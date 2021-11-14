NCAA.com | November 15, 2021 College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 11 These are the biggest stadiums in college football Share We're through Week 11 of the 2021 college football season. No. 4 Ohio State defeated the Purdue 59-31 in Columbus and Mississippi State erased a 28-3 deficit to beat No. 17 Auburn. The upsets piled on when No. 13 Baylor shocked No. 8 Oklahoma, 27-14. Here is a look at the latest AP Top 25 poll, released each Sunday. The next College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed on ESPN Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. ET. Here's a look at the complete top 25 scores for Week 11, using the most recent CFP rankings: College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 11, CFP All times ET Click or tap here for a live scoreboard Thursday, Nov. 11 No. 21 Pitt 30, North Carolina 23 Friday, Nov. 12 No. 5 Cincinnati 45, South Florida 28 Saturday, Nov. 13 No. 1 Georgia 41, Tennessee 17 No. 2 Alabama 59, New Mexico State 3 No. 3 Oregon 38, Washington State 24 No. 4 Ohio State 59, No. 19 Purdue 31 No. 6 Michigan 21, Penn State 17 No. 7 Michigan State 40, Maryland 21 No. 13 Baylor 27, No. 8 Oklahoma 14 No. 9 Notre Dame 28, Virginia 3 No. 10 Oklahoma State 63, TCU 17 No. 15 Ole Miss 29, No. 11 Texas A&M 19 No. 12 Wake Forest 45, No. 16 NC State 42 No. 14 BYU — No game Mississippi State 43, No. 17 Auburn 34 No. 18 Wisconsin 35, Northwestern 7 No. 20 Iowa 27, Minnesota 22 No. 22 San Diego State 23, Nevada 21 No. 23 UTSA 27, Southern Miss 17 No. 24 Utah 38, Arizona 29 No. 25 Arkansas 16, LSU 13 (OT) College football rankings: Top 25 College Football Playoff rankings for Week 11 RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Georgia 9-0 1 2 Alabama 8-1 2 3 Oregon 8-1 4 4 Ohio State 8-1 5 5 Cincinnati 9-0 6 6 Michigan 8-1 7 7 Michigan State 8-1 3 8 Oklahoma 9-0 8 9 Notre Dame 8-1 10 10 Oklahoma State 8-1 11 11 Texas A&M 7-2 14 12 Wake Forest 8-1 9 13 Baylor 7-2 12 14 BYU 8-2 15 15 Ole Miss 7-2 16 16 NC State 7-2 19 17 Auburn 6-3 13 18 Wisconsin 6-3 21 19 Purdue 6-3 NR 20 Iowa 7-2 22 21 Pitt 7-2 25 22 San Diego State 8-1 24 23 UTSA 9-0 NR 24 Utah 6-3 NR 25 Arkansas 6-3 NR College football rankings: Top 25 scores, results for Week 10 CFP Saturday, Nov. 6 No. 1 Georgia 43, Missouri 6 No. 2 Alabama 20, LSU 14 Purdue 40, No. 3 Michigan State 29 No. 4 Oregon 26, Washington 16 No. 5 Ohio State 26, Nebraska 17 No. 6 Cincinnati 28, Tulsa 20 No. 7 Michigan 29, Indiana 7 No. 8 Oklahoma — No game North Carolina 58, No. 9 Wake Forest 55 No. 10 Notre Dame 34, Navy 6 No. 11 Oklahoma State 24, West Virginia 3 TCU 30, No. 12 Baylor 28 No. 14 Texas A&M 20, No. 13 Auburn 3 No. 15 BYU 59, Idaho State 14 No. 16 Ole Miss 27, Liberty 14 Arkansas 31, No. 17 Mississippi State 28 Tennessee 45, No. 18 Kentucky 42 No. 19 NC State 28, Florida State 14 Illinois 14, No. 20 Minnesota 6 No. 21 Wisconsin 52, Rutgers 3 No. 22 Iowa 17, Northwestern 12 Boise State 40, No. 23 Fresno State 14 No. 24 San Diego State 17, Hawai'i 10 No. 25 Pitt 54, Duke 29 College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 9 NOTE: These are AP Poll rankings Saturday, Oct. 30 No. 1 Georgia 34, Florida 7 No. 2 Cincinnati 31, Tulane 12 No. 4 Oklahoma 52, Texas Tech 21 No. 5 Ohio State 33, No. 20 Penn State 24 No. 8 Michigan State 37, No. 6 Michigan 33 No. 7 Oregon 52, Colorado 29 Wisconsin 27, No. 9 Iowa 7 No. 18 Auburn 31, No. 10 Ole Miss 20 No. 11 Notre Dame 44, North Carolina 34 Mississippi State 31, No. 12 Kentucky No. 13 Wake Forest 45, Duke 7 No. 15 Oklahoma State 55, Kansas 3 No. 16 Baylor 31, Texas 24 Miami (Fla.) 38, No. 17 Pitt 34 Houston 44, No. 19 SMU 37 Fresno State 30, No. 21 San Diego State 20 West Virginia 38, No. 22 Iowa State 31 No. 25 BYU 66, Virginia 49 Thursday, Oct. 28 No. 24 Coastal Carolina 35, Troy 28 FCS football rankings: The latest FCS Coaches' Poll sets up an exciting finish to the regular season With the final week of the FCS regular season here, the latest edition of the FCS Coaches Poll has a new look. Here are some takeaways from the latest FCS Coaches Poll on Nov. 15. READ MORE 2021 NCAA DIII football championship selections announced The NCAA Division III Football Committee has announced its championship field. READ MORE 2021 NCAA DII football championship bracket announced The 28-team field for the 2021 DII Football Championship is set. Find out who is in this year's tournament. READ MORE