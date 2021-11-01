With the latest turn of the calendar, we have entered the 2021 FCS season's final month. Through nine weeks, there's been exciting action and record-breaking performances, the latest coming just a few days ago.

In Week 9, we saw Weber State wide receiver Rashid Shaheed break the FCS all-time kick return record with his seventh career kick return for a touchdown.

HISTORY! @RashidShaheed returns a kickoff 98-yards for a touchdown.



It's his 7th career kickoff return for a TD, a new @NCAA_FCS record!



📺 - ESPN+#WeAreWeber #BigSkyFB pic.twitter.com/k9LR4sp5RE — Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) October 30, 2021

Shaheed's spectacular feat may not be the only record broken in 2021; seven FCS single-season records could fall before the season's conclusion.

Here are the FCS single-season records on the line entering November

Most blocked field goals | Record: 4

Three players hold the record for most blocked field goals in a season, with the accomplishment most recently happening in 2016. Five years later, Southern Illinois defensive end Anthony Knighton could be the next player to add his name to the list. So far, Knighton has three blocked field goals this season; he'll have three regular-season games left to add his name to the record book.

🔮: Predicting FCS football's 14 conference champions

Perfect record of field goals made | Record: 15/15

Just one kicker in the FCS has been perfect this season, Western Carolina's Richard McCollum. McCollum is 10 for 10 on field goals this year and has a chance to break or tie the record held by Missouri State's Jon Scifres set in 2004.

McCollum needs five more successful attempts on five tries to tie the record in his remaining three games. Luckily, McCollum has kicked two field goals in three games so far; he'll need to replicate that performance in at least two games.

Most yards per pass attempt | Record: 10.31 (min. 250 att), 10.28 (min. 325 att)

In 1986, Northern Iowa's Mike Smith averaged 10.31 yards per pass attempt on 303 attempts. In 2013, Eastern Washington's Vernon Adams averaged 10.28 yards per pass attempt on 486 attempts. In 2021, another Eastern Washington quarterback, Eric Barriere, has a chance to break both records.

Barriere is averaging 10.37 yards per attempt through 319 attempts. Barriere plays in the top offense in the FCS and if he can keep up his current pace, he'll easily break the record.

RANKINGS: See every FCS poll

Fewest team pass yards allowed per completion | Record: 8.88 (min. 100 comp)

In 2008, Yale's defense allowed just 8.88 yards per completion. As offenses have increased the number of passes in recent years, this record at one point looked like it could stand forever. However, two 2021 Ivy League programs, Dartmouth and Princeton, have a chance to break this record.

Dartmouth currently allows 8.75 yards per completion while Princeton allows 8.95 yards per completion. If Dartmouth keeps its pace, the record will go to a new Ivy League program, yet keep an eye out for Princeton down the stretch too.

Fewest turnovers lost by a team | Record: 6

In 2021, Montana State has turned the ball over three times, while Columbia has turned the ball over just four times. If each program can hold on to the football in its remaining games, they can break the record for the fewest turnovers lost set by Wagner in 2012. In that record-breaking season, Wagner only fumbled the ball four times, throwing just two interceptions.

BRACKETOLOGY: Predicting the 2021 FCS Playoff bracket, about one month ahead of selections

Highest team completion percentage | Record: 70.77 (min 200 att), 70.70 (min. 450 att)

Southeastern Louisiana has one of the best quarterbacks in the FCS in Cole Kelley. Kelley and the offense are on the verge of setting the FCS completion percentage record if able to keep the current pace of 72.3 percent through 328 attempts.

The Lions are already in front of the 70.77 percentage set by James Madison and the 70.7 percentage set by Samford, each set in 2016. If the record is broken, Kelley, a former Walter Payton award winner, will add to his storied college career.

Most consecutive games kicking a field goal | Record: 33

The final record that is on the line entering November may not be decided until the FCS Playoffs. James Madison kicker Ethan Ratke has already broken numerous FCS kicking records, but he can add another record to his belt before he leaves school.

Ratke currently has a streak of 29 straight games with a made kick. He trails former Nevada kicker Tony Zendejas by just four games. If Ratke can make a field goal in his three remaining regular-season games and one playoff appearance, he'll tie the record.