NCAA.com | October 23, 2021 College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 8 College football rankings: Cincinnati makes school history with No. 2 AP ranking Share It's Week 8 of the 2021 college football season. On Saturday, No. 2 Cincinnati plays Navy and No. 3 Oklahoma visits Kansas. At night, No. 5 Ohio State plays Indiana. Here's a look at the top 25 schedule: College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 8 All times ET Click or tap here for a live scoreboard. Saturday, Oct. 23 No. 2 Cincinnati at Navy | 12 p.m. | ESPN2 No. 3 Oklahoma at Kansas | 12 p.m. | ESPN No. 4 Alabama vs. Tennessee | 7 p.m. | ESPN No. 5 Ohio State at Indiana | 7:30 p.m. | ABC No. 6 Michigan vs. Northwestern | 12 p.m. | FOX No. 7 Penn State vs. Illinois | 12 p.m. | ABC No. 8 Oklahoma State at Iowa State | 3:30 p.m. | FOX No. 10 Oregon at UCLA | 3:30 p.m. | ABC No. 12 Ole Miss vs. LSU | 3:30 p.m. | CBS No. 13 Notre Dame vs. USC | 7:30 p.m. | NBC No. 16 Wake Forest at Army | 12 p.m. | CBSSN No. 18 NC State at Miami | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2 No. 22 San Diego State at Air Force | 7 p.m. | CBSSN No. 23 Pitt vs. Clemson | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN No. 24 UTSA at Louisiana Tech | 7 p.m. No. 25 Purdue vs. Wisconsin | 3 p.m. | Big Ten Network Wednesday, Oct. 20 Appalachian State 30, No. 14 Coastal Carolina 27 Thursday, Oct. 21 No. 21 SMU 55, Tulane 26 College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 8