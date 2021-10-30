Big Ten battles take center stage, Caleb Williams dazzels, and more from Week 9

Week 9 in the wonderful world of college football did not disappoint. We saw Navy throw for zero yards, Oklahoma's Caleb Williams throw for 402 yards, upsets and much more.

Here's all that you might have missed from this week in college football.

What to know from Week 9 of the college football season

Kenneth Walker III's five touchdowns propel Michigan State over Michigan

No. 8 Michigan State was looking to start their first winning streak against No. 6 Michigan since 2015. The Spartans did just that with a 37-33 win in East Lansing. MSU was led by RB Kenneth Walker III who had 197 yards on the ground and five touchdowns.

Caleb Williams goes crazy for six touchdowns vs. Texas Tech

Another school in the Big 12 had one of its records broken today. Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams threw for six touchdowns as the No. 4 Sooners won 52-21 over Texas Tech. He becomes the first true freshman in school history to throw for six touchdowns in a game. He also is now the third Sooner to throw for at least six touchdowns with no interceptions joining the likes of Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield.

TD No. 5️⃣ for Caleb Williams



He becomes the first true freshman with 5 passing TDs in a game in Oklahoma history



(via @OU_Football)pic.twitter.com/BouqQ2Zyv7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 30, 2021

No. 1 Georgia's defense keeps rolling

No. 1 Georgia dominated Florida to win 34-7 in Jacksonville, FL. The Bulldogs were up 3-0 with a bit over two minutes left in the first half. They would go on to force three straight turnovers which were converted into 21 points to end the half. Georgia continued to dominate in the second half, allowing the Gators to find the end zone just once. With the win and Kentucky's loss (more on that later), the Bulldogs clinched an SEC Championship berth.

PICK SIX!!!@GeorgiaFootball absolutely pouring it on late in the first half. pic.twitter.com/q7A5uoYpva — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 30, 2021

Auburn and Ohio State hold on for home ranked wins

No. 18 Auburn defeated No. 10 Ole Miss 31-20 led by a strong defensive effort. The Tigers did not allow Heisman candidate Matt Corral to pass for a touchdown in the win. Ohio State won a Big Ten nightcap with a 33-24 win over rival No. 20 Penn State. The Buckeyes now look forward to Tuesday's first College Football Playoff rankings.

Navy turns back the clock with zero passes

Navy had a game reminiscent of the old days when they beat Tulsa 20-17. The Midshipmen QB Tai Lavatai attempted three passes, none of which were completed to total zero yards in the air. Navy did manage to produce on offense though with 302 rushing yards. This is the first time Navy has thrown for zero yards and won since 2017 when the Midshipmen won 43-40 against SMU.

Unranked teams landed more upsets

Prior to this weekend, 30 ranked teams have lost to unranked opponents. That was the second most through eight weeks. This week, the chaos continued with ranked teams losing to unranked opponents.

Saturday started with Wisconsin decimating No. 9 Iowa 27-7 continuing Big Ten madness. Also, Miami won at No. 17 Pittsburgh 38-34 and West Virginia beat No. 22 Iowa State 38-31. As the day progressed, Mississippi State knocked off No. 12 Kentucky 31-17 and Houston shocked SMU 44-37, winning the game with a kick return for a touchdown. Later, Fresno State upset No. 21 San Diego State.

