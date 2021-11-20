NCAA.com | November 20, 2021 College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 12 College football rankings: Oklahoma falls 5 spots after first loss Share We're onto Week 12 of the 2021 college football season. On Saturday, No. 2 Alabama hosts No. 21 Arkansas and No. 4 Ohio State meets No. 7 Michigan State. Here's a look at the complete top 25 scores for Week 12, using the most recent CFP rankings: College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 12, CFP All times ET Click or tap here for a live scoreboard Saturday, Nov. 20 No. 1 Georgia vs. Charleston Southern | 12 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+ No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 21 Arkansas | 3:30 p.m. | CBS No. 3 Oregon at No. 23 Utah | 7:30 p.m. | ABC No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Michigan State | 12 p.m. | ABC No. 5 Cincinnati at SMU | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN No. 6 Michigan at Maryland | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network No. 8 Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech | 2:30 p.m. | NBC No. 9 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech | 8 p.m. | FOX No. 10 Wake Forest at Clemson | 12 p.m. | ESPN No. 11 Baylor at Kansas State | 5:30 p.m. | FS1 No. 12 Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network No. 13 Oklahoma vs. Iowa State | 12 p.m. | FOX No. 14 BYU at Georgia Southern | 4 p.m. | ESPN+ No. 15 Wisconsin vs. Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. | ABC No. 16 Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M | 12 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+ No. 17 Iowa vs. Illinois | 2 p.m. | FS1 No. 18 Pitt vs. Virginia | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2 No. 20 NC State vs. Syracuse | 4 p.m. | ACC Network No. 22 UTSA vs. UAB | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+ No. 25 Mississippi State vs. Tennessee State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+ Friday, Nov. 19 No. 19 San Diego State 28, UNLV 20 No. 24 Houston 31, Memphis 13 College football rankings: Top 25 College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12 RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Georgia 10-0 1 2 Alabama 9-1 2 3 Oregon 9-1 3 4 Ohio State 9-1 4 5 Cincinnati 10-0 5 6 Michigan 9-1 6 7 Michigan State 9-1 7 8 Notre Dame 9-1 9 9 Oklahoma State 9-1 10 10 Wake Forest 9-1 12 11 Baylor 8-2 13 12 Ole Miss 8-2 15 13 Oklahoma 9-1 8 14 BYU 8-2 14 15 Wisconsin 7-3 18 16 Texas A&M 7-3 11 17 Iowa 8-2 20 18 Pittsburgh 8-2 21 19 San Diego State 9-1 22 20 NC State 7-3 16 21 Arkansas 7-3 25 22 UTSA 10-0 23 23 Utah 7-3 24 24 Houston 9-1 NR 25 Mississippi State 6-4 NR College football scores: Week 11 Top 25 results Thursday, Nov. 11 No. 21 Pitt 30, North Carolina 23 Friday, Nov. 12 No. 5 Cincinnati 45, South Florida 28 Saturday, Nov. 13 No. 1 Georgia 41, Tennessee 17 No. 2 Alabama 59, New Mexico State 3 No. 3 Oregon 38, Washington State 24 No. 4 Ohio State 59, No. 19 Purdue 31 No. 6 Michigan 21, Penn State 17 No. 7 Michigan State 40, Maryland 21 No. 13 Baylor 27, No. 8 Oklahoma 14 No. 9 Notre Dame 28, Virginia 3 No. 10 Oklahoma State 63, TCU 17 No. 15 Ole Miss 29, No. 11 Texas A&M 19 No. 12 Wake Forest 45, No. 16 NC State 42 No. 14 BYU — No game Mississippi State 43, No. 17 Auburn 34 No. 18 Wisconsin 35, Northwestern 7 No. 20 Iowa 27, Minnesota 22 No. 22 San Diego State 23, Nevada 21 No. 23 UTSA 27, Southern Miss 17 No. 24 Utah 38, Arizona 29 No. 25 Arkansas 16, LSU 13 (OT) College football scores: Week 10 Top 25 results Saturday, Nov. 6 No. 1 Georgia 43, Missouri 6 No. 2 Alabama 20, LSU 14 Purdue 40, No. 3 Michigan State 29 No. 4 Oregon 26, Washington 16 No. 5 Ohio State 26, Nebraska 17 No. 6 Cincinnati 28, Tulsa 20 No. 7 Michigan 29, Indiana 7 No. 8 Oklahoma — No game North Carolina 58, No. 9 Wake Forest 55 No. 10 Notre Dame 34, Navy 6 No. 11 Oklahoma State 24, West Virginia 3 TCU 30, No. 12 Baylor 28 No. 14 Texas A&M 20, No. 13 Auburn 3 No. 15 BYU 59, Idaho State 14 No. 16 Ole Miss 27, Liberty 14 Arkansas 31, No. 17 Mississippi State 28 Tennessee 45, No. 18 Kentucky 42 No. 19 NC State 28, Florida State 14 Illinois 14, No. 20 Minnesota 6 No. 21 Wisconsin 52, Rutgers 3 No. 22 Iowa 17, Northwestern 12 Boise State 40, No. 23 Fresno State 14 No. 24 San Diego State 17, Hawai'i 10 No. 25 Pitt 54, Duke 29 College football scores: Week 9 Top 25 results Saturday, Oct. 30 No. 1 Georgia 34, Florida 7 No. 2 Cincinnati 31, Tulane 12 No. 4 Oklahoma 52, Texas Tech 21 No. 5 Ohio State 33, No. 20 Penn State 24 No. 8 Michigan State 37, No. 6 Michigan 33 No. 7 Oregon 52, Colorado 29 Wisconsin 27, No. 9 Iowa 7 No. 18 Auburn 31, No. 10 Ole Miss 20 No. 11 Notre Dame 44, North Carolina 34 Mississippi State 31, No. 12 Kentucky No. 13 Wake Forest 45, Duke 7 No. 15 Oklahoma State 55, Kansas 3 No. 16 Baylor 31, Texas 24 Miami (Fla.) 38, No. 17 Pitt 34 Houston 44, No. 19 SMU 37 Fresno State 30, No. 21 San Diego State 20 West Virginia 38, No. 22 Iowa State 31 No. 25 BYU 66, Virginia 49 Thursday, Oct. 28 No. 24 Coastal Carolina 35, Troy 28 College football: TV schedule and game times Here are the college football TV schedules for every week and game times for the 2021 season. 