Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | November 5, 2021

2021 College Football Playoff rankings release schedule: Dates, TV channels

College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia, Alabama head first release

The next 2021 College Football Playoff rankings release is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 9. It will be the second of six CFP rankings shows, with the final revealing which four teams will play in the CFP semifinals. You can see the rankings here.

Last season, Alabama defeated Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The 2020 semifinalists were Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame.

2021 College Football Playoff rankings: Release schedule, dates

Here's the schedule for the six CFP Top 25 announcements this season:

  • 7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 2
  • 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9*
  • 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16
  • 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23
  • 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30
  • 12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5

*This is an approximate start time. It will be revealed between the two State Farm Champions Classic doubleheader men's college basketball games.

The top four teams will participate in the semifinals on Friday, Dec. 31. The national championship game will be played Monday, Jan. 10, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

College Football Playoff: Rankings, history

In 2014, Mississippi State became the first team to rank No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Here's the list of all No. 1 teams in the CFP rankings.

2014

  • Week 10: Mississippi State
  • Week 11: Mississippi State
  • Week 12: Mississippi State
  • Week 13: Alabama
  • Week 14: Alabama
  • Week 15: Alabama
  • Week 16 (Final): Alabama (Oregon, Florida State and Ohio State also make the CFP)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL HISTORY: The oldest stadiums

2015

  • Week 9: Clemson
  • Week 10: Clemson
  • Week 11: Clemson
  • Week 12: Clemson
  • Week 13: Clemson
  • Week 14: Clemson (Alabama, Michigan State and Oklahoma also make the CFP)

2016

  • Week 9: Alabama
  • Week 10: Alabama
  • Week 11: Alabama
  • Week 12: Alabama
  • Week 13: Alabama
  • Week 14: Alabama (Clemson, Ohio State and Washington also make the CFP)

2017

  • Week 9: Georgia
  • Week 10: Georgia
  • Week 11: Alabama
  • Week 12: Alabama
  • Week 13: Clemson
  • Week 14: Clemson (Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama also make the CFP)

2018

  • Week 9: Alabama
  • Week 10: Alabama
  • Week 11: Alabama
  • Week 12: Alabama
  • Week 13: Alabama
  • Week 14: Alabama (Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma also make the CFP)

2019

  • Week 10: Ohio State
  • Week 11: LSU
  • Week 12: LSU
  • Week 13: Ohio State
  • Week 14: Ohio State
  • Week 15: LSU (Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma also make the CFP)

2020

  • Week 13: Alabama
  • Week 14: Alabama
  • Week 15: Alabama
  • Week 16: Alabama
  • Week 17: Alabama (Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame also make the CFP)

College Football Playoff: Results

2014 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015 season

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016 season

  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0
  • Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

RANKINGS: All major college football polls

2017 season

  • Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

2018 season

  • Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019 season

  • Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28
  • Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020 season

  • Rose Bowl (at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas): No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28
  • CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

