas 170 yards to 1 yard and the Cowboys outscored the Longhorns 16-0.

Everything is bigger in Texas, including the fourth quarter failures as the Longhorns have blown double-digit leads to lose in consecutive games in one season for the first time since October 1996.

Crazy finishes around the country

Did you have your popcorn ready for exciting games that came down to the wire this week? If so, then Week 7 did not disappoint.

In the early window, LSU's rushing attack reemerged to knock off No. 20 Florida. UConn barely held on to defeat Yale to pick up its first win in 721 days. In the MAC, Buffalo defeated Ohio by kicking a field goal as time expired.

In the mid-afternoon time slot, the Carolinas were the place to be. Two second-half rushing touchdowns from QB Sam Howell led North Carolina to victory over Miami. In the final minute of Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina, a 9-yard touchdown pass from QB Zeb Noland put the Gamecocks in front for good.

What a zinger by Zeb Noland

Even Friday night’s college football action kept you on the edge of your seat. Clemson defeated Syracuse and No. 9 Oregon defeated Cal in games that came down to the final possession in opposing territory.

Four amazing plays you might’ve missed from Week 7

Ohio quarterback Armani Rogers broke the record for longest rushing touchdown by a quarterback with a 99-yard touchdown run against Buffalo. The previous record was 98-yards held by Arizona State’s Mark Malone from 1979.

THE LONGEST QB RUN IN FBS HISTORY



Ohio's Armani Rogers takes it 99 yards for 6️⃣

Wide receivers are told to “look the ball in” as a part of their fundamental training. North Carolina State’s WR Devin Carter exemplifies this saying on his 40-yard touchdown catch.

ELITE concentration on this TD snag by Devin Carter

The route. The catch. The toe-tap. Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton’s touchdown catch against Northwestern had it all.

It's called a “Hail Mary'' because it's not supposed to happen. However, the Florida Gators and WR Justin Shorter thought otherwise at the end of the first half.