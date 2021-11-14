NCAA | November 14, 2021 2021 NCAA DII football championship bracket announced 2021 DII Football: 2021 Selection Show Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Football Committee announced today the field of 28 teams for the 2021 NCAA Division II Football Championship. Twelve first-round games will be conducted on the campus of one of the competing institutions. In addition, one team per super regional has earned a first-round bye. The first-round winners will all advance to the second round with games on the campus of one of the competing institutions. Second- round winners will meet in the quarterfinals at various campus sites. Quarterfinal winners will advance to play in the semifinals on the campus of one of the competing institutions. Seven teams selected per super regional make up the field of 28 teams. 2021 CHAMPIONSHIP: See the interactive bracket | Latest championship updates The first-round dates, sites and pairings are: Nov. 20 at West Haven, Connecticut - Bentley (9-1) at New Haven (9-1) Nov. 20 at Shepherdstown, West Virginia - Findlay (8-3) at Shepherd (10-1) Nov. 20 at South Euclid, Ohio - Slippery Rock (9-2) at Notre Dame (Ohio) (10-1) Nov. 20 at Albany, Georgia - West Georgia (8-2) at Albany State (Georgia) (10-1) Nov. 20 at Bowie, Maryland - Lenoir-Rhyne (8-2) at Bowie State (10-1) Nov. 20 at Pensacola, Florida - Newberry (9-2) at West Florida (9-1) Nov. 20 at Allendale, Michigan - Lindenwood (9-2) at Grand Valley State (9-1) Nov. 20 at Searcy, Arkansas - Washburn (9-2) at Harding (10-1) Nov. 20 at Maryville, Missouri - Central Washington (8-2) at Northwest Missouri State (9-1) Nov. 20 at Sioux Falls, South Dakota - Bemidji State (9-2) at Augustana (South Dakota) (9-2) Nov. 20 at San Angelo, Texas - Minnesota Duluth (9-2) at Angelo State (9-2) Nov. 20 at Gunnison, Colorado - Nebraska-Kearney (9-2) at Western Colorado (10-1) The following institutions earned first-round byes in each super regional and will host a second-round game on Nov. 27, 2021. Super Regional One: 1. Kutztown (10-1) Super Regional Two: 1. Valdosta State (9-1) Super Regional Three: 1. Ferris State (10-0) Super Regional Four: 1. Colorado School of Mines (10-1) All contests shall start at 1 p.m. local time. Other times may be established if approved by the committee. West Florida defeated Minnesota State 48-40 in the 2019 national championship game to claim the NCAA title. The 2020 DII Football championship was cancelled due to COVID-19. The championship game will be played December 18, at 9 p.m. Eastern time at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas and will be broadcast live on ESPNU HD/ESPN3.com. FCS football rankings: The latest FCS Coaches' Poll sets up an exciting finish to the regular season With the final week of the FCS regular season here, the latest edition of the FCS Coaches Poll has a new look. Here are some takeaways from the latest FCS Coaches Poll on Nov. 15. READ MORE 2021 NCAA DIII football championship selections announced The NCAA Division III Football Committee has announced its championship field. READ MORE College Football Playoff rankings predictions: Top 25 projections for Week 12 Here's what we think the College Football Playoff rankings could look like when the third CFP rankings of the season are announced at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 16. READ MORE