Undefeated college football teams in 2021

Only 10 undefeated college football teams are left at the FBS level as we play Week 8. Appalachian State 30-27 upset of No. 14 Coastal Carolina on Wednesday night brought us to the current level. It was just Appalachian State's second win over a ranked FBS opponent in program history — the other being its memorable win over No. 5 Michigan in Ann Arbor in 2007 — and similarly, this latest win for the Mountaineers came on kicker Chandler Staton's 24-yard field goal in the closing second.

Here's a closer look at the remaining undefeated teams in the FBS this season, as of Oct. 23, 2021.

Dale Zanine | USA TODAY Sports Images

No. 1 Georgia (7-0)

Next game: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 30 vs. Florida (CBS)

Georgia might have a historically great defense as the Bulldogs have allowed just 49 points through seven games, including back-to-back shutouts against SEC foes Vanderbilt and Arkansas. The Bulldogs rolled again in Week 7, beating previously undefeated No. 11 Kentucky 30-13.

No. 2 Cincinnati (6-0)

Next game: 12 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 23 at Navy (ESPN2)

Cincinnati cruised to a 35-point win over UCF in Week 7 as the Bearcats jumped out to a 35-0 lead before the Knights got on the scoreboard in the final minute of the first half. Running back Jerome Ford rushed for 189 yards and four touchdowns.

RANKINGS: See all the latest FBS polls

No. 3 Oklahoma (7-0)

Next game: 12 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 23 at Kansas (ESPN)

Oklahoma as won a lot of close games, with the most recent win against rival Texas the highlight. Oklahoma trailed by 21 but rallied to win 55-48 as Caleb Williams took over at quarterback and Kennedy Brooks rushed for 217 yards and the winning touchdown. In the latest win, Williams came through again with 295 passing yards and four touchdowns in a 52-31 win against TCU.

Jeff Hanisch | USA TODAY Sports Images

No. 6 Michigan (6-0)

Next game: 12 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 23 vs. Northwestern (FOX)

The Wolverines won in Madison, Wisconsin, in Week 5, where they hadn't won since 2001. Last week, Michigan survived at Nebraska, hanging on for a 32-29 win. Hassan Haskins ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns to get the Wolverines to 6-0.

No. 8 Oklahoma State (6-0)

Next game: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 23 at Iowa State (FOX)

Oklahoma State found itself in a 17-3 hole against Texas early in the second quarter on Saturday but the Cowboys forced a pick-six against Texas quarterback Casey Thompson, then Oklahoma State kicked a field goal in the closing second of the first half to cut the deficit to four points at halftime. Oklahoma State scored the game's final 19 points.

No. 9 Michigan State (7-0)

Next game: Saturday, Oct. 30 vs. Michigan

Michigan State improved to 4-0 in the Big Ten, with three of those wins coming on the road, as the Spartans defeated Indiana 20-15 in Week 7. They overcame a 9-7 halftime deficit to win by five points thanks to three turnovers forced against the Hoosiers.

MORE: How the first CFP rankings predict the semifinals

No. 16 Wake Forest (6-0)

Next game: 12 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 23 at Army (CBSSN)

The Demon Deacons are the last remaining undefeated team in the ACC and they've started 4-0 in conference play. But that last one wasn't easy, as Wake Forest needed OT to beat Syracuse, 40-37. Quarterback Sam Hartman threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

No. 21 SMU (6-0)

Next game: 7 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 30 at Houston

SMU could be Cincinnati's top contender in the AAC as the two are the only undefeated teams left in the conference. The Mustangs have scored at least 31 points in every game so far. SMU got by Tulane, 55-26, in its most recent win.

No. 22 San Diego State (6-0)

Next game: 7 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 23 at Air Force (CBSSN)

The Aztecs are holding opponents to 16 points per game. Two of San Diego State's six wins came against Pac-12 opponents — Arizona and Utah. San Diego State had an exciting yet threatening matchup in its last win against San Jose State. The Aztecs won 19-13 in 2OT.

No. 24 UTSA (7-0)

Next game: 7 p.m. ET, Saturday Oct. 23 at Louisiana Tech (Stadium)

The Roadrunners opened their season with a road win over Illinois, and in Week 4, they defeated Memphis on the road. UTSA had another close win to get to 6-0, hanging on to beat Western Kentucky 52-46 on the road. UTSA allowed 670 yards but came up with the big interception late to get the win. UTSA then routed Rice, 45-0.