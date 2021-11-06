Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | November 6, 2021 Purdue upsets No. 3 Michigan State, hands Spartans first loss College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia, Alabama head first release Share For the second time this season, an unranked Purdue has upset a top-3 opponent. This time undefeated No. 3 Michigan State fell 40-29 in West Lafayette. This win for the Boilermakers comes three weeks after their 24-7 win at No. 2 Iowa. That was their ninth win as an unranked team beating a No. 2-ranked team in program history. UNBEATENS: Just a handful of teams remain undefeated Just like the win at Iowa, Purdue dominated from start to finish. The Boilermakers never trailed the Spartans in victory. Purdue’s passing attack was a huge factor in the win. QB Aidan O’Connell threw for 536 yards and three touchdowns. Three different receivers scored too. WR David Bell led the way with 217 yards and one touchdown on 11 catches. Another deciding factor in this game was the Boilermakers’ ability to limit MSU’s RB Kenneth Walker III. Walker had 197 yards and five touchdowns on the ground the previous week against Michigan. Saturday, he was held to 136 yards and one touchdown. In the third quarter, Walker had four carries for nine yards. RANKINGS: Check out the first CFP rankings of the 2021 season The play of the game for Purdue came in the fourth, up 34-21, with nine minutes left. The Spartans elected to go for it on fourth and four on the Purdue nine and QB Payton Thorne was intercepted by Jayden Reed. With this win, Purdue is tied with Minnesota for first in the Big Ten west division. Minnesota owns the tiebreaker as it won 20-13 early in October. PREDICTIONS: Here are 7 CFB predictions for November The Boilermakers will have the chance to upset another top-10 team next week when they travel to No. 5 Ohio State on Nov. 13. For the Spartans, they will go back home to face Maryland on Nov. 13. LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS SCHEDULE: Game times, TV info | SEC | Big Ten | ACC RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | USA Today Coaches | CFP top 25| Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy MORE: Longest active road winning streaks | 15 of the most successful walk-ons HISTORY: National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles UC Irvine knocks off UCLA, the last remaining undefeated DI women's college soccer team We tracked every undefeated NCAA women's soccer teams in the 2021 season until the final unbeaten team fell in the 2021 NCAA tournament. READ MORE Here's how Michigan State could reach the College Football Playoff This is Michigan State's potential path to the 2022 College Football Playoff. READ MORE College football predictions for November: Georgia's pursuit of perfection, Big Ten battles and more Here's how we see the rest of the regular season shaking out. READ MORE