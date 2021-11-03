The college football fan's guide to Week 10 games

November is here and Week 10 of the college football season looks to continue an unpredictable college football season.

With the first College Football Playoff rankings revealed on Tuesday night, just one game features two ranked opponents this week: No. 13 Auburn at No. 14 Texas A&M.

The lone game featuring two ranked teams comes from the SEC West. When Auburn visits Texas A&M, it will be the fourth consecutive ranked game for the Tigers. So far this season, Auburn is 2-2 against ranked opponents. Meanwhile, Texas A&M has one of the best ranked wins of the season, taking down then-No. 1 Alabama. When the Aggies host the Tigers this weekend, they'll have a chance to spoil Auburn's SEC Championship hopes.

Players to watch: QB Bo Nix (AUB), RB Tank Bigsby (AUB), S Smoke Monday (AUB), RB Isaiah Spiller (TAMU), DT DeMarvin Leal (TAMU), DB Leon O'Neal (TAMU)

If you love to watch quarterbacks, you don't want to miss this game. Liberty's Malik Willis will take on Ole Miss' Matt Corral as the Rebels play a late out of conference game. This game features two of the best quarterbacks in the country (more on that later). For another storyline to watch in Oxford this weekend, look to Liberty's sideline. Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze used to coach at Ole Miss from 2012-16 and will try to knock off his former team.

Players to watch: QB Malik Willis (LIB), WR CJ Daniels (LIB), CB Duron Lowe (LIB), QB Matt Corral (MISS), WR Dontario Drummond (MISS), LB Chance Campbell (MISS)

While UTSA at UTEP didn't get selected for College GameDay, it does get selected for the fan's guide's games to watch. UTSA is one of six remaining undefeated teams in the FBS. The Roadrunners visit the Miners is a game that has first place in Conference USA West at stake. The matchup has already been flexed to national television and should be an exciting contest.

Players to watch: QB Frank Harris (UTSA), RB Sincere McCormick (UTSA), OLB Clarence Hicks (UTSA), QB Gavin Hardison (UTEP), RB Ronald Awatt (UTEP), DE Praise Amaewhule (UTEP)

Big Week 10 Questions

How will teams respond after the release of the first College Football Playoff rankings?

The first College Football Playoff rankings are finally here. As the dust begins to settle, teams now know where they stand in the eyes of the selection committee. If a team is disappointed with its initial ranking, it can either prove the committee right or wrong this week. Look for a few motivated teams in Week 10.

Take a look at Cincinnati. The Bearcats are No. 2 in the AP Poll but are No. 6 in the first CFP rankings. That's still the highest ranking ever achieved by a school not in the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC or Notre Dame, but that's outside the top four. With ESPN's College GameDay in attendance, Cincinnati has a large stage for Saturday's home game against Tulsa.

Is Malik Willis or Matt Corral the best quarterback prospect for 2022's NFL draft?

We've already previewed the Liberty vs. Ole Miss game this week, but a deeper dive into the matchup between Malik Willis and Matt Corral shows that more than just a win is at stake. Willis and Corral are two of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL draft. A big showing in a head-to-head win for either quarterback could go a long way in the eyes of NFL evaluators. Willis vs. Corral may be a matchup talked about long after its conclusion.

