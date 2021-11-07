We predicted when the remaining undefeated college football teams are most likely to lose

Through Week 10 of the 2021 college football season, you can count the number of remaining undefeated teams in the FBS on one hand, with a finger to spare. Just four teams still have a zero in the loss column.

In the first six seasons of the College Football Playoff (the 2014 through 2019 seasons), an average of five teams carried an undefeated record through Week 10 and it goes down to 3.8 undefeated teams through Week 11.

I analyzed each of the remaining undefeated teams' upcoming schedules, as well as traditional and advanced statistics, in an effort to predict when each of the remaining undefeated teams is most likely to lose its first game this season. These opinions are mine and mine alone.

The teams below are listed in descending order of their College Football Playoff rankings, as of Nov. 2.

No. 1 Georgia (9-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 13 at Tennessee

Most likely regular-season loss: Saturday, Nov. 13 at Tennessee

Predicted first loss: None

The Bulldogs were ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, plus the latest AP Top 25 poll and USA TODAY Coaches Poll. They're also the top team in the Simple Rating System (SRS) ratings, which reflects average point differential and strength of schedule. Their three remaining regular-season games include a non-conference game against Charleston Southern and road games against Tennessee and Georgia Tech.

There's not a single team ranked in the AP poll left on Georgia's schedule.

Tennessee beat No. 18 Kentucky 45-42 on the road in Week 10, when the Vols scored a pair of 70-plus-yard touchdowns, so maybe they have enough firepower to challenge the Bulldogs more than most of Georgia's previous opponents.

No. 6 Cincinnati (9-0)

Next game: Friday, Nov. 12 at Suth Florida

Most likely regular-season loss: SMU, Saturday, Nov. 20

Predicted first loss: Bowl game

Houston actually sits alone in first place in the American Athletic Conference standings through Week 10, given that the Cougars have played six conference games, which is one more than Cincinnati. The Bearcats won't play the Cougars in the regular season but Cincinnati does have a home date with SMU in November. However, after the Mustangs' 7-0 start, they've since lost two games in a row.

The Mustangs' offense could be a test for Cincinnati's defense and it will be a strength-on-strength matchup between SMU's passing attack against Cincinnati's pass defense. It'll be a home game for Cincinnati and it'll certainly be a raucous crowd at Nippert Stadium, especially if Cincinnati is 10-0 at that point in the season. The Bearcats are 4-1 all-time against the Mustangs.

Cincinnati should be expected to win each of its remaining regular-season games and if it follows through on those expectations, it would be the team to beat in the AAC Championship. That would lead to an invite to one of the best bowl games in the country, whether that's in the College Football Playoff or elsewhere, and that's where the Bearcats will suffer their first loss of the season.

No. 8 Oklahoma (9-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 13 at Baylor

Most likely regular-season loss: Saturday, Nov. 13 at Baylor

Predicted first loss: Saturday, Nov. 13 at Baylor

Oklahoma, the preseason No. 1 team, is undefeated and it has seemingly found its quarterback of the future in Caleb Williams, who has replaced preseason Heisman Trophy favorite Spencer Rattler, but the Sooners have won five games this season by a one-possession margin.

Even with the electric Williams as the team's starting quarterback, Oklahoma hasn't always looked like the No. 4 team in the country and the Sooners still have to play the three teams that are in the top half of the Big 12– Baylor, Iowa State and Oklahoma State — with the games against the Bears and Cowboys coming on the road.

Oklahoma had a bye week before its trip to Waco. Baylor is currently tied for third in the Big 12 after losing to TCU in Week 10.

While undefeated, given the way Oklahoma has played through its first eight games, the Sooners won't remain undefeated for their next four if they continue playing with the margins they've had in the last two months.

UTSA (9-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 13 vs. Southern Miss

Most likely regular-season loss: UAB, Saturday, Nov. 20

Predicted first loss: Bowl game

UTSA is three-fourths of the way to a perfect regular season. Per the SRS ratings, UAB (No. 68) is the highest-rated opponent remaining on UTSA's schedule. UTSA allows 19.2 points per game, just ahead of UAB at 22.3 points per game, so that could be a competitive, low-scoring affair, but sitting at No. 22 in the SRS ratings, UTSA is at a higher echelon than its C-USA peers.