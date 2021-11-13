Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | November 13, 2021 Undefeated college football teams in 2021 College football rankings: Ohio State enters CFP top 4 Share Only four undefeated college football teams are left at the FBS level as we play Week 11. Wake Forest and Michigan State are the most recent undefeated teams to go down. North Carolina upset the Demon Deacons, 58-55 and Purdue picked up its second top-5 win as an unranked team, beating Michigan State 40-29. Here's a closer look at the remaining undefeated teams in the FBS this season, as of Nov. 13, 2021. Dale Zanine | USA TODAY Sports Images No. 1 Georgia (9-0) Next game: 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Nov. 13 at Tennessee on CBS Georgia might have a historically great defense as the Bulldogs have allowed just 59 points through nine games, including back-to-back shutouts against SEC foes Vanderbilt and Arkansas. The Bulldogs rolled again in Week 10, beating Missouri 43-6. No. 5 Cincinnati (10-0) Next game: Saturday, Nov. 20 vs. SMU The Bearcats most recently beat South Florida handily at Raymond James Stadium 45-28. Tulane and Navy didn't make it easy in Week 9 or 8, respectively, but Cincinnati escaped with wins in both games. The Bearcats' have two wins by a single possession this season. RANKINGS: See all the latest FBS polls No. 8 Oklahoma (9-0) Next game: 12 p.m. ET Saturday, Nov. 13 at No. 13 Baylor on FOX Oklahoma broke its streak of winning close games after blowing out Texas Tech 52-21 during Week 9. The Sooners' next opponent will be one of their toughest when they visit No. 16 Baylor. The Bears are 7-1 on the season and will look to jump Oklahoma in the Big 12 standings with a win. MORE: How the first CFP rankings predict the semifinals No. 23 UTSA (9-0) Next game: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday Nov. 13 vs. Southern Miss on ESPN+ The Roadrunners, who were off in Week 9, opened their season with a road win over Illinois, and in Week 4, they defeated Memphis on the road. UTSA had another close win to get to 6-0, hanging on to beat Western Kentucky 52-46 on the road. UTSA allowed 670 yards but came up with the big interception late to get the win. UTSA then routed Rice, Louisiana Tech and UTEP to get to 9-0. LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS SCHEDULE: Game times, TV info | SEC | Big Ten | ACC RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | USA Today Coaches | CFP top 25| Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy MORE: Longest active road winning streaks | 15 of the most successful walk-ons HISTORY: National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles College Football Playoff rankings: Ohio State joins top four, Michigan State drops in Week 11 Here's everything you need to know about the Week 11 CFP rankings from the 2021 season. READ MORE October surprises from the 2021 college football season Here are some of the biggest surprises from the last month of college football. READ MORE College Football Playoff rankings: Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State, Oregon headline first top 25 Here's everything you need to know about the first CFP rankings for the 2021 season. READ MORE