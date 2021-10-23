Weber State beats No. 2 Eastern Washington 35-34 for wild win in Cheney

CHENEY, Wash. - Weber State forced three turnovers and had three successful fake punts to go along with four rushing touchdowns, as the Wildcats knocked off No. 2 Eastern Washington 35-34 in a wild game Saturday afternoon at "Inferno" of Roos Field.

The win gave Eastern Washington its first loss of the season and snapped EWU's 20-game home winning streak. Weber State was the last team to beat EWU at home in 2017.

The Wildcats totaled 482 yards of offense and held the top offensive team in the nation to 434 yards.

Weber State improved to 3-4 on the season and 2-2 in Big Sky play.

How it happened

Eastern Washington got on the board first with a 13-yard touchdown run by Eric Barriere to take a 7-0 lead with 7:49 to play in the first quarter.

Winston Reid forced and recovered a fumble late in the first quarter. Then WSU opened the second quarter with a one-yard touchdown run by Kris Jackson after a 44-yard catch from Rashid Shaheed, and the Wildcats tied the game 7-7.

Eastern Washington drove right back with an 88-yard drive and scored a touchdown to make it 14-7 midway through the second quarter.

The 'Cats scored on the next possession after a 31-yard field goal by Kyle Thompson to make it 14-10.

Thompson made a 45-yard field goal at the end of the first half and the Eagles led 14-13 at the break.

Weber State had the ball to open the second half but the Eagles forced a fumble, then scored a touchdown to take a 20-13 lead.

The Wildcats came back with a 60-yard drive that ended with a seven-yard touchdown run by Dontae McMillan to make it 21-20.

The 'Cats opened the fourth quarter on a fourth down conversion on a 20-yard pass from Mackenzie Morgan to Jared Schiess to give the Wildcats a first down. WSU then took the lead on a nine-yard touchdown run by Kris Jackson to lead 27-21 with 12:39 to play.

On the next drive Eddie Heckard intercepted an Eastern Washington pass and the 'Cats converted on the next possession as Jackson scored on a 13-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion was good and Weber State led 35-21 with 8:42 to play.

The Eagles came back with two straight touchdowns to tie the game. They scored on a 78-yard drive, then forced a Wildcat fumble and scored again. However, the Eagles missed the extra point that made it 35-34.

Dave Jones converted on a 32-yard run on third down to seal the win.

Numbers to know

Eastern Washington entered the game with the top offense in the nation, averaging 54 points per game and 628 yards of offense. The Wildcat defense held the Eagles to 434 yards of offense with 189 yards rushing.

Weber State had 482 yards of offense with 269 passing and 213 rushing.

EWU senior quarterback Eric Barriere was held to 245 yards and two touchdowns. Bronson Barron threw for 226 yards before leaving the game with an injury,

Jackson had 19 carries for 93 yards and three touchdowns to lead the rushing offense. Jones added nine carries for 69 yards and another touchdown.

A total of nine different Wildcats caught passes led by Rashid Shaheed with six catches for 109 yards. Ty MacPherson had five catches for 67 yards,

On defense, the 'Cats forced two fumbles and one interception. Eddie Heckard forced one fumble and had the interception, to go along with seven tackles. Preston Smith had 10 tackles and Desmond Williams added eight. Winston Reid.

WSU also dominated the time of possession 35:20 to 24:40.

Head coach Jay Hill

"Unbelievable win. So proud of the team for an outstanding effort. We were able to make plays on offense and defense and won the turnover margin like we needed to. I love playing on this field and I'm fired up for this win."

Up next

The Wildcats will be back on the road again next Saturday at 1 p.m. in Pocatello, Idaho to take on Idaho State. The next home game is set for November 6 against Portland State.