Here are the FCS Playoff automatic bid scenarios for every conference

With three weeks of regular-season FCS football remaining, it's a great time to get ready for the playoffs. 11 conferences receive automatic bids for the 2021 Playoffs. Here we will break down the scenarios for each team still alive in its conference championship race.

Before we start, remember that the Ivy League, MEAC and the SWAC do not participate in the FCS Playoffs. As a result, those leagues don't get automatic bids and the leagues aren't featured in this article.

For conferences with four or more teams still in contention for an automatic bid, the teams will be listed with conference records and head-to-head wins amongst teams still in contention. Automatic bid scenarios will come once three or fewer teams remain in contention.

Here are the automatic bid scenarios for every FCS conference as of Nov. 4.

As the season progresses, the automatic bid scenarios will update in response to game results and new conference leaders.

AQ7

Sam Houston

Sam Houston controls its destiny; if the Bearkats clinch the AQ7 by defeating Eastern Kentucky in Week 11. By picking up that win, Sam Houston can afford a loss to any other team.

Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky controls its destiny; if the Colonels win out, they clinch the AQ7 automatic bid. If Eastern Kentucky loses one game, it must defeat Sam Houston for a chance at an automatic bid. If Eastern Kentucky loses two games, it must defeat Sam Houston and hope Sam Houston loses to Abilene Christian to create a tiebreaker scenario.

🔮: Predicting FCS football's 14 conference champions

Big Sky

Entering Week 10, eight teams technically have a chance at the Big Sky's automatic bid. Montana State (5-0) and Sacramento State (5-0) are undefeated in conference play. Eastern Washington (4-1) and UC Davis (4-1) each have one conference loss. Four teams sit at 3-2 in Big Sky play: Montana, Northern Arizona, Portland State, and Weber State.

Here are the head-to-head wins amongst teams with one conference loss or less:

Montana State : Portland State 30-17, Weber State 13-7

: Portland State 30-17, Weber State 13-7 Sacramento State : Montana 28-21, Northern Arizona 44-0

: Montana 28-21, Northern Arizona 44-0 Eastern Washington : Montana 34-28

: Montana 34-28 UC Davis : Weber State 17-14

: Weber State 17-14 Montana : N/A

: N/A Northern Arizona : N/A

: N/A Portland State : N/A

: N/A Weber State: Eastern Washington 35-34

Big South

Kennesaw State

If Kennesaw State wins out, it clinches the Big South automatic bid. If Kennesaw State loses one game before playing Monmouth in Week 12, the Owls will still control their destiny heading into the final game of the regular season. If Kennesaw State loses two games ahead of Week 12, it will need Monmouth to lose at least one game prior to Week 12 to remain in contention.

Monmouth

If Monmouth wins out, it clinches the Big South automatic bid. If Monmouth loses one game before playing Kennesaw State in Week 12, the Hawks will still control their destiny heading into the final game of the regular season. If Monmouth loses two games ahead of Week 12, it will need Kennesaw State to lose at least one game prior to Week 12 to remain in contention.

Robert Morris

Robert Morris must win out to win the Big South automatic bid. Robert Morris will also need the winner of Kennesaw State and Monmouth in Week 12 to lose a game that wasn't against the Colonials.

MUST-WATCH: 6 games to watch heading into FCS football’s final month

CAA

Six teams remain alive for the CAA's automatic bid. The following teams have one loss in conference play as of Nov. 4: James Madison (5-1), Villanova (4-1), William & Mary (4-1). The other teams in contention are Elon (5-2), Towson (3-2), and Rhode Island (3-3).

Here are the head-to-head wins amongst those teams:

James Madison : Elon 45-21

: Elon 45-21 Villanova : James Madison 28-27, Rhode Island 44-0

: James Madison 28-27, Rhode Island 44-0 William & Mary : Elon 34-31, Towson 40-14, Villanova 31-18

: Elon 34-31, Towson 40-14, Villanova 31-18 Elon : N/A

: N/A Towson : Rhode Island 28-7

: Rhode Island 28-7 Rhode Island: N/A

MVFC

Six teams remain alive for the Missouri Valley's automatic bid. North Dakota State leads the MVFC at 5-0 in conference play, followed by Southern Illinois at 4-1. The following teams have two losses in conference play as of Nov. 4: Missouri State (4-2), South Dakota State (3-2), Northern Iowa (3-2), and South Dakota (3-2).

Here are the head-to-head wins amongst those teams:

North Dakota State : Northern Iowa 34-20, Missouri State 27-20

: Northern Iowa 34-20, Missouri State 27-20 Southern Illinois : South Dakota State 42-41

: South Dakota State 42-41 Missouri State : South Dakota 31-23

: South Dakota 31-23 South Dakota State : N/A

: N/A Northern Iowa : South Dakota State 26-17, Southern Illinois 23-16

: South Dakota State 26-17, Southern Illinois 23-16 South Dakota: Northern Iowa 34-21

DUEL OF THE DAKOTAS: Here's what you need to know about North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State

NEC

Entering Week 10, every team but Wagner is technically still alive in the NEC title race. However, Bryant (3-1), Sacred Heart (3-1), and Saint Francis (3-1) are ahead of the pack as the only NEC teams with one conference loss.

Here are the head-to-head wins amongst the teams with one conference loss:

Bryant : Sacred Heart 17-6, Saint Francis 18-7

: Sacred Heart 17-6, Saint Francis 18-7 Sacred Heart : N/A

: N/A Saint Francis: N/A

OVC

Five teams remain alive for the Ohio Valley's automatic bid. UT Martin (3-0) leads the conference. Tennessee State and Southeast Missouri are both 3-1 in conference play. The remaining contenders are Austin Peay (1-2) and Tennessee Tech (1-2).

Here are the head-to-head wins amongst those teams:

UT Martin : Austin Peay 17-16

: Austin Peay 17-16 Tennessee State : Tennessee Tech 20-13

: Tennessee Tech 20-13 Southeast Missouri : Tennessee State 47-14, Austin Peay 30-14

: Tennessee State 47-14, Austin Peay 30-14 Austin Peay : N/A

: N/A Tennessee Tech: Southeast Missouri 28-17

BRACKETOLOGY: Predicting the 2021 FCS Playoff bracket, about one month ahead of selections

Patriot

Four teams remain in contention for the Patriot League title. Holy Cross (3-0) and Fordham (3-0) are undefeated in conference play. Colgate (3-1) and Lafayette (2-1) each have one conference loss.

Here are the head-to-head wins amongst those teams:

Holy Cross : Colgate 42-10

: Colgate 42-10 Fordham : Lafayette 42-41

: Lafayette 42-41 Colgate : N/A

: N/A Lafayette: N/A

Pioneer

Davidson leads the Pioneer Football League at 5-0 in conference play. The following teams have one loss in conference play as of Nov. 4: San Diego (5-1), Morehead State (4-1), St. Thomas (4-1). St. Thomas is not eligible for the FCS Playoffs since it's still completing the transition process to Division I. Marist (3-2) is the lone team with two losses in conference play.

Here are the head-to-head wins amongst the eligible teams:

Davidson : San Diego 28-16, Morehead State 29-22

: San Diego 28-16, Morehead State 29-22 San Diego : N/A

: N/A Morehead State : Marist 27-24

: Marist 27-24 Marist: N/A

RECORDS: Here are the FCS single-season records on the line entering November

SoCon

The following teams have one loss in conference play as of Nov. 4: Mercer (5-1), ETSU (4-1), VMI (4-1), Chattanooga (4-1).

Here are the head-to-head wins amongst those teams:

Mercer : N/A

: N/A ETSU : N/A

: N/A VMI : Mercer 45-7, Chattanooga 37-34

: Mercer 45-7, Chattanooga 37-34 Chattanooga: ETSU 21-16

Southland

Southeastern Louisiana

Southeastern Louisiana can clinch the Southland title with a win over UIW and a Nicholls loss on Nov. 6. If Nicholls and Southeastern Louisiana win in Week 10, the Lions need one more win during the regular season to secure the automatic bid.

UIW

UIW must defeat Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 6. Then, UIW can win the Southland title if the Cardinals win out. If UIW loses any games after defeating Southeastern Louisiana, it must hope the Lions lose a corresponding number of games. If UIW loses to Nicholls after defeating Southeastern Louisiana, the Cardinals need Nicholls to lose to McNeese in Week 10.

Nicholls

A loss to either UIW or Southeastern Louisiana eliminates Nicholls from Southland title contention. If Nicholls wins out, the Colonels can win the conference if Southeastern Louisiana loses out and UIW loses its final two games. Nicholls can also clinch the Southland title by winning out and UIW defeating Southeastern Louisiana in Week 10, earning the automatic bid via tiebreaker with three Southland teams at 5-2.