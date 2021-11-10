The college football fan's guide to Week 11 games

Week 11 of the college football season is here as an exciting slate of games continues a season filled with intriguing storylines.

Four games feature two ranked opponents this week: No. 19 Purdue at No. 4 Ohio State, No. 8 Oklahoma at No. 13 Baylor, No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 15 Ole Miss and No. 16 NC State at No. 12 Wake Forest.

Week 11 preview: Games to watch

Tennessee took down a ranked SEC East team in Week 10 (Kentucky). In Week 11, the Volunteers have a chance to do it again, this time against the ever-dominant Georgia Bulldogs. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker will have to find a way to do what no one else has done: figure out how to succeed against a Georgia defense with too many stars to name. Georgia has already clinched the SEC East, but this may be its last test before the SEC Championship game.

Players to watch: RB Zamir White (UGA), DT Jordan Davis (UGA), LB Nakobe Dean (UGA), QB Hendon Hooker (TENN), LB Jeremy Banks (TENN), DB Jaylen McCollough (TENN)

Can Purdue do it again? That's what everyone is wondering as the Boilermakers head to Columbus this weekend to face Ohio State, one week after upsetting then-No. 3 Michigan State (and after beating then-No. 2 Iowa earlier in the season). Purdue will meet a Buckeyes team that has won seven straight games. Much of Ohio State's success has come from its high-powered, star-studded offense, but this game may come down to the Buckeye defense stopping Purdue wide receiver David Bell. Bell is averaging 228.5 receiving yards and a touchdown against top-5 opponents.

Players to watch: QB Aidan O'Connell (PUR), WR David Bell (PUR), DE George Karlaftis (PUR), QB C.J. Stroud (OSU), RB TreVeyon Henderson (OSU), WR Garrett Wilson (OSU), CB Sevyn Banks (OSU)

While Michigan vs. Penn State has lost some of its fanfare from a few weeks ago, the Big Ten East matchup should be competitive for yet another meeting. Michigan has just one loss and still has a chance at a playoff berth if it wins out. Penn State has fallen out of the conference championship race, but a win over the Wolverines can remind everyone that the Nittany Lions are still one of the better teams in the country. The battle to watch in this game will be Michigan's potent rushing attack against a stout Penn State defense.

Players to watch: QB Cade McNamara (MICH), RB Blake Corum (MICH), RB Hassan Haskins (MICH), DL Aidan Hutchinson (MICH), LB David Ojabo (MICH), QB Sean Clifford (PSU), WR Jahan Dotson (PSU), LB Ellis Brooks (PSU), S Jaquan Brisker (PSU)

The Caleb Williams hype train makes its next stop in Waco when Oklahoma takes on Baylor. Williams, the star freshman quarterback, has the Sooners alive and kicking in the playoff conversation; another ranked victory will add a boost to not only the team's resume but also his upstart Heisman campaign. Meanwhile, Baylor still has its eyes set on a Big 12 championship berth. A Bears victory keeps Baylor in the third spot in the conference standings, knowing the top two teams have yet to play each other.

Players to watch: QB Caleb Williams (OU), RB Kennedy Brooks (OU), WR Marvin Mims (OU), LB Nik Bonitto (OU), QB Gerry Bohanon (BAY), RB Abram Smith (BAY), WR Tyquan Thornton (BAY), LB Dillon Doyle (BAY), S Jalen Pitre (BAY)

While last week's loss has Wake Forest is no longer undefeated, it does not technically have a loss in ACC play. The Demon Deacons still sit at the top of the ACC Atlantic division but right behind them lies NC State. The Wolfpack have one loss in ACC play, and a win over Wake Forest will put NC State in the driver's seat for an ACC Championship berth. This ACC game could be the deciding factor for which team represents the Atlantic division in Charlotte on December 4.

Players to watch: QB Devin Leary (NCST), LB Drake Thomas (NCST), S Tanner Ingle (NCST), QB Sam Hartman (WFU), WR A.T. Perry (WFU), DL Rondell Bothroyd (WFU)

Big Week 11 questions

What undefeated team will fall next?

Last week, two more FBS teams fell from the undefeated ranks, leaving just four remaining. NCAA.com's own Andy Wittry predicted that just two undefeated teams will be left standing at the conclusion of the month. He also predicted Oklahoma would lose a game. Might this be the week Oklahoma falls from undefeated status?

Will unranked teams continue their success?

Week 10 saw a season-high seven unranked teams defeat ranked opponents. This surpassed the season-high of six such wins in Week 9. Unranked teams are winning at a remarkable pace during the 2021 college football season. Keep an eye out for the unranked teams in Week 11 to see if they can continue the unpredictability of this season.

