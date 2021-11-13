Oklahoma loses, Mississippi State rallies and more from Week 11 of college football

Nittany Lions, Tigers and Bears, oh my. Week 11 of the college football season is all said and done, and it was another great week. More upsets, wild endings, comeback wins and much more.

Here's what you need to know from this week in college football.

5 things to know from Week 11 of the college football season

1. No. 13 Baylor hands No. 8 Oklahoma its first loss of the season

The last time Baylor hosted Oklahoma in Waco, Texas, the Bears blew a 28-3 lead. This time No. 13 Baylor finished the job and beat the No. 8 Sooners 27-14. The Baylor running game led the way with 296 yards and two touchdowns. QB Gerry Bohanon had 224 total yards and three touchdowns on the day. This one had an unusual ending with the students rushing the field before the game ended with three seconds left. Baylor ended up kicking a field goal in those remaining seconds.

READ MORE: Here's the full recap of Baylor's win over Oklahoma

2. Other ranked matchups continue the excitement

In addition to the upset in Waco, Week 11 featured two more games with two ranked teams as No. 15 Ole Miss hosted No. 11 Texas A&M while No. 16 North Carolina State battled No. 12 Wake Forest.

Ole Miss dominated the first half, gaining 408 yards to Texas A&M 91. The Rebels held off a late Aggie comeback forcing two fourth-quarter interceptions from Texas A&M QB Zach Calzada. With the win, Ole Miss isn't completely dead in the SEC West race.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest scored 40-plus points for the fifth consecutive game en route to a 45-42 victory over NC State. Demon Deacon quarterback Sam Hartman threw three touchdowns and three interceptions to remain undefeated in the ACC Coastal division.

3. Spoilermakers run out of steam

A week after its second top-three upset of 2021, No. 19 Purdue ran into No. 4 Ohio State. The Buckeyes defeated the Boilermakers 59-31 in Columbus. OSU QB C.J. Stroud had himself a day with 361 yards and five touchdowns. Four of Ohio State's eight scores went to WR Garrett Wilson, who had three in the air and one on the ground. Ohio State's defense did a great job of locking up star-receiver David Bell. Bell was held to just 103 yards and no touchdowns.

There's 10:48 left in the 3Q.@GarrettWilson_V has 4 TDs, and counting. 😱 pic.twitter.com/OGiFF0w9Yt — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 13, 2021

4. Mississippi State erases a 28-3 deficit to beat No. 17 Auburn

The Mississippi State Bulldogs got off a slow start at No. 17 Auburn, but ended up on top with a 43-34 win. The Tigers took a 28-3 lead halfway through the second quarter. From that point on, the Bulldogs would go on a 40-0 run. MSU QB Will Rogers threw for 415 yards and six touchdowns in the largest comeback win in school history. Those six touchdowns are good for a Mississippi State school record for the most passing touchdowns in a single game.

UNDEFEATED TEAMS: Just three teams remain unbeaten

5. There were close calls for ranked and unranked teams

While this week might not have seen as many upsets as past weeks, it was not for a lack of effort. On Thursday, No. 21 Pittsburgh needed an overtime rainstorm to defeat North Carolina. The close calls continued Saturday, with No. 6 Michigan needing a fourth-quarter rally to beat Penn State on the road.

Even Florida’s game against FCS opponent Samford was a comeback victory. The Gators trailed entering halftime after allowing 42 first-half points but eventually secured the 70-52 win. Late in the night, No. 25 Arkansas held off LSU 16-13 in overtime, thanks to an interception from Razorback defensive back Montaric Brown.