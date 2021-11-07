Upset

⚽️ UC Irvine shocks No. 2 UCLA to cap opening day of women's tourney

🏃‍♀️ DI cross country regionals results

Today's college football TV schedule
football-fcs flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | November 7, 2021

We're tracking automatic bids for the 2021 FCS playoffs

Sam Houston defeats South Dakota State 23-21 to win first FCS title

The 2021 FCS playoffs are almost here with the season entering its final stretch. We’re tracking all of the action as the 11 automatic bids are filled and the 24-team field takes shape.

Eleven conference champions automatically qualify for this year's playoffs. An additional 13 teams earn at-large bids selected by the FCS Playoff Committee. The complete 24-team bracket will be selected on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. The selection show is scheduled for ESPNU at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The FCS Playoffs conclude with the national championship in Frisco, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

See the winner of each conferences automatic bid below. As bids are claimed, we will update the table below.

For conferences where the automatic bid has yet to be clinched, click or tap here to see conference winning scenarios.

Conference Team
AQ7 TBD
Big Sky TBD
Big South TBD
CAA TBD
MVFC TBD
NEC TBD
OVC TBD
Patriot TBD
Pioneer TBD
SoCon TBD
Southland TBD

College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 11

It's Week 11 of the 2021 college football season and we have College Football Playoff rankings. Here's a look at the Week 11 schedule and scores for top 25 teams.
READ MORE

FCS football game: Auto-bid on the line as No. 25 Eastern Kentucky meets No. 1 Sam Houston in Week 11's FCS game of the week

For this week's FCS game of the week, we head to Huntsville, Texas where No. 25 Eastern Kentucky visits No. 1 Sam Houston in one of four Week 11 top-25 matchups.
READ MORE

Here's how Cincinnati could reach the College Football Playoff

This is Cincinnati's potential path to the 2022 College Football Playoff.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners