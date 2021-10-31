We predicted when the remaining undefeated college football teams are most likely to lose

Through Week 9 of the 2021 college football season, you can count the number of remaining undefeated teams in the FBS on two hands, but barely. Just six teams still have a zero in the loss column.

In the first six seasons of the College Football Playoff (the 2014 through 2019 seasons), an average of 6.2 teams carried an undefeated record through Week 9, so this season falls in line with the historical average. After Week 10, that average drops to five teams and it goes down to 3.8 undefeated teams through Week 11.

I analyzed each of the remaining undefeated teams' upcoming schedules, as well as traditional and advanced statistics, in an effort to predict when each of the remaining undefeated teams is most likely to lose its first game this season. These opinions are mine and mine alone.

The teams below are listed in descending order of their AP Top 25 rankings, based on the AP poll released on Oct 31.

No. 1 Georgia (8-0)

Next game: 12 p.m. ET, Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Missouri (ESPN)

Most likely regular-season loss: Saturday, Nov. 13 at Tennessee

Predicted first loss: None

The Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in the latest AP Top 25 poll and USA TODAY Coaches Poll, plus they're the top team in the Simple Rating System (SRS) ratings, which reflects average point differential and strength of schedule. Their four remaining regular-season games include a non-conference game against Charleston Southern, a home date with a Missouri team that's winless in the SEC and a road game against Georgia Tech.

There's not a single team ranked in the AP poll left on Georgia's schedule.

Georgia's defense is doing what was generally unthinkable in this age of college football. In the seven national championship games during the CFP era, the 14 national finalists have scored an average of 33.2 points, which is roughly five times what Georgia is allowing per game this season.

No. 2 Cincinnati (8-0)

Next game: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Tulsa (ESPN2)

Most likely regular-season loss: SMU, Saturday, Nov. 20

Predicted first loss: Bowl game

Houston actually sits alone in first place in the American Athletic Conference standings through Week 9, given that the Cougars have played five conference games, which is one more than Cincinnati. The Bearcats won't play the Cougars in the regular season but they do have a home date with SMU in November. SMU has scored more than 30 points in all eight of its games this season, but it fell to Houston in Week 9.

The Mustangs' offense will be a test for Cincinnati's defense and it will be a strength-on-strength matchup between SMU's passing attack against Cincinnati's pass defense. It'll be a home game for Cincinnati and it'll certainly be a raucous crowd at Nippert Stadium, especially if Cincinnati is 10-0 at that point in the season. The Bearcats are 4-1 all-time against the Mustangs.

Cincinnati should be expected to win each of its remaining regular-season games and if it follows through on those expectations, it would be the team to beat in the AAC Championship. That would lead to an invite to one of the best bowl games in the country, whether that's in the College Football Playoff or elsewhere, and that's where the Bearcats will suffer their first loss of the season.

No. 4 Oklahoma (9-0)

Next game: at Baylor, Saturday, Nov. 13

Most likely regular-season loss: at Baylor, Saturday, Nov. 13

Predicted first loss: Saturday, Nov. 13 at Baylor

Oklahoma, the preseason No. 1 team, is undefeated and it has seemingly found its quarterback of the future in Caleb Williams, who has replaced preseason Heisman Trophy favorite Spencer Rattler, but the Sooners have won five games this season by a one-possession margin.

Even with the electric Williams as the team's starting quarterback, Oklahoma hasn't always looked like the No. 4 team in the country and the Sooners still have to play the three teams that are in the top half of the Big 12– Baylor, Iowa State and Oklahoma State — with the games against the Bears and Cowboys coming on the road.

Oklahoma has a bye week before its trip to Waco.

While undefeated, given the way Oklahoma has played through its first eight games, the Sooners won't remain undefeated for their next four if they continue playing with the margins they've had in the last two months.

No. 5 Michigan State (8-0)

Next game: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Nov. 6 at Purdue (ABC)

Most likely regular-season loss: at Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 20

Predicted first loss: at Ohio State, Saturday, Nov. 20

Michigan State has won 10 of the last 14 games in its series against rival Michigan, whose undefeated record the Spartans brought to an end in Week 9. They still have to face two more ranked opponents in Ohio State and Penn State.

No. 10 Wake Forest (8-0)

Next game: 12 p.m. ET, Saturday, Nov. 6 at North Carolina(ABC)

Most likely regular-season loss: at Clemson, Nov. 20

Predicted first loss: at Clemson, Nov. 20

Wake Forest's four remaining conference games includes games at North Carolina, North Carolina State and at Clemson, which is a stretch that could include at least one loss. Given how the ACC has played out so far this season, good luck figuring out in which week that loss will come.

No. 16 UTSA (8-0)

Next game: at UTEP, Saturday, Nov. 6

Most likely regular-season loss: UAB, Saturday, Nov. 20

Predicted first loss: Bowl game

UTSA is two-thirds of the way to a perfect regular season and its next game, on Nov. 6 at UTEP (6-1), is one that could sneakily appear on the national radar as both teams are already bowl-eligible and undefeated in Conference USA play. Per the SRS ratings, UAB (No. 70) is the highest-rated opponent remaining on UTSA's schedule — UTEP is No. 90, for reference. UTSA allows 18.8 points per game, just ahead of UAB at 20.4 points per game, so that could be a competitive, low-scoring affair, but sitting at No. 30 in the SRS ratings, UTSA is at a higher echelon than its C-USA peers.