Stan Becton | NCAA.com | October 30, 2021 WATCH: Houston gives No. 19 SMU first loss after last-second kickoff return for a touchdown Marcus Jones returned a kickoff for touchdown, giving Houston the upset victory. Share With just 30 seconds left on the clock and the game tied, Houston cornerback Marcus Jones received a kickoff from SMU in his own endzone. The rest was history as Jones found the opposite endzone for the game-winning touchdown.. Watch the incredible play below: 🚨 H O U S T O N 🚨pic.twitter.com/IkHFNwz9YC — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 31, 2021 The kick return for a touchdown came after SMU kicked a field goal to tie the game. In total, there were nine ties or lead changes in the game. Click or tap here for full stats and play-by-play from the game. Houston now moves to 7-1 on the season. SMU falls to 7-1, losing its first game. LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS SCHEDULE: Game times, TV info | SEC | Big Ten | ACC RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | USA Today Coaches | CFP top 25| Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy MORE: Longest active road winning streaks | 15 of the most successful walk-ons HISTORY: National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles We picked the best current men's college basketball player for every jersey number We went through every roster in the country to find the best of the best. READ MORE 2021 Maui Invitational: Bracket, schedule, scores, teams The 2021 Maui Invitational is set to start Monday, Nov. 22. Get the bracket, schedule, scores and teams here. READ MORE The 2021 Ryder Cup players' college careers Here's everything you need to know about the Ryder Cup players' college careers. READ MORE