Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | November 14, 2021 We predicted when the remaining undefeated college football teams are most likely to lose These are the biggest stadiums in college football Share Through Week 11 of the 2021 college football season, you can count the number of remaining undefeated teams in the FBS on one hand, with twos finger to spare. Just three teams still have a zero in the loss column, after Baylor knocked off Oklahoma in Week 11. In the first six seasons of the College Football Playoff (the 2014 through 2019 seasons), there was an average of 3.8 undefeated teams through Week 11. I analyzed each of the remaining undefeated teams' upcoming schedules, as well as traditional and advanced statistics, in an effort to predict when each of the remaining undefeated teams is most likely to lose its first game this season. These opinions are mine and mine alone. The teams below are listed in descending order of their College Football Playoff rankings, as of Nov. 9. Dale Zanine | USA TODAY Sports Images No. 1 Georgia (10-0) Next game: Saturday, Nov. 20 vs. Charleston Southern Most likely regular-season loss: Saturday, Nov. 27 at Georgia Tech Predicted first loss: None The Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, plus the latest AP Top 25 poll and USA TODAY Coaches Poll. They're also the top team in the Simple Rating System (SRS) ratings, which reflects average point differential and strength of schedule. Their two remaining regular-season games include a non-conference game against Charleston Southern and a road games against Georgia Tech, which is 3-7 through Week 11. Georgia is just two wins away from an undefeated regular season. Tommy Gilligan | USA TODAY Sports Images No. 5 Cincinnati (10-0) Next game: Saturday, Nov. 20 vs. SMU Most likely regular-season loss: Saturday, Nov. 20 vs. SMU Predicted first loss: Bowl game Houston actually sits alone in first place in the American Athletic Conference standings through Week 11, given that the Cougars have played one more conference game than the Bearcats. The Mustangs' offense could be a test for Cincinnati's defense and it will be a strength-on-strength matchup between SMU's passing attack against Cincinnati's pass defense. It'll be a home game for Cincinnati and it'll certainly be a raucous crowd at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats are 4-1 all-time against the Mustangs. Cincinnati should be expected to win each of its remaining regular-season games and if it follows through on those expectations, it would be the team to beat in the AAC Championship. That would lead to an invite to one of the best bowl games in the country, whether that's in the College Football Playoff or elsewhere, and that's where I think the Bearcats will suffer their first loss of the season. MORE: Highest scoring college football games across FBS, FCS, DII, and DIII UTSA Athletics No. 23 UTSA (10-0) Next game: Saturday, Nov. 20 vs. UAB Most likely regular-season loss: Saturday, Nov. 20 vs. UAB Predicted first loss: Bowl game UTSA is on the verge of a perfect regular season. Per the SRS ratings, UAB (No. 62) is the highest-rated opponent remaining on UTSA's schedule. UTSA allows 19.2 points per game, just ahead of UAB at 22.3 points per game, so that could be a competitive, low-scoring affair, but sitting at No. 29 in the SRS ratings, UTSA is at a higher echelon than its C-USA peers. LATEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS SCHEDULE: Game times, TV info | SEC | Big Ten | ACC RANKINGS: AP Top 25 Poll | USA Today Coaches | CFP top 25| Every poll, explained | AP Poll accuracy MORE: Longest active road winning streaks | 15 of the most successful walk-ons HISTORY: National champs | Winningest teams | Coaches with most titles College Football Playoff rankings predictions: Top 25 projections for Week 12 Here's what we think the College Football Playoff rankings could look like when the third CFP rankings of the season are announced at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 16. READ MORE Undefeated college football teams in 2021 Here are the last remaining undefeated teams for the 2021 season. READ MORE Here's how Cincinnati could reach the College Football Playoff This is Cincinnati's potential path to the 2022 College Football Playoff. READ MORE