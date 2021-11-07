Stan Becton | NCAA.com | November 7, 2021 We're tracking automatic bids for the 2021 FCS playoffs Sam Houston defeats South Dakota State 23-21 to win first FCS title Share The 2021 FCS playoffs are almost here with the season entering its final stretch. We’re tracking all of the action as the 11 automatic bids are filled and the 24-team field takes shape. Eleven conference champions automatically qualify for this year's playoffs. An additional 13 teams earn at-large bids selected by the FCS Playoff Committee. The complete 24-team bracket will be selected on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. The selection show is scheduled for ESPNU at 12:30 p.m. ET. The FCS Playoffs conclude with the national championship in Frisco, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. See the winner of each conferences automatic bid below. As bids are claimed, we will update the table below. For conferences where the automatic bid has yet to be clinched, click or tap here to see conference winning scenarios. Conference Team AQ7 TBD Big Sky TBD Big South TBD CAA TBD MVFC TBD NEC TBD OVC TBD Patriot TBD Pioneer TBD SoCon TBD Southland TBD College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 11 It's Week 11 of the 2021 college football season and we have College Football Playoff rankings. Here's a look at the Week 11 schedule and scores for top 25 teams. READ MORE FCS football game: Auto-bid on the line as No. 25 Eastern Kentucky meets No. 1 Sam Houston in Week 11's FCS game of the week For this week's FCS game of the week, we head to Huntsville, Texas where No. 25 Eastern Kentucky visits No. 1 Sam Houston in one of four Week 11 top-25 matchups. READ MORE Here's how Cincinnati could reach the College Football Playoff This is Cincinnati's potential path to the 2022 College Football Playoff. READ MORE