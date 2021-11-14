We predicted when the remaining undefeated college football teams are most likely to lose

Through Week 11 of the 2021 college football season, you can count the number of remaining undefeated teams in the FBS on one hand, with twos finger to spare. Just three teams still have a zero in the loss column, after Baylor knocked off Oklahoma in Week 11.

In the first six seasons of the College Football Playoff (the 2014 through 2019 seasons), there was an average of 3.8 undefeated teams through Week 11.

I analyzed each of the remaining undefeated teams' upcoming schedules, as well as traditional and advanced statistics, in an effort to predict when each of the remaining undefeated teams is most likely to lose its first game this season. These opinions are mine and mine alone.

The teams below are listed in descending order of their College Football Playoff rankings, as of Nov. 9.

Dale Zanine | USA TODAY Sports Images

No. 1 Georgia (10-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 20 vs. Charleston Southern

Most likely regular-season loss: Saturday, Nov. 27 at Georgia Tech

Predicted first loss: None

The Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, plus the latest AP Top 25 poll and USA TODAY Coaches Poll. They're also the top team in the Simple Rating System (SRS) ratings, which reflects average point differential and strength of schedule. Their two remaining regular-season games include a non-conference game against Charleston Southern and a road games against Georgia Tech, which is 3-7 through Week 11.

Georgia is just two wins away from an undefeated regular season.

Tommy Gilligan | USA TODAY Sports Images

No. 5 Cincinnati (10-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 20 vs. SMU

Most likely regular-season loss: Saturday, Nov. 20 vs. SMU

Predicted first loss: Bowl game

Houston actually sits alone in first place in the American Athletic Conference standings through Week 11, given that the Cougars have played one more conference game than the Bearcats.

The Mustangs' offense could be a test for Cincinnati's defense and it will be a strength-on-strength matchup between SMU's passing attack against Cincinnati's pass defense. It'll be a home game for Cincinnati and it'll certainly be a raucous crowd at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats are 4-1 all-time against the Mustangs.

Cincinnati should be expected to win each of its remaining regular-season games and if it follows through on those expectations, it would be the team to beat in the AAC Championship. That would lead to an invite to one of the best bowl games in the country, whether that's in the College Football Playoff or elsewhere, and that's where I think the Bearcats will suffer their first loss of the season.

UTSA Athletics

No. 23 UTSA (10-0)

Next game: Saturday, Nov. 20 vs. UAB

Most likely regular-season loss: Saturday, Nov. 20 vs. UAB

Predicted first loss: Bowl game

UTSA is on the verge of a perfect regular season. Per the SRS ratings, UAB (No. 62) is the highest-rated opponent remaining on UTSA's schedule. UTSA allows 19.2 points per game, just ahead of UAB at 22.3 points per game, so that could be a competitive, low-scoring affair, but sitting at No. 29 in the SRS ratings, UTSA is at a higher echelon than its C-USA peers.