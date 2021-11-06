Undefeated teams fall as upsets highlight a wild Week 10 in college football

As if the 2021 college football season wasn't crazy enough already, Week 10 brought more upsets, close games and broken streaks.

Here's what you need to know from this week in college football.

5 things to know from Week 10 of the college football season

1. Michigan State and Wake Forest fall from the undefeated ranks

In the first week of the 2021 College Football Playoff rankings, two of the newly crowned top-10 teams fell.

No. 3 Michigan State came into Purdue looking to remain undefeated after its win at Michigan last week. The Boilermakers caught the Spartans sleeping and took down their second victory versus a top-3 team this season with a 40-29 win. Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell led his team to victory with 536 yards and three touchdowns.

No. 9 Wake Forest had an 18-point lead late in the third quarter against North Carolina. Tar Heels' QB Sam Howell brought his team all the way back to hand the Demon Deacons their first loss, 58-56. With the defeat, there are no longer any undefeated teams in the ACC.

2. Unranked wins over ranked teams continue

In addition to Michigan State and Wake Forest falling this week, five other ranked teams fell to unranked opponents.

TCU won its first game after firing long-time head coach Gary Patterson, knocking off No. 12 Baylor 30-28. Illinois beat No. 20 Minnesota 14-6 to pick up its second win of a ranked team this season, while Arkansas handed No. 17 Mississippi State its fourth loss of the season. Also in the SEC, Tennessee beat No. 18 Kentucky 45-42. On the West Coast, Boise State upset No. 23 Fresno State 40-14.

Last week, a season-high six unranked teams beat ranked opponents. Week 10 surpassed that mark with seven such wins.

3. College Football Playoff hopefuls escape with wins

No. 2 Alabama, No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Cincinnati had chances to validate their top-4 rankings in the College Football Playoff on Saturday. But LSU, Nebraska and Tulsa didn't make it easy on their playoff-aspiring opponents.

Alabama and LSU always provide nail-biting games — this time the Crimson Tide came out on top with a 20-14 win after competitively battling the Tide to the wire. Ohio State escaped Nebraska with a 26-17 win. The Buckeyes were in a one-score game until they got a field goal with a minute and a half left.

Cincinnati beat Tulsa 28-20 in a crazy ending. Just before Tulsa RB Steven Anderson crossed the line to give the Golden Hurricanes a chance to tie it at 28, he fumbled the ball and Cincinnati recovered to seal the win and keep CFP hopes alive.

4. An FBS team lost to an FCS opponent

For the first time since Week 3, an FCS team beat an FBS team. Rhode Island was in control of its game against UMass, dismantling the Minutemen 35-22. The win is Rhode Island’s second in program history over an FBS team and brings the yearly FCS-over-FBS upset total to 11.

5. Arizona snaps the longest losing streak in the FBS

Entering today’s homecoming game, Arizona’s last win came on Oct. 5, 2019. The Wildcats had lost 20 straight games. All of that changed in Week 10 with Arizona’s 10-3 win over Cal. After the score was tied 3-3 for much of the game, Wildcat running back Michael Wiley’s 10-yard run put Arizona in front for good.