2021 College Football Playoff rankings release schedule: Dates, TV channels

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

These are the biggest stadiums in college football

The next 2021 College Football Playoff rankings release is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 23. It will be the fourth of six CFP rankings shows, with the final revealing which four teams will play in the CFP semifinals. You can see the rankings here.

Last season, Alabama defeated Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The 2020 semifinalists were Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame.

2021 College Football Playoff rankings: Release schedule, dates

Here's the schedule for the six CFP Top 25 announcements this season:

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2

9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9*

7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 16

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23 on ESPN

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30

12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5

*This is an approximate start time. It will be revealed between the two State Farm Champions Classic doubleheader men's college basketball games.

The top four teams will participate in the semifinals on Friday, Dec. 31. The national championship game will be played Monday, Jan. 10, in Indianapolis, Indiana.