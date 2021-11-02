TRENDING:

NCAA.com | November 5, 2021

College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 10

College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia, Alabama head first release

We're now in Week 10 of the 2021 college football season. This is the first week of the College Football Playoff rankings, which were revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Georgia is ranked No. 1, with Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon rounding out the top 4.

Here's a look at the complete top 25 schedule for Week 10, using the new CFP rankings:

College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 10

All times ET

Click or tap here for a live scoreboard.

Saturday, Nov. 6

College football rankings: Top 25 College Football Playoff rankings for Week 10

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD
1 Georgia 8-0
2 Alabama 7-1
3 Michigan State 8-0
4 Oregon 7-1
5 Ohio State 7-1
6 Cincinnati 8-0
7 Michigan 7-1
8 Oklahoma 9-0
9 Wake Forest 8-0
10 Notre Dame 7-1
11 Oklahoma State 7-1
12 Baylor 7-1
13 Auburn 6-2
14 Texas A&M 6-2
15 BYU 7-2
16 Ole Miss 6-2
17 Mississippi State 5-3
18 Kentucky 6-2
19 NC State 6-2
20 Minnesota 6-2
21 Wisconsin 5-3
22 Iowa 6-2
23 Fresno State 7-2
24 San Diego State 7-1
25 Pitt 6-2

College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 9

NOTE: These are AP Poll rankings

Click or tap here for a live scoreboard.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Thursday, Oct. 28

