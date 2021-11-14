TRENDING:

NCAA.com | November 15, 2021

College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 11

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

We're through Week 11 of the 2021 college football season. No. 4 Ohio State defeated the Purdue 59-31 in Columbus and Mississippi State erased a 28-3 deficit to beat No. 17 Auburn. The upsets piled on when No. 13 Baylor shocked No. 8 Oklahoma, 27-14.

Here is a look at the latest AP Top 25 poll, released each Sunday. The next College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed on ESPN Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. ET.

Here's a look at the complete top 25 scores for Week 11, using the most recent CFP rankings:

College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 11, CFP

All times ET

Click or tap here for a live scoreboard

Thursday, Nov. 11

Friday, Nov. 12

Saturday, Nov. 13

College football rankings: Top 25 College Football Playoff rankings for Week 11

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS
1 Georgia 9-0 1
2 Alabama 8-1 2
3 Oregon 8-1 4
4 Ohio State 8-1 5
5 Cincinnati 9-0 6
6 Michigan 8-1 7
7 Michigan State 8-1 3
8 Oklahoma 9-0 8
9 Notre Dame 8-1 10
10 Oklahoma State 8-1 11
11 Texas A&M 7-2 14
12 Wake Forest 8-1 9
13 Baylor 7-2 12
14 BYU 8-2 15
15 Ole Miss 7-2 16
16 NC State 7-2 19
17 Auburn 6-3 13
18 Wisconsin 6-3 21
19 Purdue 6-3 NR
20 Iowa 7-2 22
21 Pitt 7-2 25
22 San Diego State 8-1 24
23 UTSA 9-0 NR
24 Utah 6-3 NR
25 Arkansas 6-3 NR

College football rankings: Top 25 scores, results for Week 10 CFP

Saturday, Nov. 6

College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 9

NOTE: These are AP Poll rankings

Saturday, Oct. 30

Thursday, Oct. 28

