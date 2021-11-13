Undefeated college football teams in 2021

Only four undefeated college football teams are left at the FBS level as we play Week 11. Wake Forest and Michigan State are the most recent undefeated teams to go down. North Carolina upset the Demon Deacons, 58-55 and Purdue picked up its second top-5 win as an unranked team, beating Michigan State 40-29.

Here's a closer look at the remaining undefeated teams in the FBS this season, as of Nov. 13, 2021.

No. 1 Georgia (9-0)

Next game: 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Nov. 13 at Tennessee on CBS

Georgia might have a historically great defense as the Bulldogs have allowed just 59 points through nine games, including back-to-back shutouts against SEC foes Vanderbilt and Arkansas. The Bulldogs rolled again in Week 10, beating Missouri 43-6.

No. 5 Cincinnati (10-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 20 vs. SMU

The Bearcats most recently beat South Florida handily at Raymond James Stadium 45-28. Tulane and Navy didn't make it easy in Week 9 or 8, respectively, but Cincinnati escaped with wins in both games. The Bearcats' have two wins by a single possession this season.

No. 8 Oklahoma (9-0)

Next game: 12 p.m. ET Saturday, Nov. 13 at No. 13 Baylor on FOX

Oklahoma broke its streak of winning close games after blowing out Texas Tech 52-21 during Week 9. The Sooners' next opponent will be one of their toughest when they visit No. 16 Baylor. The Bears are 7-1 on the season and will look to jump Oklahoma in the Big 12 standings with a win.

No. 23 UTSA (9-0)

Next game: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday Nov. 13 vs. Southern Miss on ESPN+

The Roadrunners, who were off in Week 9, opened their season with a road win over Illinois, and in Week 4, they defeated Memphis on the road. UTSA had another close win to get to 6-0, hanging on to beat Western Kentucky 52-46 on the road. UTSA allowed 670 yards but came up with the big interception late to get the win. UTSA then routed Rice, Louisiana Tech and UTEP to get to 9-0.