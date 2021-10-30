TRENDING:

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | October 30, 2021

WATCH: Houston gives No. 19 SMU first loss after last-second kickoff return for a touchdown

Marcus Jones returned a kickoff for touchdown, giving Houston the upset victory. Marcus Jones returned a kickoff for touchdown, giving Houston the upset victory.

With just 30 seconds left on the clock and the game tied, Houston cornerback Marcus Jones received a kickoff from SMU in his own endzone. The rest was history as Jones found the opposite endzone for the game-winning touchdown..

Watch the incredible play below: 

The kick return for a touchdown came after SMU kicked a field goal to tie the game. In total, there were nine ties or lead changes in the game. Click or tap here for full stats and play-by-play from the game.

Houston now moves to 7-1 on the season. SMU falls to 7-1, losing its first game.

