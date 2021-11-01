2021 Georgia football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, results

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

After opening the season with a top-five win over Clemson, Georgia enters Week 10 of the 2021 college football season ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. After an 8-2 season and a Peach Bowl victory in the 2020 season, the Bulldogs will try to return to the CFP, where the 'Dawgs appeared in the 2017 season, ultimately falling to Alabama in overtime of the national championship game.

Here's everything you need to know about Georgia's 2021 football schedule.

2021 Georgia football schedule

SEC football standings

View the latest college football rankings

2021-22 College Football Playoff schedule

Georgia has made the College Football Playoff once, in the 2017 season. If the Bulldogs make the playoff again, then their 2021 season could extend into the 2022 calendar year.

Here's the schedule for the 2022 College Football Playoff.

Round game Date Location Stadium Semifinals Cotton Bowl Dec. 31, 2021 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium Semifinals Orange Bowl Dec. 31, 2021 Miami Gardens, FL Hard Rock

Stadium Championship CFP National Championship Jan. 10,

2022 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium

Georgia's results from the 2020 season

Here is Georgia's schedule and results from last season.

Date opponent location score Sept. 26, 2020 Arkansas Fayetteville, AR W, 37-10 Oct. 3, 2020 No. 7 Auburn Athens, GA W, 27-6 Oct. 10, 2020 Tennessee Athens, GA W, 44-21 Oct. 17, 2020 No. 2 Alabama Tuscaloosa, AL L, 41-24 Oct. 31, 2020 Kentucky Lexington, KY W, 14-3 Nov. 7, 2020 No. 8 Florida Jacksonville, FL L, 44-28 Nov. 21, 2020 Mississippi State Athens, GA W, 31-24 Nov. 28, 2020 South Carolina Columbia, SC W, 45-16 Dec. 12, 2020 Missouri Columbia, MO W, 49-14 Jan. 1, 2021 No. 6 Cincinnati Atlanta, GA W, 24-21

CFP National Championship history

Below is a complete history of the College Football Playoff National Championship.