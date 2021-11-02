NCAA.com | November 5, 2021 College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 10 College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia, Alabama head first release Share We're now in Week 10 of the 2021 college football season. This is the first week of the College Football Playoff rankings, which were revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Georgia is ranked No. 1, with Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon rounding out the top 4. Here's a look at the complete top 25 schedule for Week 10, using the new CFP rankings: College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 10 All times ET Click or tap here for a live scoreboard. Saturday, Nov. 6 No. 1 Georgia vs. Missouri | 12 p.m. | ESPN No. 3 Alabama vs. LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN No. 3 Michigan State at Purdue | 3:30 p.m. | ABC No. 4 Oregon at Washington | 7:30 p.m. | ABC No. 5 Ohio State at Nebraska | 12 p.m. | FOX No. 6 Cincinnati vs. Tulsa | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2 No. 7 Michigan vs. Indiana | 7:30 p.m. | FOX No. 8 Oklahoma — No game No. 9 Wake Forest at North Carolina | 12 p.m. | ABC No. 10 Notre Dame vs. Navy | 3:30 p.m. | NBC No. 11 Oklahoma State at West Virginia | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN No. 12 Baylor at TCU | 3:30 p.m. | FOX No. 13 Auburn vs. No. 14 Texas A&M | 3:30 p.m. | CBS No. 15 BYU vs. Idaho State | 3 p.m. | ESPN3 No. 16 Ole Miss vs. Liberty | 12 p.m. | SEC Network No. 17 Mississippi State at Arkansas | 4 p.m. | SEC Network No. 18 Kentucky vs. Tennessee | 7 p.m. | ESPN2 No. 19 NC State at Florida State | 4 p.m. | ACC Network No. 20 Minnesota vs. Illinois | 12 p.m. | ESPN2 No. 21 Wisconsin at Rutgers | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network No. 22 Iowa at Northwestern | 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network No. 23 Fresno State vs. Boise State | 7 p.m. | CBSSN No. 24 San Diego State at Hawai'i | 11 p.m. | FS1 No. 25 Pitt at Duke | 12 p.m. | ACC Network College football rankings: Top 25 College Football Playoff rankings for Week 10 RANK SCHOOL RECORD 1 Georgia 8-0 2 Alabama 7-1 3 Michigan State 8-0 4 Oregon 7-1 5 Ohio State 7-1 6 Cincinnati 8-0 7 Michigan 7-1 8 Oklahoma 9-0 9 Wake Forest 8-0 10 Notre Dame 7-1 11 Oklahoma State 7-1 12 Baylor 7-1 13 Auburn 6-2 14 Texas A&M 6-2 15 BYU 7-2 16 Ole Miss 6-2 17 Mississippi State 5-3 18 Kentucky 6-2 19 NC State 6-2 20 Minnesota 6-2 21 Wisconsin 5-3 22 Iowa 6-2 23 Fresno State 7-2 24 San Diego State 7-1 25 Pitt 6-2 College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 9 NOTE: These are AP Poll rankings Click or tap here for a live scoreboard. Saturday, Oct. 30 No. 1 Georgia 34, Florida 7 No. 2 Cincinnati 31, Tulane 12 No. 4 Oklahoma 52, Texas Tech 21 No. 5 Ohio State 33, No. 20 Penn State 24 No. 8 Michigan State 37, No. 6 Michigan 33 No. 7 Oregon 52, Colorado 29 Wisconsin 27, No. 9 Iowa 7 No. 18 Auburn 31, No. 10 Ole Miss 20 No. 11 Notre Dame 44, North Carolina 34 Mississippi State 31, No. 12 Kentucky No. 13 Wake Forest 45, Duke 7 No. 15 Oklahoma State 55, Kansas 3 No. 16 Baylor 31, Texas 24 Miami (Fla.) 38, No. 17 Pitt 34 Houston 44, No. 19 SMU 37 Fresno State 30, No. 21 San Diego State 20 West Virginia 38, No. 22 Iowa State 31 No. 25 BYU 66, Virginia 49 Thursday, Oct. 28 No. 24 Coastal Carolina 35, Troy 28 FCS playoff bids: Here are the FCS Playoff automatic bid scenarios for every conference It's a great time to get ready for the playoffs. 11 conferences receive automatic bids for the 2021 Playoffs. Here we will break down the scenarios for each team still alive in its conference championship race. READ MORE October surprises from the 2021 college football season Here are some of the biggest surprises from the last month of college football. READ MORE The college football fan's guide to Week 10 games November is here and Week 10 of the college football season looks to continue an unpredictable college football season. READ MORE