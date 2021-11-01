TRENDING:

NEW

🏀 Men's bracket predictions, ahead of opening day

🏐 Preview: Undefeated No. 1 Texas vs. rival Baylor

😱 Biggest college football October surprises
football-fbs flag

Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | November 5, 2021

2021 Georgia football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, results

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

After opening the season with a top-five win over Clemson, Georgia enters Week 10 of the 2021 college football season ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. After an 8-2 season and a Peach Bowl victory in the 2020 season, the Bulldogs will try to return to the CFP, where the 'Dawgs appeared in the 2017 season, ultimately falling to Alabama in overtime of the national championship game.

Here's everything you need to know about Georgia's 2021 football schedule.

2021 Georgia football schedule

date Time (ET) TV opponent location score
Sept. 4 7:30 p.m. ABC vs. No. 3 Clemson Charlotte, NC W, 10-3
Sept. 11 3:30 p.m. ESPN2 vs. UAB Athens, GA W, 56-7
Sept. 18 7 p.m. ESPN vs. South Carolina Athens, GA W, 40-13
Sept. 25 12 p.m. SEC Network at Vanderbilt Nashville, TN W, 62-0
Oct. 2 12 p.m. ESPN vs. No. 8 Arkansas Athens, GA W, 37-0
Oct. 9 3:30 p.m. CBS at No. 18 Auburn Auburn, AL W, 34-10
Oct. 16 3:30 p.m. CBS vs. No. 11 Kentucky Athens, GA W, 30-13
Oct. 30 3:30 p.m. CBS vs. Florida Jacksonville, FL W, 34-7
Nov. 6 12 p.m. ESPN vs. Missouri Athens, GA  
Nov. 13 TBD TBD at Tennessee Knoxville, TN  
Nov. 20 TBD TBD vs. Charleston Southern Athens, GA  
Nov. 27 TBD TBD at Georgia Tech Atlanta, GA  
Dec. 4 TBD CBS SEC Championship (if necessary) Atlanta, GA  

SEC football standings

Click or tap here to view the latest SEC football standings.

View the latest college football rankings

Click or tap here to view the latest Top 25 rankings.

2021-22 College Football Playoff schedule

Georgia has made the College Football Playoff once, in the 2017 season. If the Bulldogs make the playoff again, then their 2021 season could extend into the 2022 calendar year.

Here's the schedule for the 2022 College Football Playoff.

Round game Date Location Stadium
Semifinals Cotton Bowl Dec. 31, 2021 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
Semifinals Orange Bowl Dec. 31, 2021 Miami Gardens, FL Hard Rock
Stadium
Championship CFP National Championship Jan. 10,
2022		 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium

Georgia's results from the 2020 season

Here is Georgia's schedule and results from last season.

Date opponent location score
Sept. 26, 2020 Arkansas Fayetteville, AR W, 37-10
Oct. 3, 2020 No. 7 Auburn Athens, GA W, 27-6
Oct. 10, 2020 Tennessee Athens, GA W, 44-21
Oct. 17, 2020 No. 2 Alabama Tuscaloosa, AL L, 41-24
Oct. 31, 2020 Kentucky Lexington, KY W, 14-3
Nov. 7, 2020 No. 8 Florida Jacksonville, FL L, 44-28
Nov. 21, 2020 Mississippi State Athens, GA W, 31-24
Nov. 28, 2020 South Carolina Columbia, SC W, 45-16
Dec. 12, 2020 Missouri Columbia, MO W, 49-14
Jan. 1, 2021 No. 6 Cincinnati Atlanta, GA W, 24-21

CFP National Championship history

Below is a complete history of the College Football Playoff National Championship.

YEAR (OF GAME) GAME
2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
2018 No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)
2019 No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16
2020 No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25
2021 No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

October surprises from the 2021 college football season

Here are some of the biggest surprises from the last month of college football.
READ MORE

College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State, Oregon headline first top 25

Here's everything you need to know about the first CFP rankings for the 2021 season.
READ MORE

Undefeated college football teams in 2021

Here are the last remaining undefeated teams for the 2021 season.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners