We're tracking automatic bids for the 2021 FCS playoffs

The 2021 FCS playoffs are almost here with the season entering its final stretch. We’re tracking all of the action as the 11 automatic bids are filled and the 24-team field takes shape.

Eleven conference champions automatically qualify for this year's playoffs. An additional 13 teams earn at-large bids selected by the FCS Playoff Committee. The complete 24-team bracket will be selected on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. The selection show is scheduled for ESPNU at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The FCS Playoffs conclude with the national championship in Frisco, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

See the winner of each conferences automatic bid below. As bids are claimed, we will update the table below.

For conferences where the automatic bid has yet to be clinched, click or tap here to see conference winning scenarios.