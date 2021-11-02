Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | November 5, 2021 2021 College Football Playoff rankings release schedule: Dates, TV channels College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia, Alabama head first release Share The next 2021 College Football Playoff rankings release is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 9. It will be the second of six CFP rankings shows, with the final revealing which four teams will play in the CFP semifinals. You can see the rankings here. Last season, Alabama defeated Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The 2020 semifinalists were Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame. 2021 College Football Playoff rankings: Release schedule, dates Here's the schedule for the six CFP Top 25 announcements this season: 7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 2 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9* 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 *This is an approximate start time. It will be revealed between the two State Farm Champions Classic doubleheader men's college basketball games. The top four teams will participate in the semifinals on Friday, Dec. 31. The national championship game will be played Monday, Jan. 10, in Indianapolis, Indiana. 🏈LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS 🏈 📊 POLLS: AP Top 25 | USA Today Coaches | CFP top 25| Every poll, explained 📊 👀 HISTORY: Schools with most national titles | Winningest teams | Spotify: College football through the years 👀 🏈 MORE: Conference standings | Season stats COVID-19 UPDATES : Latest news and schedules College Football Playoff: Rankings, history In 2014, Mississippi State became the first team to rank No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Here's the list of all No. 1 teams in the CFP rankings. 2014 Week 10: Mississippi State Week 11: Mississippi State Week 12: Mississippi State Week 13: Alabama Week 14: Alabama Week 15: Alabama Week 16 (Final): Alabama (Oregon, Florida State and Ohio State also make the CFP) COLLEGE FOOTBALL HISTORY: The oldest stadiums 2015 Week 9: Clemson Week 10: Clemson Week 11: Clemson Week 12: Clemson Week 13: Clemson Week 14: Clemson (Alabama, Michigan State and Oklahoma also make the CFP) 2016 Week 9: Alabama Week 10: Alabama Week 11: Alabama Week 12: Alabama Week 13: Alabama Week 14: Alabama (Clemson, Ohio State and Washington also make the CFP) 2017 Week 9: Georgia Week 10: Georgia Week 11: Alabama Week 12: Alabama Week 13: Clemson Week 14: Clemson (Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama also make the CFP) 2018 Week 9: Alabama Week 10: Alabama Week 11: Alabama Week 12: Alabama Week 13: Alabama Week 14: Alabama (Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma also make the CFP) 2019 Week 10: Ohio State Week 11: LSU Week 12: LSU Week 13: Ohio State Week 14: Ohio State Week 15: LSU (Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma also make the CFP) 2020 Week 13: Alabama Week 14: Alabama Week 15: Alabama Week 16: Alabama Week 17: Alabama (Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame also make the CFP) College Football Playoff: Results 2014 season Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 Florida State 20 Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 2015 season Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 2016 season Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0 Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 RANKINGS: All major college football polls 2017 season Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT) Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT) 2018 season Orange Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 2019 season Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28 Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25 2020 season Rose Bowl (at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas): No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14 Sugar Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28 CFP National Championship Game: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 FCS playoff bids: Here are the FCS Playoff automatic bid scenarios for every conference It's a great time to get ready for the playoffs. 11 conferences receive automatic bids for the 2021 Playoffs. Here we will break down the scenarios for each team still alive in its conference championship race. READ MORE October surprises from the 2021 college football season Here are some of the biggest surprises from the last month of college football. READ MORE The college football fan's guide to Week 10 games November is here and Week 10 of the college football season looks to continue an unpredictable college football season. READ MORE