Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | October 17, 2021 2021 Georgia football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, results College football bold predictions with B/R's Adam Kramer After opening the season with a top-five win over Clemson, Georgia enters Week 8 of the 2021 college football season ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. After an 8-2 season and a Peach Bowl victory in the 2020 season, the Bulldogs will try to return to the CFP, where the 'Dawgs appeared in the 2017 season, ultimately falling to Alabama in overtime of the national championship game. Here's everything you need to know about Georgia's 2021 football schedule. 2021 Georgia football schedule date Time (ET) TV opponent location score Sept. 4 7:30 p.m. ABC vs. No. 3 Clemson Charlotte, NC W, 10-3 Sept. 11 3:30 p.m. ESPN2 vs. UAB Athens, GA W, 56-7 Sept. 18 7 p.m. ESPN vs. South Carolina Athens, GA W, 40-13 Sept. 25 12 p.m. SEC Network at Vanderbilt Nashville, TN W, 62-0 Oct. 2 12 p.m. ESPN vs. 8 Arkansas Athens, GA W, 37-0 Oct. 9 3:30 p.m. CBS at No. 18 Auburn Auburn, AL W, 34-10 Oct. 16 3:30 p.m. CBS vs. No. 11 Kentucky Athens, GA W, 30-13 Oct. 30 3:30 p.m. CBS vs. Florida Jacksonville, FL Nov. 6 TBD TBD vs. Missouri Athens, GA Nov. 13 TBD TBD at Tennessee Knoxville, TN Nov. 20 TBD TBD vs. Charleston Southern Athens, GA Nov. 27 TBD TBD at Georgia Tech Atlanta, GA Dec. 4 TBD CBS SEC Championship (if necessary) Atlanta, GA SEC football standings Click or tap here to view the latest SEC football standings. View the latest college football rankings Click or tap here to view the latest Top 25 rankings. 2021-22 College Football Playoff schedule Georgia has made the College Football Playoff once, in the 2017 season. If the Bulldogs make the playoff again, then their 2021 season could extend into the 2022 calendar year. Here's the schedule for the 2022 College Football Playoff. Round game Date Location Stadium Semifinals Cotton Bowl Dec. 31, 2021 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium Semifinals Orange Bowl Dec. 31, 2021 Miami Gardens, FL Hard Rock Stadium Championship CFP National Championship Jan. 10, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium Georgia's results from the 2020 season Here is Georgia's schedule and results from last season. Date opponent location score Sept. 26, 2020 Arkansas Fayetteville, AR W, 37-10 Oct. 3, 2020 No. 7 Auburn Athens, GA W, 27-6 Oct. 10, 2020 Tennessee Athens, GA W, 44-21 Oct. 17, 2020 No. 2 Alabama Tuscaloosa, AL L, 41-24 Oct. 31, 2020 Kentucky Lexington, KY W, 14-3 Nov. 7, 2020 No. 8 Florida Jacksonville, FL L, 44-28 Nov. 21, 2020 Mississippi State Athens, GA W, 31-24 Nov. 28, 2020 South Carolina Columbia, SC W, 45-16 Dec. 12, 2020 Missouri Columbia, MO W, 49-14 Jan. 1, 2021 No. 6 Cincinnati Atlanta, GA W, 24-21 CFP National Championship history Below is a complete history of the College Football Playoff National Championship. YEAR (OF GAME) GAME 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT) 2019 No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 2020 No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25 2021 No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 Undefeated college football teams in 2021 Here are the last remaining undefeated teams for the 2021 season.