NCAA.com | November 20, 2021

College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 12

College football rankings: Oklahoma falls 5 spots after first loss

We're onto Week 12 of the 2021 college football season. On Saturday, No. 2 Alabama hosts No. 21 Arkansas and No. 4 Ohio State meets No. 7 Michigan State.

Here's a look at the complete top 25 scores for Week 12, using the most recent CFP rankings:

College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 12, CFP

All times ET

Click or tap here for a live scoreboard

Saturday, Nov. 20

Friday, Nov. 19

College football rankings: Top 25 College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS
1 Georgia 10-0 1
2 Alabama 9-1 2
3 Oregon 9-1 3
4 Ohio State 9-1 4
5 Cincinnati 10-0 5
6 Michigan 9-1 6
7 Michigan State 9-1 7
8 Notre Dame 9-1 9
9 Oklahoma State 9-1 10
10 Wake Forest 9-1 12
11 Baylor 8-2 13
12 Ole Miss 8-2 15
13 Oklahoma 9-1 8
14 BYU 8-2 14
15 Wisconsin 7-3 18
16 Texas A&M 7-3 11
17 Iowa 8-2 20
18 Pittsburgh 8-2 21
19 San Diego State 9-1 22
20 NC State 7-3 16
21 Arkansas 7-3 25
22 UTSA 10-0 23
23 Utah 7-3 24
24 Houston 9-1 NR
25 Mississippi State 6-4 NR

College football scores: Week 11 Top 25 results

Thursday, Nov. 11

Friday, Nov. 12

Saturday, Nov. 13

College football scores: Week 10 Top 25 results

Saturday, Nov. 6

College football scores: Week 9 Top 25 results

Saturday, Oct. 30

Thursday, Oct. 28

College football: TV schedule and game times

Here are the college football TV schedules for every week and game times for the 2021 season.
FCS football game: No. 5 Kennesaw State battles No. 24 Monmouth for Big South title in Week 12's FCS game of the week

For this week's FCS game of the week, head to Fifth Third Bank Stadium, where Monmouth visits Kennesaw State in Week 12's matchup at the top of the Big South.
2021 Georgia football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, results

Here's everything you need to know about Georgia's 2021 football schedule.
