WATCH: No. 17 South Dakota stuns No. 7 South Dakota State with last-second Hail Mary touchdown

With just one second left on the clock and his team down three points, South Dakota's quarterback Carson Camp dropped back at his own 43-yard line, making a defender miss before launching a pass to the end zone. The ball was batted in the air — and Jeremiah Webb was awaiting below.

Watch the incredible play below:

Have you ever seen something so beautiful? 😍 pic.twitter.com/X9K7hwQ8Oi — No. 17 South Dakota Football (@SDCoyotesFB) November 13, 2021

Here's my view of that final play @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/9CYRASDWrz — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) November 13, 2021

In a game with four lead changes, the Coyotes trailed the Jackrabbits by three with 6:10 remaining in the fourth quarter after a South Dakota State touchdown run. But a last-second Hail Mary from Camp gave South Dakota the win.

Camp ended the game throwing 19 for 27 with 288 passing yards and two touchdowns. The final touchdown toss to Webb was Webb's first collegiate touchdown.

AUTO-BID SCENARIOS: Here is every scenario for FCS automatic qualifiers

South Dakota now moves to 7-3 (5-2) on the season. South Dakota State falls to 7-3 (4-3).