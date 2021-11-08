James Madison rises to No. 2 after shuffling in top five of latest FCS Coaches Poll

In Week 10, 10 ranked teams lost, six losing to unranked teams. These losses and more have shaken up the latest edition of the FCS Coaches Poll.

Here are some takeaways from the latest FCS Coaches Poll on Nov. 8.

A new look in the top five

The top five of the FCS Coaches Poll has a new look after a wild weekend. While No. 1 Sam Houston remains at the top, No. 2 James Madison has matched its highest ranking of 2021. No. 3 Montana State is next up after winning last week's lone top-5 matchup.

No. 4 UC Davis and No. 5 Kennesaw State are Week 11's new entrants in the top five, each rising three spots in the latest rankings. The two schools replaced No. 6 North Dakota State and No. 8 Eastern Washington after the Bison and Eagles lost to ranked opponents in Week 10.

Biggest Risers

No. 14 Missouri State and No. 19 Chattanooga are the biggest risers in this week's poll as both teams jumped six spots. Missouri State jumped thanks to its second ranked win of the season while SoCon leader Chattanooga rose over teams that lost and new entrants to the poll.

No. 7 South Dakota State climbed five spots in Week 11 thanks to its second-straight Dakota Marker victory. Also rising in the rankings are No. 17 South Dakota and No. 18 Sacramento State; both schools rose four spots.

HOW IT HAPPENED: Relive South Dakota State's win over North Dakota State

Biggest Fallers

No. 24 Northern Iowa dropped a poll-leading nine spots after a shocking fourth loss to Illinois State. The second-biggest faller is No. 13 Southeastern Louisiana; the Lions fell seven spots after failing to clinch the Southland title in a high-scoring loss to UIW. No. 22 Princeton and No. 25 Eastern Kentucky each dropped six spots apiece.

Week 11 games to watch

Week 11's poll sets up four games featuring two ranked teams. Here's a look at the matchups:

There's a top-10 matchup in the Big Sky this week and two ranked games in the ever-competitive Missouri Valley. Elsewhere, No. 1 Sam Houston will face a challenge from No. 25 Eastern Kentucky that could decide who walks away with the AQ7's automatic bid.

AUTO-BIDS: Here's every FCS automatic bid scenario entering Week 11

Other games that have conference title implications include No. 19 Chattanooga at Mercer, No. 2 James Madison at William & Mary and No. 21 UIW at Nicholls. Each game serves as an elimination game for the loser in its conference championship race.

For an unranked game with conference title implications in Week 11, look no further than Holy Cross at Fordham. The winner may walk away with the Patriot League crown.