Purdue stuns No. 2 Iowa to add to top-2 upset history

Unranked Purdue did it again.

For the ninth time in program history, an unranked Boilermakers squad has taken down a top-2 team. On Saturday, Purdue made No. 2 Iowa the latest victim in a dominant 24-7 game. No other team has more than four such unranked-over-top-2 wins.

Three years ago, Purdue crushed No. 2 Ohio State 49-20. This time, the Boilermakers' defense led the way. But this one was a little different in that it came on the road. This marked Purdue's first top-5 road win since winning at Notre Dame in 1974.

Going into the game, Iowa climbed to No. 2 behind a strong defense and a nation-leading plus-15 turnover margin; Purdue came in minus-5 and tied for No. 119. But Purdue committed only one turnover, won the turnover battle (plus-3) and star WR David Bell nearly outgained the Iowa offense by himself — Iowa had 271 to Bell's 240 receiving yards.

Purdue (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) piled up 459 yards with QB Aidan O'Connell throwing for 375 yards and two touchdowns. Iowa QB Spencer Petras tossed four interceptions, including one on the final play, as he tried to rally the Hawkeyes.

The Boilermakers never trailed, with Connell finding TJ Sheffield just before halftime to go ahead for good at 14-7. Later, Bell caught a 21-yard score to put the game away.

The Hawkeyes (6-1, 3-1) topped then-No. 4 Penn State just last week, completing a quick rise from No. 18 in the preseason to No. 2.

That made for a perfect situation for another Purdue stunner.

