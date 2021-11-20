College football rankings: Top 25 scores, schedule for Week 12

We're onto Week 12 of the 2021 college football season. On Saturday, No. 2 Alabama hosts No. 21 Arkansas and No. 4 Ohio State meets No. 7 Michigan State.

Here's a look at the complete top 25 scores for Week 12, using the most recent CFP rankings:

All times ET

Saturday, Nov. 20

Friday, Nov. 19

College football rankings: Top 25 College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Georgia 10-0 1 2 Alabama 9-1 2 3 Oregon 9-1 3 4 Ohio State 9-1 4 5 Cincinnati 10-0 5 6 Michigan 9-1 6 7 Michigan State 9-1 7 8 Notre Dame 9-1 9 9 Oklahoma State 9-1 10 10 Wake Forest 9-1 12 11 Baylor 8-2 13 12 Ole Miss 8-2 15 13 Oklahoma 9-1 8 14 BYU 8-2 14 15 Wisconsin 7-3 18 16 Texas A&M 7-3 11 17 Iowa 8-2 20 18 Pittsburgh 8-2 21 19 San Diego State 9-1 22 20 NC State 7-3 16 21 Arkansas 7-3 25 22 UTSA 10-0 23 23 Utah 7-3 24 24 Houston 9-1 NR 25 Mississippi State 6-4 NR

