NCAA.com | November 13, 2021 2021-22 College Football Playoff schedule, dates, TV channel, sites These are the biggest stadiums in college football Share The 2021-22 College Football Playoff semifinals will be played on New Year's Eve this season. The four teams will be announced starting at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 5. This season's semifinals will be played at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Friday, Dec 31. Here's a look at the upcoming CFP schedule: 2021-22 College Football Playoff schedule, dates, TV channel, sites Cotton Bowl | 3:30 or 7:30 p.m. ET | Friday, Dec. 31 | ESPN Orange Bowl | 3:30 or 7:30 p.m. ET | Friday, Dec. 31 | ESPN The 2021-22 CFP semifinals are set to be played on Friday, Dec. 31. Game times will be 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. ET, though the times are not assigned for the bowls yet. When is the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship? The CFP national championship will be played at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game is on ESPN.Below is a complete history of the College Football Playoff national championship game. Year (Game Date) Game LOCATION 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 Arlington, Texas 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 Glendale, Arizona 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 Tampa, Florida 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 Atlanta, Georgia 2019 No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 Santa Clara, California 2020 No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25 New Orleans, Louisiana 2021 No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 Miami Gardens, Florida RANKINGS: Latest College Football Playoff poll | AP Poll | USA TODAY Coaches Poll 2022-2026 CFP national championship locations and dates 2022: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana) - Jan. 10 2023: Los Angeles (Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California) - Jan. 9 2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) - Jan. 8 2025: Location TBD - Jan. 6 2026: Location TBD - Jan. 5 RELATED: Complete college football championship history | Schools with the most titles When will the 2021-22 College Football Playoff field selected? The four teams selected to the 2021-22 College Football Playoff will be announced during the last top 25 rankings show at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 5 on ESPN. New Year's Six matchups will also be revealed at that time. 2020-21 College Football Playoff scores, results 2020 season Rose Bowl (Jan. 1 2021): No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14 (in Arlington, Texas) Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1, 2021): No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28 (in New Orleans, Louisiana) CFP National Championship Game (Jan. 11, 2021): No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24 (in Miami Gardens, Florida).