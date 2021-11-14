TRENDING:

NCAA | November 14, 2021

2021 NCAA DIII football championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Football Committee announced today the field of 32 teams for the 2021 NCAA Division III Football Championship. The committee selected teams based on conference results and competition within an institution's respective evaluation region.

Twenty-seven of the field's teams were awarded automatic qualification from their respective conferences. Zero schools earned "Pool B" bids as independent teams or those that compete in leagues that do not feature automatic NCAA qualification. The remaining five teams received at-large bids from "Pool C," which includes all teams that did not receive automatic entries.

2021 CHAMPIONSHIP: See the interactive bracket | Championship updates

The first round of the championship will be played Nov. 20 at the host institution's campus or at an alternate site approved by the football committee. The Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, the national championship game, will be played Friday, December 17, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The game will be broadcast live on ESPNU at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

Conferences and teams receiving automatic qualification (27): 
CONFERENCE SCHOOL
American Southwest Conference Mary Hardin-Baylor
American Rivers Conference Central (Iowa)
Centennial Conference Muhlenberg
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin North Central (Illinois)
Commonwealth Coast Football Endicott
Eastern Collegiate Football Conference Anna Maria
Empire 8  SUNY Cortland
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Rose-Hulman
Liberty League Rensselaer 
Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Framingham State
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Albion
Middle Atlantic Conference  Delaware Valley
Midwest Conference Lake Forest
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Saint John's (Minnesota) 
New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Springfield 
New Jersey Athletic Conference Salisbury
North Coast Athletic Conference  Depauw 
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora
Northwest Conference Linfield
Ohio Athletic Conference  Mount Union
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington & Lee
Presidents' Athletic Conference Carnegie Mellon
Southern Athletic Association  Trinity (Texas)
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Redlands
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Greenville
USA South Athletic Conference Huntingdon
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Whitewater  

Pool C Berths (5):

  • Bethel (Minnesota)
  • Birmingham-Southern
  • Johns Hopkins
  • Wheaton (Illinois)
  • Wisconsin-LaCrosse

The Division III Football Committee also announced the following 16 first-round sites:

  • Belton, Texas – Trinity (TX) vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor
  • Beverly, Massachusetts – Rensselaer vs. Endicott
  • Whitewater, Wisconsin – Greenville vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater
  • Albion, Michigan – Wisconsin-LaCrosse vs. Albion
  • Wheaton, Illinois – Aurora vs. Wheaton (IL)
  • Pella, Iowa – Bethel (MN) vs. Central (IA)
  • McMinnville, Oregon – Redlands vs. Linfield
  • Collegeville, Minnesota – Lake Forest vs. Saint John’s
  • Salisbury, Maryland – Johns Hopkins vs. Salisbury
  • Greencastle, Indiana – Rose-Hulman vs. DePauw
  • Allentown, Pennsylvania – Framingham St. vs. Muhlenberg
  • Birmingham, Alabama – Huntingdon vs. Birmingham Southern
  • Alliance, Ohio – Wash. & Lee vs. Mount Union
  • Naperville, Illinois – Carnegie Mellon vs. North Central
  • Cortland, New York – Springfield vs. SUNY Cortland
  • Doylestown, Pennsylvania – Anna Maria vs. Delaware Valley

All games start at noon local time.

There was no championship in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the 2019 championship, North Central claimed its first national title with a 41-14 win over Wisconsin-Whitewater.

