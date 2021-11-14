2021 NCAA DIII football championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Football Committee announced today the field of 32 teams for the 2021 NCAA Division III Football Championship. The committee selected teams based on conference results and competition within an institution's respective evaluation region.

Twenty-seven of the field's teams were awarded automatic qualification from their respective conferences. Zero schools earned "Pool B" bids as independent teams or those that compete in leagues that do not feature automatic NCAA qualification. The remaining five teams received at-large bids from "Pool C," which includes all teams that did not receive automatic entries.

The first round of the championship will be played Nov. 20 at the host institution's campus or at an alternate site approved by the football committee. The Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, the national championship game, will be played Friday, December 17, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The game will be broadcast live on ESPNU at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

Conferences and teams receiving automatic qualification (27): CONFERENCE SCHOOL American Southwest Conference Mary Hardin-Baylor American Rivers Conference Central (Iowa) Centennial Conference Muhlenberg College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin North Central (Illinois) Commonwealth Coast Football Endicott Eastern Collegiate Football Conference Anna Maria Empire 8 SUNY Cortland Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Rose-Hulman Liberty League Rensselaer Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Framingham State Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Albion Middle Atlantic Conference Delaware Valley Midwest Conference Lake Forest Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Saint John's (Minnesota) New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Springfield New Jersey Athletic Conference Salisbury North Coast Athletic Conference Depauw Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora Northwest Conference Linfield Ohio Athletic Conference Mount Union Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington & Lee Presidents' Athletic Conference Carnegie Mellon Southern Athletic Association Trinity (Texas) Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Redlands Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Greenville USA South Athletic Conference Huntingdon Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Whitewater

Pool C Berths (5):

Bethel (Minnesota)

Birmingham-Southern

Johns Hopkins

Wheaton (Illinois)

Wisconsin-LaCrosse

The Division III Football Committee also announced the following 16 first-round sites:

Belton, Texas – Trinity (TX) vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor

Beverly, Massachusetts – Rensselaer vs. Endicott

Whitewater, Wisconsin – Greenville vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater

Albion, Michigan – Wisconsin-LaCrosse vs. Albion

Wheaton, Illinois – Aurora vs. Wheaton (IL)

Pella, Iowa – Bethel (MN) vs. Central (IA)

McMinnville, Oregon – Redlands vs. Linfield

Collegeville, Minnesota – Lake Forest vs. Saint John’s

Salisbury, Maryland – Johns Hopkins vs. Salisbury

Greencastle, Indiana – Rose-Hulman vs. DePauw

Allentown, Pennsylvania – Framingham St. vs. Muhlenberg

Birmingham, Alabama – Huntingdon vs. Birmingham Southern

Alliance, Ohio – Wash. & Lee vs. Mount Union

Naperville, Illinois – Carnegie Mellon vs. North Central

Cortland, New York – Springfield vs. SUNY Cortland

Doylestown, Pennsylvania – Anna Maria vs. Delaware Valley

All games start at noon local time.

There was no championship in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the 2019 championship, North Central claimed its first national title with a 41-14 win over Wisconsin-Whitewater.