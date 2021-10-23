Watch Caleb Williams' ridiculous play that helped save undefeated Oklahoma at Kansas

Kansas — a team with no wins vs. FBS teams since October 2019 — had undefeated No. 3 Oklahoma in deep trouble.

With the Sooners leading 28-17 with 5:56 to play, Jayhawks QB Jason Bean tossed a 14-yard touchdown to Luke Grimm to cut the lead to 28-23. Then just a few moments later, the Kansas defense stopped Oklahoma on third down and forced a 4th-and-1.

The play for the Sooners with less than 2:30 remaining: Go for it on fourth down and hand it off to running back Kennedy Brooks.

Brooks was tied up by the Kansas defenders behind the first-down line and in the backfield. That was when Sooners QB Caleb Williams snagged the football from his teammate and took it for the first down himself. After being reviewed, it was deemed a legal play.

Caleb Williams just made the play of the day🤯#CFB



pic.twitter.com/czQxmALjkH — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 23, 2021

With the Williams keeping the drive alive, Brooks went on to register a 4-yard run for touchdown, extending the Oklahoma lead to 35-23. That turned out to be the final score.

The Jayhawks hadn't beat a ranked team in 11 years, one month and 12 days entering Saturday. They also hadn't beat an FBS team in almost two years — the last time was Oct. 26, 2019 against Texas Tech. Oklahoma also hadn't lost to Kansas since 1997.

It was Williams who prevented an Oklahoma loss from ending those streaks.