6 games to watch heading into FCS football’s final month

Whew, what an October. After a ridiculous month where six top-5 teams lost, November looks to keep up the excitement of the FCS season.

Here are six games to watch heading into FCS football's final month.

Six games to watch heading into FCS football’s final month

November opens with a top-5 matchup when Montana State visits Eastern Washington. The game features a battle of strength vs. strength as Montana State's second-leading scoring defense meets Eastern Washington's FCS-leading scoring offense. This game has conference title implications as the Bobcats and Eagles have zero and one conference losses, respectively.

🔮: Predicting FCS football's 14 conference champions

Two of last spring's award-winning quarterbacks face off when No. 6 Southeastern Louisiana meets UIW. Southeastern Louisiana features Walter Payton award-winner Cole Kelley while UIW features Jerry Rice award-winner Cameron Ward. The two are second and fourth, respectively, in the FCS for passing yards and passing touchdowns this season.

Outside of the quarterback matchup, this game has conference title implications. With a win, the Lions will clinch the Southland playoff bid. However, a Cardinals win puts UIW in the driver's seat for the conference title with two weeks remaining.

This game has the perfect combination of star power at quarterback and high stakes.

BRACKETOLOGY: Predicting the 2021 FCS Playoff bracket, about one month ahead of selections

The Dakota Marker is one of the top rivalries in the FCS. When North Dakota State takes on South Dakota State to open the month, the second-ranked team in the FCS will meet last spring's national championship runner-up. However, throw prior records and accomplishments out the window when looking at this matchup. The game between the Bison and Jackrabbits is always a competitive treat.

DAKOTA MARKER: Here's what you need to know about North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State

Is this the week that reigning champion Sam Houston's FCS-leading win streak finally comes to an end? Eastern Kentucky will surely hope so when it heads into Huntsville, Texas.

Currently ranked at No. 19, Eastern Kentucky might be Sam Houston's final test of the regular season. The Colonels are no slouch as they, like the Bearkats, are undefeated in AQ7 play. If Eastern Kentucky lands the upset win, it will likely take the AQ7's automatic bid.

RECORDS: Here are the FCS single-season records on the line entering November

While the MEAC doesn't have a conference title game, Week 12 can serve the same purpose for the conference. South Carolina State and Norfolk State are the last two remaining MEAC teams undefeated in conference play through nine weeks. The two teams are on a collision course for November 20, where the winner may decide the conference champion.

Norfolk State has rolled through its FCS competition behind a high-powered offense led by quarterback Juwan Carter. However, South Carolina State cornerback Decobie Durant is one of the best in the nation and could make plays to slow down the Spartan offense.

With a Celebration Bowl berth on the line, Week 12's MEAC contest is one to watch.

STAY GLUED: Keep up with scores and updates from the HBCU football season

The Big South title and an FCS Playoff automatic bid might come down to the final regular-season week when Monmouth faces Kennesaw State. Entering November, Monmouth owns the second-longest conference winning streak in Big South history, winning 14 straight games, all by double figures. The reigning conference champion Hawks could set a new conference record if they win out during the regular season.

Meanwhile, Kennesaw State is tied with Monmouth entering the month at 4-0 in conference play. The Owls and the triple-option offense are off to a fantastic start with eyes set on a conference title and FCS playoff berth. Don't be surprised if the season's final game is for all the marbles.