Undefeated college football teams in 2021

Only six undefeated college football teams are left at the FBS level. In Week 9, Michigan State knocked off Michigan in a battle of Big Ten undefeated teams to move to 8-0 this season and Fresno State handed San Diego State its first loss of the season. Houston handed SMU its first loss on a last-second kick return touchdown.

Here's a closer look at the remaining undefeated teams in the FBS this season, as of Oct. 31, 2021.

No. 1 Georgia (8-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Missouri

Georgia might have a historically great defense as the Bulldogs have allowed just 56 points through eight games, including back-to-back shutouts against SEC foes Vanderbilt and Arkansas. The Bulldogs rolled again in Week 9, beating Florida 34-7 after the Bulldogs scored 21 points in the final two minutes and 16 seconds of the first half.

No. 3 Michigan State (8-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 6 at Purdue

Michigan State improved to 5-0 in the Big Ten, with three of those wins coming on the road, as the Spartans defeated Michigan 37-33 in Week 9. Kenneth Walker III ran for five touchdowns in the win.

No. 6 Cincinnati (8-0)

Next game: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Tulsa (ESPN2)

The Bearcats most recently beat Tulane, by pulling away from the Green Waves in the second half to win 31-12. Navy didn't make it easy in Week 8, as Cincinnati escape with a 27-20 road win. The Midshipmen recovered an onside kick inside a minute to go, but Arquon Bush secured the win with an interception. It was the Bearcats' first win by a single possession this season.

No. 8 Oklahoma (9-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 6 at No. 12 Baylor

Oklahoma broke its streak of winning close games after blowing out Texas Tech 52-21 during Week 9. The Sooners' next opponent will be one of their toughest when they visit No. 16 Baylor. The Bears are 7-1 on the season and will look to jump Oklahoma in the Big 12 standings with a win.

No. 9 Wake Forest (8-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 6 at North Carolina

The Demon Deacons slaughtered Duke in Week 9, winning 45-7. Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman finished 24-for-37 passing for 402 yards and five total touchdowns without throwing an interception.

UTSA (8-0)

Next game: 10:15 p.m. ET, Saturday Nov. 6 at UTEP (ESPN2)

The Roadrunners, who were off in Week 9, opened their season with a road win over Illinois, and in Week 4, they defeated Memphis on the road. UTSA had another close win to get to 6-0, hanging on to beat Western Kentucky 52-46 on the road. UTSA allowed 670 yards but came up with the big interception late to get the win. UTSA then routed Rice and Louisiana Tech, 45-0 and 45-16, respectively.