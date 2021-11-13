NCAA.com | November 13, 2021 College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 11 College football rankings: Ohio State enters CFP top 4 Share We're playing Week 11 of the 2021 college football season. No. 4 Ohio State plays No. 19 Purdue and No. 1 Georgia is at Tennessee. Here's a look at the complete top 25 schedule for Week 11, using the most recent CFP rankings: College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 11, CFP All times ET Click or tap here for a live scoreboard Saturday, Nov. 13 No. 1 Georgia at Tennessee | 3:30 p.m. | CBS No. 2 Alabama vs. New Mexico State | 12 p.m. | SEC Network No. 3 Oregon vs. Washington State | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 19 Purdue | 3:30 p.m. | ABC No. 6 Michigan at Penn State | 12 p.m. | ABC No. 7 Michigan State vs. Maryland | 4 p.m. | FOX No. 8 Oklahoma at No. 13 Baylor | 12 p.m. | FOX No. 9 Notre Dame at Virginia | 7:30 p.m. | ABC No. 10 Oklahoma State vs. TCU | 8 p.m. | FOX No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 15 Ole Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN No. 12 Wake Forest vs. No. 16 NC State | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network No. 14 BYU — No game No. 17 Auburn vs. Mississippi State | 12 p.m. | ESPN No. 18 Wisconsin vs. Northwestern | 12 p.m. | ESPN2 No. 20 Iowa vs. Minnesota | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network No. 22 San Diego State vs. Nevada | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN No. 23 UTSA vs. Southern Miss | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+ No. 24 Utah at Arizona | 2 p.m. | Pac-12 Network No. 25 Arkansas at LSU | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network Thursday, Nov. 11 No. 21 Pitt 30, North Carolina 23 Friday, Nov. 12 No. 5 Cincinnati 45, South Florida 28 College football rankings: Top 25 College Football Playoff rankings for Week 11 RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Georgia 9-0 1 2 Alabama 8-1 2 3 Oregon 8-1 4 4 Ohio State 8-1 5 5 Cincinnati 9-0 6 6 Michigan 8-1 7 7 Michigan State 8-1 3 8 Oklahoma 9-0 8 9 Notre Dame 8-1 10 10 Oklahoma State 8-1 11 11 Texas A&M 7-2 14 12 Wake Forest 8-1 9 13 Baylor 7-2 12 14 BYU 8-2 15 15 Ole Miss 7-2 16 16 NC State 7-2 19 17 Auburn 6-3 13 18 Wisconsin 6-3 21 19 Purdue 6-3 NR 20 Iowa 7-2 22 21 Pitt 7-2 25 22 San Diego State 8-1 24 23 UTSA 9-0 NR 24 Utah 6-3 NR 25 Arkansas 6-3 NR College football rankings: Top 25 scores, results for Week 10 CFP Saturday, Nov. 6 No. 1 Georgia 43, Missouri 6 No. 2 Alabama 20, LSU 14 Purdue 40, No. 3 Michigan State 29 No. 4 Oregon 26, Washington 16 No. 5 Ohio State 26, Nebraska 17 No. 6 Cincinnati 28, Tulsa 20 No. 7 Michigan 29, Indiana 7 No. 8 Oklahoma — No game North Carolina 58, No. 9 Wake Forest 55 No. 10 Notre Dame 34, Navy 6 No. 11 Oklahoma State 24, West Virginia 3 TCU 30, No. 12 Baylor 28 No. 14 Texas A&M 20, No. 13 Auburn 3 No. 15 BYU 59, Idaho State 14 No. 16 Ole Miss 27, Liberty 14 Arkansas 31, No. 17 Mississippi State 28 Tennessee 45, No. 18 Kentucky 42 No. 19 NC State 28, Florida State 14 Illinois 14, No. 20 Minnesota 6 No. 21 Wisconsin 52, Rutgers 3 No. 22 Iowa 17, Northwestern 12 Boise State 40, No. 23 Fresno State 14 No. 24 San Diego State 17, Hawai'i 10 No. 25 Pitt 54, Duke 29 College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 9 NOTE: These are AP Poll rankings Saturday, Oct. 30 No. 1 Georgia 34, Florida 7 No. 2 Cincinnati 31, Tulane 12 No. 4 Oklahoma 52, Texas Tech 21 No. 5 Ohio State 33, No. 20 Penn State 24 No. 8 Michigan State 37, No. 6 Michigan 33 No. 7 Oregon 52, Colorado 29 Wisconsin 27, No. 9 Iowa 7 No. 18 Auburn 31, No. 10 Ole Miss 20 No. 11 Notre Dame 44, North Carolina 34 Mississippi State 31, No. 12 Kentucky No. 13 Wake Forest 45, Duke 7 No. 15 Oklahoma State 55, Kansas 3 No. 16 Baylor 31, Texas 24 Miami (Fla.) 38, No. 17 Pitt 34 Houston 44, No. 19 SMU 37 Fresno State 30, No. 21 San Diego State 20 West Virginia 38, No. 22 Iowa State 31 No. 25 BYU 66, Virginia 49 Thursday, Oct. 28 No. 24 Coastal Carolina 35, Troy 28 FCS football game: Auto-bid on the line as No. 25 Eastern Kentucky meets No. 1 Sam Houston in Week 11's FCS game of the week For this week's FCS game of the week, we head to Huntsville, Texas where No. 25 Eastern Kentucky visits No. 1 Sam Houston in one of four Week 11 top-25 matchups. READ MORE Here's how Cincinnati could reach the College Football Playoff This is Cincinnati's potential path to the 2022 College Football Playoff. READ MORE Here's how Michigan State could reach the College Football Playoff This is Michigan State's potential path to the 2022 College Football Playoff. READ MORE