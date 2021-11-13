Stan Becton | NCAA.com | November 13, 2021 WATCH: No. 17 South Dakota stuns No. 7 South Dakota State with last-second Hail Mary touchdown South Dakota Athletics Share With just one second left on the clock and his team down three points, South Dakota's quarterback Carson Camp dropped back at his own 43-yard line, making a defender miss before launching a pass to the end zone. The ball was batted in the air — and Jeremiah Webb was awaiting below. Watch the incredible play below: Have you ever seen something so beautiful? 😍 pic.twitter.com/X9K7hwQ8Oi — No. 17 South Dakota Football (@SDCoyotesFB) November 13, 2021 Here's my view of that final play @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/9CYRASDWrz — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) November 13, 2021 In a game with four lead changes, the Coyotes trailed the Jackrabbits by three with 6:10 remaining in the fourth quarter after a South Dakota State touchdown run. But a last-second Hail Mary from Camp gave South Dakota the win. Camp ended the game throwing 19 for 27 with 288 passing yards and two touchdowns. The final touchdown toss to Webb was Webb's first collegiate touchdown. AUTO-BID SCENARIOS: Here is every scenario for FCS automatic qualifiers South Dakota now moves to 7-3 (5-2) on the season. South Dakota State falls to 7-3 (4-3). No. 21 South Dakota takes on No. 17 Northern Iowa in Week 7's FCS game of the Week For this week's FCS game of the week, No. 21 South Dakota takes on No. 17 Northern Iowa in Week 7's top-25 matchup. READ MORE Here are the top 4 dynamic duos in the FCS entering 2021 These elite tandems in FCS football will look to make their mark in 2021. Here are the top 4 dynamic duos in the FCS entering 2021. READ MORE Baylor's NaLyssa Smith headlines this week's starting 5, the top players in women's basketball Baylor's NaLyssa Smith highlights this week's NCAA.com Starting Five for women's basketball. READ MORE